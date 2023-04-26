Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764858 | ISIN: BE0003746600 | Ticker-Symbol: IJY
Frankfurt
26.04.23
17:20 Uhr
18,200 Euro
+0,580
+3,29 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,12018,82018:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2023 | 18:10
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV publishes report of the ordinary general meeting

The ordinary general meeting of Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV held as at 26 April 2023 has approved all items on the agenda.

Attachment

  • PR_EN_AVA_Results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/41685d80-4dff-44e1-ad5a-b448c9361bcd)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.