

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has unveiled President Joe Biden's two foreign tour itineraries next month.



Biden will attend the G7 Leaders' Summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21.



The President and G7 leaders will discuss a range of the most pressing global issues, including the G7's unwavering support for Ukraine, addressing the dual food and climate crises, securing inclusive and resilient economic growth, and continuing to lead a clean energy transition at home and for our partners around the world, Jean-Pierre said in a statement.



On May 24, President Biden will attend the third Quad Leaders' Summit in Sydney, Australia. He will join Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and host-nation's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.



The Quad leaders will discuss how they can deepen their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, maritime domain awareness, and other issues that matter to the people of the Indo-Pacific, the White House said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX