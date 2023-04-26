The ordinary general meeting of Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV held as at 26 April 2023 has approved all items on the agenda.
Attachment
- PR_EN_AVA_Results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/41685d80-4dff-44e1-ad5a-b448c9361bcd)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|18,120
|18,820
|18:18
The ordinary general meeting of Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV held as at 26 April 2023 has approved all items on the agenda.
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:10
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV publishes report of the ordinary general meeting
|The ordinary general meeting of Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV held as at 26 April 2023 has approved all items on the agenda.
Attachment
PR_EN_AVA_Results (https...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces appointment Joël Gorsele as CEO
|The supervisory board of Intervest appoints Joël Gorsele as chief executive officer. Joël has more than 15 years of real estate experience within various management, commercial and financial positions....
► Artikel lesen
|06.04.
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces lease extension (21.000 m²) and new to built unit (13.000 m²) at Genk Green Logistics for Nippon Express Belgium
|Genk Green Logistics and Nippon Express strengthen cooperation with extension of existing lease (21.000 m²) and contract for additional unit (13.000 m²) yet to be built.This is the second tenant to...
► Artikel lesen
|29.03.
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: announces the departure in mutual agreement of Gunther Gielen as CEO
|The mandate of Gunther Gielen as CEO with Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV ends in mutual agreement and with immediate effect.
Attachment
PR_GG_ENG (https://ml-eu....
► Artikel lesen
|24.03.
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces the agenda for the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting as at 26 April 2023
|
Today, Intervest Offices & Warehouses is publishing the convocation and agenda for the ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders' meeting which will be held at the registered office, Uitbreidingstraat...
► Artikel lesen