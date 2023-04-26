Resolutions at ASSA ABLOY AB's Annual General Meeting 26 April 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of ASSA ABLOY AB was held on Wednesday 26 April 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Adoption of income statements and balance sheets and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the parent company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets for the financial year 2022. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2022.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting approved the dividend of SEK 4.80 per share proposed by the Board of Directors, to be paid out in two equal installments, the first with the record date Friday 28 April 2023 and the second with the record date Monday 13 November 2023. The first installment is estimated to be paid on Thursday 4 May 2023 and the second installment on Thursday 16 November 2023.

Election of the Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Carl Douglas, Erik Ekudden, Johan Hjertonsson, Sofia Schörling Högberg, Lena Olving, Joakim Weidemanis and Susanne Pahlén Åklundh as members of the Board of Directors, and elected Victoria Van Camp as new member of the Board of Directors. Johan Hjertonsson was elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors and Carl Douglas was re-elected as Vice Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected the audit firm Ernst & Young AB as auditor for the time period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2024.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and the auditor

The remuneration to the Board of Directors will totally amount to SEK 9,455,000 (excluding remuneration for committee work). Auditor fees shall be paid according to contract.

Nomination Committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's previously published proposal, to adopt instructions for appointment of Nomination Committee and the Nomination Committee's assignment.

Resolution on approval of remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' previously published proposal, to approve the Board's remuneration report.



Resolution regarding authorization to repurchase and transfer Series B shares in the company

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' previously published proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions, repurchase Series B shares in the company for the period up until the Annual General Meeting 2024. The repurchase shall maximum comprise so many Series B shares that the company's holding does not at any time exceed 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

Resolution regarding long-term incentive program

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' previously published proposal, to implement a long-term incentive program for senior executives and key employees within the ASSA ABLOY Group ("LTI 2023").

Minutes from the Meeting including complete resolutions will be available on the company's website assaabloy.com/general-meeting.

