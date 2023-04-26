Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2023 | 15:00
38 Leser
New CFO at RTX A/S

Nørresundby, 26 April 2023

Announcement no. 12/2023

Mille Tram Lux has been appointed CFO at RTX A/S from June 1, 2023. She replaces Morten Axel Petersen, who resigns as per May 31, 2023, cf. announcement no. 08/2023 dated February 28, 2023.

Mille has a background as Finance Director and CFO. Mille has profound experience in strategy and management and has lately been an independent management consultant, where she has worked with stock exchange listing of smaller companies.

I look forward to working with Mille in RTX.

Yours sincerely
RTX A/S

PETER RØPKE
CEO

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk


