Aéroports de Paris: Aéroport de Paris SA - 2023 first quarter revenue

Tremblay-en-France, April 26th, 2023

Aéroports de Paris SA

Strong increase in revenue in Q1 2023

Solid traffic recovery, in line with group assumptions,

strong dynamic in retail in Paris

Consolidated revenue standing at €1,194M in Q1 2023, up +40.7% compared to the same period in 2022, which was still impacted by health restrictions.





Aviation and International & airport developments segments are driven by the continued recovery of traffic in Paris (+44.6%, at 88.7% of 2019 level) and abroad, especially in TAV airports (+41.9%, at 94.7% of 2019 traffic level). Retail & Services segment record a solid growth, benefiting of traffic recovery in Paris, the strong increase in Paris Sales/Pax Extime 2 , at 30.3 euros for the 1 st quarter of 2023, and a larger number of opened sales points compared to the same period in 2022. Real Estate segment is increasing, notably supported by additional rental income from assets taken over in full ownership during 2022.



Unless otherwise indicated, changes are expressed in comparison with the 1st quarter 2022.

Operational and financial indicators definitions appear in appendix 1.







CONSOLIDATED REVENUE - KEY FIGURES Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change 2023/2022 Revenue3 €1,194M €848M +€346M +40.7% of which Aviation €430M €322M +€108M +33.4% of which Retail and Services €384M €270M +€114M +42.3% of which Real Estate €93M €85M +€8M +9.6% of which Intl. & airport development €321M €205M +€116M +56.6%





OPERATIONAL INDICATORS Q1 2023 in % of 20194 Change 2023/20224 Group traffic5 69.4 Mpax 95.2% +21.3 MPax +45.1% Paris Aéroport traffic 21.0 Mpax 88.7% +6.5 MPax +44.6%





Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change 2023/2022 Q1 2019 Change 2023/2019 Extime Paris Sales / Pax €30.3 €26.0 +€4.3 +16.5% €22.9 +€7.4 +32.3%

Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and CEO of Groupe ADP, stated:

"The traffic recovery dynamic that began last year continued in the 1st quarter of 2023. In line with our traffic assumptions, we welcomed 69 million passengers across our airports' network, including 21 million in Paris. Groupe ADP's hospitality expertise in Paris and abroad was again recognized through the 2023 Skytrax ranking: Paris-Charles de Gaulle was voted world's 5th best airport in quality of service and five airports of the group are ranked among the world's 100 best airports. Extime Paris Sales/Pax is up sharply. This momentum in all business segments is driving revenue to 1,194 million euros, up +40.7% compared to the same period in 2022. Groupe ADP's teams are committed to deliver the 2025 Pioneers strategic roadmap, which aims at welcoming our passengers at best, while placing the decarbonization of our business at the heart of our new airport model, for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Comments on group news

Contemplated merger between GIL & GAL

Following the announcement of the agreement between Groupe ADP and GMR Enterprises to form an airport holding company listed on Indian Stock Exchange by the first half of 2024 (see press release of March 19th, 2023), some preparatory steps to the contemplated merger have been realized during 1st quarter 2023:

Groupe ADP subscribed to 330,817 bonds of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), issued by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) and allocated on 24 th March 2023, for a total of 331 million euros.

March 2023, for a total of 331 million euros. Groupe ADP also proceeded to the early settlement of earn-outs, for a total of 62 million euros. Initial impact of this payment, negative on group's net debt in the 1st half of 2023 will be gradually neutralized by the extinction of the liabilities associated with these earnouts over the period until the completion of the contemplated merger.

Furthermore, on 12 April 2023, GIL has submitted the merger application for approval to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the Indian financial markets where GIL is currently listed, and to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)





Renewal of Ankara Airport concession agreement

Following the success of TAV Airports in the auction for the renewal of Ankara Airport concession agreement for 2025-2050 period (see press release of December 20th, 2022), TAV Airports signed the 1st February 2023 the concession agreement with the Turkish Sate Airports Authority (DHMI). At this purpose, TAV Airports is going to pay by 1st May 2023, the sum of 119 million euros owed to DHMI, representing 25% of the concession rental.

Works on expansion capacities of the airport will be conducted during the 2nd quarter 2023. As a reminder, necessary investments are planned at around 300 million euros of which two thirds will be conducted between 2023 and 2026 and the remaining third to be engaged by 2038.

