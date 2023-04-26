Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC

Dividend Announcement

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces the first interim dividend for the quarter ended 31 March 2023 of 1.85 pence per Ordinary Share. This represents a rise of 5.7% on last year's dividend level.

This first interim dividend will be paid on 30 June 2023 to members on the register at the close of business on 2 June 2023. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 1 June 2023.

26 April 2023

Enquiries: Claire Long and James Smith, Premier Fund Managers Limited, +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90