ASML discloses 2023 AGM results

Veldhoven, the Netherlands, April 26, 2023 - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today announces the results of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 26, 2023.

At the AGM, ASML's statutory financial statements for the 2022 financial year were adopted. In addition, the following items were approved:

Proposal to adopt a final dividend payment of €1.69 per ordinary share, which, together with the three interim dividends paid through the 2022 financial year, each €1.37, leads to a total dividend for 2022 of €5.80 per ordinary share

Proposals to discharge the members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board from liability for their responsibilities in the 2022 financial year

Proposal to determine the maximum number of shares available for the Board of Management

Proposal to amend the remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board and the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board

Proposals to appoint Nils Andersen and Jack de Kreij as members of the Supervisory Board

Proposal to appoint PriceWaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as the external auditor for the 2025 reporting year

Proposal to authorize the Board of Management (subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board) from April 26, 2023, up to and including October 26, 2024 to: Issue ordinary shares or grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares up to 5% for general purposes and up to 5% in connection with or on the occasion of mergers, acquisitions and/or (strategic) alliances Authorize the Board of Management to restrict or exclude pre-emption rights in connection with the authorizations referred to under the previous point

Proposal to authorize the Board of Management from April 26, 2023, up to and including October 26, 2024, to repurchase a maximum of 10% of ASML's issued share capital, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board. The ordinary shares can be acquired at a price between the nominal value of the shares acquired and 110% of the average market price for these securities on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange or Nasdaq stock market. The AGM also authorized the cancellation of up to 10% of ASML's issued share capital as of April 26, 2023

A positive advisory vote was also cast on the remuneration report for the ASML Board of Management and Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year.





The following subjects were also discussed at the AGM:

The appointment of Wayne Allan as member of the Board of Management

ASML's business, financial situation and environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability

ASML's reserves and dividend policy

The composition of the Supervisory Board in 2024: Annet Aris, Warren East and Mark Durcan will retire by rotation per the 2024 AGM

The presentation given at the AGM and the recording of the webcast are available on the ASML website (2023 AGM page).

About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across Europe, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML's more than 40,500 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML - our products, technology and career opportunities - at www.asml.com.