Ranking results of Skytrax 2023

In 2023, 5 airports of the group are among the 100 best airports in the world in terms of service quality according to the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Paris-Charles de Gaulle retains its position as the best airport in Europe and is now the 5th best airport in the world (compared to 6th in 2022). Paris-Orly continues its progression, ranking 39th in the world (against 46th in 2022 and 76th in 2021).

Abroad, 3 other airports in the network are among the 100 best airports: Indira Gandhi in Delhi in 36th position (up +1 rank), Rajiv Gandhi in Hyderabad in 65th position (down- 2 ranks) and Medina in 52nd position (UP + 6 ranks).

Introduction of a waiting time barometer for borders controls in Paris

Groupe ADP has initiated, in collaboration with the French Border Police, the implementation of a barometer of waiting time at borders controls in our Parisian airports (see press release of March 29th, 2023).

It will report monthly the percentage of passengers who waited less than 10 minutes in Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly; the number of events resulting in waiting times of more than 30 minutes and will specify the reason for the most disruptive events; and lastly, will give details by terminal on the percentage of departing and arriving passengers who waited by 10-minute intervals. This tool will enable to measure, report and steer improvements.

The data is extracted from sensors installed in the border controls areas of our Parisian airports. This initiative is part of a global action plan conducted alongside the French Border Police to reduce waiting times at borders controls (recruitment of contractual staff by this summer, reinforcement of PARAFE (Automated Rapid Crossing of External Borders)...) and, as a result, improve the quality of service and contribute to the performance of the Parisian platforms.

Regulated scope performance in 20226

As of 31 December 2022, the regulated ROCE, stood at 4.67%, against -3.47% as of 31 December 2021. It corresponds to the ratio between the operating income of the regulated scope7 less standard corporate tax and the regulated asset base and is used to assess the performance of the regulated scope as per Article L. 6325-1 of the Transportation Code.

The operating income of the regulated scope for was of 365 million euros, before tax against - 204 million euros in 2021.

The sum of the regulated asset base, corresponding to the net book value of tangible and intangible assets relating to the regulated scope and the working capital requirement was 5,800 million euros as of 31 December 2022 against 5,870 million euros as of 31 December 2021.

Detail of consolidated revenue - 1st quarter 2023

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change 2023/2022 Revenue 1,194 848 +€346M +40.7% Aviation 430 322 +€108M +33.4% Retail and services 384 270 +€114M +42.3% of which Extime Duty Free 159 104 +€55M +52.3% of which Relay@ADP 21 14 +€7M +49.6% Real estate 93 85 +€8M +9.6% International and airport developments 321 205 +€116M +56.6% of which TAV Airports 250 148 +€102M +68.7% of which AIG 61 47 +€14M +30.5% Other activities 44 37 +€7M +20.4% Inter-sector eliminations (78) (70) -€8M +11.1%

Evolution of revenue by segment

Analysis by segment

Aviation - Parisian platforms

(in million of euros) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change 2023/2022 Revenue 430 322 +€108M +33.4% Airport fees 247 177 +€70M +39.7% Passenger fees 152 101 +€51M +51.0% Landing fees 56 43 +€13M +29.7% Parking fees 39 33 +€6M +17.9% Ancillary fees 59 40 +€19M +47.3% Revenue from airport safety and security services 116 98 +€18M +18.1% Other income 9 8 +€1M +13.8%

Over the 1st quarter of 2023, the aviation segment revenue, which relates solely to the airport activities carried out by Aéroports de Paris as operator of the Parisian platforms, was up +33.4% to 430 million euros.

Revenue from airport fees (passenger fees, landing fees and aircraft parking fees) up +39.7%, to 247 million euros due to:

Increase of +51.0% of revenue from passenger fees, linked to: the growth of passenger traffic (+44.6%), the increase of international share of traffic (see geographical breakdown traffic in page 8) and the increase of +1.54% of passenger fees tariffs compared to 2021 8 tariffs period;

tariffs period; Increase of +29.7% of revenue from landing fees, linked to the increase in aircrafts movements (+23.0%);

Increase of +17.9% of revenue from parking fees, linked to the increase in aircrafts movements (+23.0%).





Revenue from ancillary fees was up +47.3%, to 59 million euros, linked to the increase of passenger traffic.

As a reminder the tariffs changes of applicable fees for Parisian platforms are presented in appendix 2 of this release as well as on the company's website.

