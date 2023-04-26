Crurated Limited: Crurated Announces 2023 Exclusive Events

Hosted with renowned Producers and Chefs at some of the most prestigious restaurants, Domaines, and hotels Crurated events connect wine lovers to their favorite winemakers

LONDON, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crurated, the London-based membership wine community designed to connect connoisseurs with world-class producers, today announced the 2023 schedule of events. Hosted at some of the most prestigious restaurants, Domaines, and hotels in the world, Crurated events connect members with their favorite winemakers. Event attendees also have the chance to taste tailored menus from world-renowned chefs in luxurious environments. To learn more or register visit https://crurated.com/events/ (https://crurated.com/events/).



"Our events are intimate affairs bringing together world renowned producers and the people who love their wines," said Alfonso de Gaetano, Founder of Crurated. "Our team carefully crafts experiences that are unlike anything people have previously experienced. From one-on-one chats with winemakers to stays at some of the best locations on the planet and food from award winning chefs, these events are not to be missed."

May 17: Crurated will host an unforgettable evening of fine dining and exceptional wines at Legacy Records in New York City. The team, along with the winemaker Pierre-Vincent Girardin, will be serving a variety of wines from Domaine Pierre Girardin all in Magnum size; including Meursault Les Narvaux 2021, Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2021, Pommard 1er Cru Les Rugiens Bas 2021, Vosne-Romanée 2020, Échezeaux Grand Cru 2019, Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru Les Pucelles 2018, and Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020. Participation in this exclusive event is for paying members and by invite only.





June 12-14: Join Crurated for a special trip for only 10 lucky guests to the Champagne region with visits to top estates. Attendees will also dine at family maisons and exclusive restaurants and meet producers that include Mathieu Roland-Billecart, CEO of Billecart-Salmon, Frédéric Rouzaud, owner of Louis Roederer, Alexandre Chartogne of Chartogne-Taillet, Raphaël Bérêche of Bérêche et Fils, Rodolphe Péters of Pierre Péters. Luxury accommodations will be provided by Residence Eisenhower.





July 11: Ecologically inspired Sabina Ibiza welcomes Crurated and 16 attendees to their five-star clubhouse for a delicious lunch-time experience. Food will be served from restaurant La Paloma and guests will meet the producers and taste wines from Domaine Vincent Dancer and Domaine Pierre Girardin.





October 6: Crurated will host an exclusive winemaker dinner for 12 guests at one of the most celebrated restaurants, Asador Etxebarri, located in the Basque Region, a global gastronomique center of the world. Meet the winemakers and taste a selection of wines from Pomerol's La Conseillante and Champagne Pierre Péters. Guests will also enjoy a deliciously paired menu from Basque Chef Victor Arguinzoniz.





November 6-11: An exclusive group of wine lovers will have the chance to experience winemaker dinners in either Bangkok, Hong Kong, or Singapore with Vincent Dancer of Domaine Vincent Dancer and Charles Lachaux of Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux and Charles Lachaux. More details about these exclusive events will be available in the coming weeks.



Watch the Crurated social media channels and register at Crurated.com to become a member and stay up to date.

About Crurated

Launched in 2021 with an emphasis on France and Italy, Crurated is a membership-based wine community designed to connect connoisseurs with world-class producers. A team of specialists provides personalized services and authentic experiences, while Crurated's seamless logistics service guarantees quality and provenance thanks to secure wine cellar storage and innovative blockchain technology. To become a member visit crurated.com.

