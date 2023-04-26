

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus increased notably in March from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The trade surplus was SEK 6.9 billion in March, up from SEK 4.2 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The trade surplus also grew from SEK 5.1 billion in February.



On an annual basis, both exports and imports climbed by 5.0 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively, in March.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 27.6 billion in March, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 20.7 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 1.8 billion in March compared to SEK 1.9 billion in the previous month.