Revenue from airport safety and security services was up +18.1%, to 116 million euros. These revenues are determined by the partially fixed costs of these activities, revenues are growing at a lower rate than passenger traffic.

Other income, mostly consisting in re-invoicing the French Air Navigation Services Division, leasing associated with the use of terminals and other work services made for third parties are up +13.8%, to 9 million euros.

Retail and services - Parisian platforms

(in millions of euros) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change 2023/2022 Revenue 384 270 +€114M +42.3% Retail activities 234 144 +€90M +62.4% Extime Duty Free Paris 159 104 +€55M +52.3% Relay@ADP 21 14 +€7M +49.6% Other Shops and Bars and restaurants 35 14 +€22M +160.9% Advertising 9 5 +€4M +74.2% Other products 9 7 +€3M +39.1% Car parks and access roads 38 28 +€10M +35.6% Industrial services revenue 55 50 +€5M +10.0% Rental income 39 34 +€6M +16.7% Other income 17 14 +€3M +25.7%

Over the 1st quarter of 2023, revenue from the segment Retail and services, which includes only Parisian activities, was up +42.3%, to 384 million euros.

Revenue from retail activities consists in rents received from airside and landside shops, bars and restaurants, banking and foreign exchange activities, and car rental companies, as well as revenue from advertising. Over 1st quarter 2023, revenue from retail activities was up +62.4%, to 234 million euros, including Extime Duty Free Paris, up +52.3%, to 159 million euros. This increase is due to:

Increase of passenger traffic at Paris Aéroport (+44.6%);

Increase of +16.5% of Extime Paris Sales/Pax, at 30.3 euros. This increase is driven by structural effects: the unfolding of Extime retail strategy, the reopening of Terminal 1 at Paris-Charles de Gaulle in December 2022 and the increasing share of international traffic, as well as by conjunctural effects in the 1st quarter of 2023: the effect from inflation and favorable foreign exchange rates, and the impact from strikes, which notably reduced the share of domestic traffic.

As a reminder, revenue from airside area activities is perceived in integrality when it is generated by fully consolidated companies and partially, as a variable rents, when it is generated by third-party lessees or companies accounted for under the equity method;

Increase of opened sales points compared to 1st quarter 2022, which was still affected by health restrictions.





Revenue from car parks services, up +35.6%, to 38 million euros, due to increase in traffic.

Revenue from industrial services (supply of electricity and water), up +10.0%, to 55 million euros, linked to the reopening of infrastructure in Paris compared to 1st quarter 2022.

Rental revenues (leasing of spaces within terminals), up +16.7%, to 39 million euros, due to the increase of terminals and open areas compared to 1st quarter 2022.

Other revenues (primarily constituted of internal services), up +25.2%, to 17 million euros.



Real Estate - Parisian platforms

(in million of euros) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change 2023/2022 Revenue 93 85 +€8M +9.6% External revenue 81 73 +€8M +11.0% Land 33 29 +€4M +13.7% Buildings 23 20 +€3M +13.2% Others 26 24 +€1M +6.0% Internal revenue 12 12 - -

Over the 1st quarter of 2023, real estate revenue, which includes only Parisian activities, stood at 93 million euros, up +9.6%.

External revenue, realized with third parties (outside of the group), stood at 81 million euros, up +11.0% compared to 1st quarter 2022, especially due to additional rents related to assets return to full ownership in 2022 and the effect of indexation clauses on rents.

International and airports developments

(in million of euros) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change 2023/2022 Revenue 321 205 +€116M +56.6% ADP International 64 53 +€11M +21.0% of which AIG 61 47 +€14M +30.5% of which ADP Ingénierie 2 4 -€2M -54.5% TAV Airports 250 148 +€102M +68.7% Société de Distribution Aéroportuaire Croatie 3 3 - -

Over the 1st quarter of 2023, revenue from International and airport developments stood at 321 million euros, up +56.6%, mainly due to the increase in revenue for TAV Airports and AIG.

AIG's revenue was up +30.5%, to 61 million euros, mainly due to the effect of passenger traffic increase of +55.1% recorded in Amman on revenues from aeronautical fees.

