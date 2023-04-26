Early-stage data for differentiated anti-OX40 agnostic antibody BGB-A445 and BCL-2 inhibitor BGB-11417 complement the growing body of data supporting cornerstone assets zanubrutinib and tislelizumab
BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235),a global biotechnology company, will present data from its broad solid tumor and hematology portfolio at the upcoming American Society of Cancer Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, June 2-6, 2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425006180/en/
BeiGene to Highlight Broad Oncology Portfolio at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting (Photo: Business Wire)
"Our accepted data presentations at ASCO demonstrate the resolve and productivity of BeiGene's R&D team in our drive to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide," said Lai Wang, Ph.D., Global Head of R&D at BeiGene. "We look forward to joining the oncology community in Chicago and sharing progress as we continue to advance our rich pipeline of first-in-class and potentially best-in-class programs."
Data to be presented at ASCO include:
Abstract Title
Abstract #
Presentation Details
Lead Author
Solid Tumors
Results from the Pivotal Phase 2b HERIZON-BTC-01 Study: Zanidatamab in Previously-treated HER2 amplified Biliary Tract Cancer
4008
Oral presentation: Gastrointestinal Cancer- Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
Fri., June 2,
2:45-5:45 p.m. CT
Shubham Pant
A phase 1 study of the OX40 agonist, BGB-A445, with or without tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors
2574
Poster presentation: Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy
Sat., June 3,
8:00-11:00 a.m. CT
Jayesh Desai
Zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, in combination with docetaxel as first-line therapy for patients with advanced HER2-positive breast cancer: updated results from a Phase Ib/II study
1044
Poster presentation: Breast Cancer-Metastatic
Sun., June 4, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT
Xiaojia Wang
Tislelizumab versus sorafenib in first-line treatment of unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma: the RATIONALE-301 European/North American subgroup
4082
Poster presentation: Gastrointestinal Cancer-Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
Mon., June 5, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT
Arndt Vogel
Impact of risk factors on overall survival in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma treated with first-line tislelizumab
4083
Poster presentation: Gastrointestinal Cancer-Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
Mon., June 5, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT
Masatoshi Kudo
AdvanTIG-105: phase 1b dose-expansion study of ociperlimab tislelizumab with chemotherapy in patients with stage IV gastric/gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma
4028
Poster presentation: Gastrointestinal Cancer-Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
Mon., June 5, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT
Se Hyun Kim
Hematology
A phase 1 study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary antitumor activity of Bcl-2 inhibitor BGB-11417 in adult patients with mature B-cell malignancies
7558
Poster presentation: Hematologic Malignancies-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Mon., June 5, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT
Caixia Li
First interim analysis of a phase 1 study of zanubrutinib plus lenalidomide in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
7557
Poster presentation: Hematologic Malignancies-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Mon., June 5, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT
Huilai Zhang
Zanubrutinib plus obinutuzumab versus obinutuzumab in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma: Updated analysis of the ROSEWOOD study
7545
Poster presentation: Hematologic Malignancies-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Mon., June 5, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT
Christopher Flowers
MAHOGANY: A phase 3 trial of zanubrutinib plus anti-CD20 antibodies vs lenalidomide plus rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular or marginal zone lymphoma
TPS7590
Poster presentation: Hematologic Malignancies-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Mon., June 5, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT
Loretta Nastoupil
Matching-adjusted indirect comparison of zanubrutinib versus ibrutinib in relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma
e19527
Publication only
Catherine Thieblemont
Comparative efficacy of zanubrutinib versus rituximab in relapsed marginal zone lymphoma: matching-adjusted indirect comparison
e19526
Publication only
Catherine Thieblemont
Real-world treatment patterns of Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors in patients with mantle cell lymphoma in community oncology practices in the United States
e19525
Publication only
Bijal Shah
About BeiGene
BeiGene is a global biotechnology company that is developing and commercializing innovative and affordable oncology medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for far more patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 9,000 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Beijing, China; Cambridge, U.S.; and Basel, Switzerland. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneGlobal.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential for BeiGene's programs to improve treatment outcomes and access to medicines for patients worldwide; the general future of BeiGene's pipeline and programs; BeiGene's advancement, anticipated clinical development, regulatory milestones and commercialization of tislelizumab, BGB-11417, BGB-A445, ociperlimab, zanubrutinib, and zanidatamab; and BeiGene's plans, commitments, aspirations, and goals under the heading "About BeiGene." Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing, and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, and other services; BeiGene's limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on BeiGene's clinical development, regulatory, commercial, manufacturing, and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeiGene's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425006180/en/
Contacts:
Investor Contact:
Kevin Mannix
+1 240-410-0129
ir@beigene.com
Media Contact:
Kathleen Cuca
+ 1 551-222-6790
media@beigene.com