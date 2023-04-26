Anzeige
26.04.2023
Morgan Stanley B.V. - annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022

AMSTERDAM, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley B.V. hereby announces that the annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 as expressed in article 5.25c of the Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht") has been made public and is available on the Morgan Stanley website: https://sp.morganstanley.com/EU/Download/GeneralDocument?documentID=c9da52f1-4872-4a64-9d89-b649ee087157

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/morgan-stanley-bv---annual-report-and-financial-statements-for-the-financial-year-ended-31-december-2022-301808408.html