TAV Airports' revenue was up +68.7%, to 250 million euros, mainly due to the effect of the traffic increase of +41.9% of TAV Airports on revenue:

Turkish assets of TAV Airports, especially Izmir, for +4.0 million euros (+39.5%) and Ankara, for +1.8 million euros (+28.8%);

International assets of TAV Airports, especially in Almaty, for +50.6 million euros (+110.5%) and in Georgia, for +5.1 million euros (+31.8%);

Services companies of TAV Airports, especially Havas (ground handling), for +14.8 million euros (+55.5%), due to the increase of flights served, BTA (bars and restaurants) for +12.4 million euros (+77.9%) and TAV OS (airport lounge) for +9.7 million euros (+96.4%), due to the increase in attendance.





Other activities

(in million of euros) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change 2023/2022 Products 44 37 +€7M +20.4% of which Hub One 40 35 +€5M +13.3%

Over the 1st quarter of 2023, other activities segment products stood at 44 million euros, up +20.4%.

This change is mainly due to the 5 million euro increase in Hub One revenue, as a result of an increase in activity and a perimeter effect of 1.4 million euros, linked to the acquisition in October 2022 of ID Services, a digital technology operator for businesses.

Evolution of 1er quarter 2023 traffic

Groupe9 traffic





Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 14,310,930 +49.7% 86.9% Paris-Orly 6,733,476 +34.9% 92.8% Total Paris Aéroport 21,044,406 +44.6% 88.7% Antalya 2,799,398 +33.4% 99.8% Almaty 1,910,965 +48.7% 155.1% Ankara 2,482,332 +33.8% 70.4% Izmir 1,942,518 +14.5% 69.6% Bodrum 265,714 +20.4% 92.5% Gazipasa 124,817 +35.9% 123.6% Medina 2,494,835 +104.2% 120.5% Tunisia 181,437 +58.2% 82.6% Georgia 790,071 +37.4% 92.4% North Macedonia 493,720 +41.4% 102.7% Zagreb 694 956 +43.2% 114.8% Total TAV Airports 14,180,763 +41.9% 94.7% New Delhi 17,739,224 +49.1% 105.5% Hyderabad 5,709,050 +52.2% 104.0% Medan 1,821,859 +62.0% 89.5% Goa 664,160 - - Total GMR Airports10 25,934,293 +50.6% 103.9% Santiago du Chili 5,949,877 +28.8% 85.1% Amman 2,063,051 +55.1% 107.2% Other airports11 188,400 +159.3% 80.8% GROUPE ADP10 69,360,790 +45.1% 95.2%

Traffic at Paris Aéroport





Over the 1st quarter 2023, traffic at Paris Aéroport up +44.6% with a total of 21.0 million of passengers (+47.8% excluding strikes in 2023), at 88.7% of traffic on the same period in 2019 (90.7% excluding strikes in 2023).

At Paris Aéroport, 1st quarter 2023 traffic was impacted by social movements (strikes): the loss of traffic is estimated at approximately 470,000 passengers, of which 390,000 in March.

The geographical breakdown of passenger traffic appears in the table below.





Number of aircrafts movements at Paris Aéroport, up +23.0%, at 141,758 movements, of which 98,591 movements at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, up +26.8%, at 88.0% of 2019 level, and 43,167 movements at Paris-Orly, up +15.1%, at 85.4% of 2019 level.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Since the traffic release of December and the year 2022, the geographical breakdown at Paris Aéroports within this release as well as in the historical data used for variation and recovery calculations are aligned with the different categories applicable to airport fees. It presents the detailed breakdown of the "Europe" traffic into three categories: "Schengen Area" traffic, "United Kingdom & UE excluding Schengen " traffic, and "Other Europe" traffic. Traffic with "French overseas territories", is presented separately from the "International" traffic, in which it was included until the November 2022 traffic release. It is reminded that airports fees applicable to these different categories are available on the company website.

Passengers 1st quarter Geographical breakdown Share of traffic

Q1 2023 Share of traffic

Q1 2022 Change 23/22

in passengers % of traffic 2023

compared to 2019 Mainland France 12.9% 16.9% +10.5% 73.7% French Overseas Territories 5.7% 7.3% +13.8% 97.0% Schengen Area 34.0% 34.0% +44.6% 93.3% United Kingdom & UE excluding Schengen12 6.5% 5.1% +86.4% 92.3% Autre Europe 2.1% 2.5% +20.6% 62.5% Europe 42.6% 41.6% +48.2% 90.9% Afrique 14.0% 12.9% +57.8% 103.1% Amérique du Nord 10.3% 9.3% +60.4% 101.5% Amérique Latine 3.5% 4.3% +17.6% 81.6% Moyen-Orient 6.1% 5.9% +51.3% 97.1% Asie-Pacifique 4.7% 1.9% +261.0% 59.0% Autre International 38.7% 34.2% +63.6% 91.3% PARIS AEROPORT 100.0% 100.0% +44.6% 88.7%

Passengers Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change 23/22 Change 23/19 Connecting rate 22.6% 24.2% -1.6pt -2.1pts Seat load factor 83.4% 71.8% +11.5pts -0.9pt

Reminder of traffic assumptions, forecasts and targets 2023-2025

As part of the 2025 Pioneers strategic roadmap communicated on February 16th, 2022, Groupe ADP has set out targets up to 2025. These targets have been built on the assumptions of no new restrictions or airport closures linked to the health crisis, of a stability of the economic model in Paris and of an absence of abnormally high volatility in terms of exchange rates and inflation rates. They have also been built on the basis of the consolidation scope at the end of 2021, with no assumption of changes up to 2025.

Based on the passengers' traffic and the results recorded in 2022, the salary increase measures starting in 2023 as well as the evolution of the macroeconomic context (foreign exchanges rates, inflation, energy prices), Groupe ADP refined13 its traffic assumptions in Paris in 2023 and adjusted some 2023-2025 forecasts and targets.

It is specified that any further changes to the assumptions on which the group's targets are based could have an impact on the volume of traffic and the 2025 Pioneers financial indicators.

2023 2024 2025 Group traffic14

In % of 2019 traffic



95% - 105% - - Back to 2019 level between 2023 and 2024 Traffic at Paris Aéroport

In % of 2019 traffic



87% - 93% 90% - 100% 95% - 105% Back to 2019 level between 2024 and 2026,

above 2019 level from 2026 Extime Paris Sales / Pax15

In euros - - €29.5 ADP SA operating expenses

per passenger, in € - €17 - €20 / pax Group EBITDA growth

Compared to 2019 At least equal to

the 2019 EBITDA

(i.e. = €1,772M) - - Group EBITDA margin

In % of revenue 32% to 37% 35% to 38% Net income, attributable to the Group

in millions of euros Positive Group investments

(excl. financial investments) c.1.3 billion euros per year on average between 2023 and 2025, in current euros ADP SA investments

(excl. financial investments, regulated and non-regulated) c.900 million euros per year on average between 2023 and 2025, in current euros Net Financial Debt/ EBITDA ratio

incl. Selective international growth - - 3.5x - 4.5x Dividends

In % of the NRAG

due for the year N, paid N+1 60% pay out rate

Minimum of €3 per share

Financial calendar16

A conference call (audiocast in english) will be held on Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 06:00 pm (CET). The presentation can be follow in live at the followings links, which are also posted on the Groupe ADP website:

A live webcast of the conference will be available at the following link: webcast (only in english)

Registration to participate in the Q&A session is available at the following link: call registration

Annual General Meeting of shareholders: Tuesday 16 May 2023

of shareholders: Tuesday 16 May 2023 Next traffic publication: April 2023 traffic figures - Wednesday 17 May 2023, after market closing

publication: April 2023 traffic figures - Wednesday 17 May 2023, after market closing Ex -dividend date 17 : Monday 5 June 2023

date : Monday 5 June 2023 Dividend 17 payment: Wednesday 7 June 2023

payment: Wednesday 7 June 2023 2023 Half-Year results : Thursday 27 July 2023, after markets closing

: Thursday 27 July 2023, after markets closing 2023 nine months revenue : Wednesday 25 October 2023, after markets closing

: Wednesday 25 October 2023, after markets closing Next thematic conferences : Real Estate thematic conference: September/October 2023 GMR Airports thematic conference: Upon contemplated GIL & GAL merger completion 18 (expected in H1 2024)



Definitions

Definition and accounting of Alternative Performance Measures (APM) as well as the segmentation of group activities presented in this press release are fully published in the Group universal registration document.

It is available in Groupe website: AMF Information

Appendix 1 - Glossary

Definition and accounting of Alternative Performance Measures (APM) as well as the segmentation of group activities presented in this press release are fully published in the Group universal registration document.

It is available in Groupe website: AMF information - Groupe ADP (parisaeroport.fr)

Financial indicators:

EBITDA is an accounting measure of the operating performance of fully consolidated Group subsidiaries. It is comprised of revenue and other ordinary income less purchases and current operating expenses excluding depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

is an accounting measure of the operating performance of fully consolidated Group subsidiaries. It is comprised of revenue and other ordinary income less purchases and current operating expenses excluding depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. EBITDA margin is the ratio corresponding to: EBITDA / Revenue.

is the ratio corresponding to: EBITDA / Revenue. Gross Financial debt as defined by Groupe ADP includes long-term and short-term borrowings and debts (including accrued interests and hedge of the fair value of liabilities related to these debts), debts related to the minority put option (presented in other non-current liabilities)

as defined by Groupe ADP includes long-term and short-term borrowings and debts (including accrued interests and hedge of the fair value of liabilities related to these debts), debts related to the minority put option (presented in other non-current liabilities) Net Financial debt as defined by Groupe ADP refers to gross financial debt less, fair value hedging derivatives, cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank balances.

as defined by Groupe ADP refers to gross financial debt less, fair value hedging derivatives, cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank balances. Net Financial Debt/EBITDA Ratio is the ratio corresponding to the ratio: Net Financial Debt/EBITDA, which measures the company's ability to repay its debt, based on its EBITDA.





Operating indicators:

Extime Paris Sales / Pax or Extime Par is Sales per passengers is the ratio corresponding to: Sales in the airside activities: shops, bars & restaurants, foreign exchange & tax refund counters, commercial lounges, VIP reception, advertising and other paid services in the airside area / Departing passengers at Paris Aéroport. This indicator replaces the "Sales per pax" indicator since 2022, corresponding to the ratio: Revenue from airside areas only / Passengers departing from Paris Airport.

or is the ratio corresponding to: Sales in the airside activities: shops, bars & restaurants, foreign exchange & tax refund counters, commercial lounges, VIP reception, advertising and other paid services in the airside area / Departing passengers at Paris Aéroport. This indicator replaces the "Sales per pax" indicator since 2022, corresponding to the ratio: Revenue from airside areas only / Passengers departing from Paris Airport. Group traffic includes airports operated by Groupe ADP in full ownership (including partial ownership) or under concession, receiving regular commercial passenger traffic, excluding airports under management contract. As of today, it includes traffic of the following airports.

Historical data since 2019 is available on the Company's website

Sub-group Airport Country Paris Aéroport



Paris-Charles de Gaulle France Paris-Orly France TAV Airports



















































Antalya Turkey Almaty Kazakhstan Ankara Turkey Izmir Turkey Bodrum Turkey Gazipasa Turkey Medina Saudi Arabia Monastir Tunisia Enfidha Tunisia Tbilissi Georgia Batumi Georgia Skopje North Macedonia Ohrid North Macedonia Zagreb Croatia GMR Airports











Delhi India Hyderabad India Medan Indonesia Goa India ADP International











Santiago de Chile Chile Amman Jordan Antananarivo Madagascar Nosy Be Madagascar

Appendix 2 - Evolution of tariffs at Paris Aéroport

As a reminder, the French Transport Regulation Authority (ART) has, for the 2022 tariff period, i.e. since April 1st, 2022 approved the tariff proposals as follows: a +1.54% increase in passenger fee, a freeze in the unit rate of the parking fee and the landing fee and an average increase of +0.95% for ancillary fees with the exception of the PRM (Person with reduced mobility) fee which will increase by +10.0% on the Paris-Charles de Gaulle platform and +0.94% at Paris-Orly. For the Paris Le Bourget airport, the ART approved fee evolutions of +0.91% for landing fees and +19.9% for parking fees.

By its decision n°2022-087 of December 8th, 2022, published on January 13th, 2023, the ART has approved the airport fees for Aéroports de Paris for the tariff period from April 1st, 2023, to March 31st, 2024. The approved proposal translates, by an average rate stability, for Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, tariffs evolutions offsetting each other. These measures involve the reduction of the parking fee by approximately -2.7%, the increase of the fee for assistance to persons with reduced mobility by +2.5% at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and by +10.0% at Paris-Orly and the +7% increase in the fixed portion of the annual fee for check-in counters, boardings desks and local luggage handling for Paris-Orly and Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

For Paris-Le Bourget airport, the average increase in fees is approximately +2.5%, resulting from a +2.1% increase in the landing fee, a modification of the acoustic modulation coefficients for group 6 aircrafts, a freeze in the fee for the provision of airport circulation permits and a +2.5% increase in the parking fee. The applicable fees are available on the company's website.

