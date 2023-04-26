Variphy Releases Reporting and Analytics Support for Webex Calling

LAFAYETTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Variphy, the preferred analytics platform for unified communications, announced the release of analytics and reporting features for Webex Calling, Cisco's cloud-based phone system.

With this new integration, available in the Webex App Hub, Variphy users can seamlessly manage their Webex Calling environments and other platforms like Cisco Unified Communications Manager (CUCM) and Zoom Phone in one application.

"With remote work and hybrid models becoming the new norm, businesses need collaboration tools so they can stay connected and productive anywhere," said Kyle Aebischer, product manager of Variphy Call Analytics for Webex Calling. "Variphy supports an on-premises or cloud deployment and allows organizations to integrate their environments into the same reporting and analytics application."

Variphy Call Analytics for Webex Calling gives users access to features not available in the native platform:

Unlimited Data Retention

With Variphy, organizations can retain their CDR data for as long as they need. This feature allows organizations to satisfy regulatory or internal policies.

Ad Hoc Call History Search

Variphy enables users to query their call history within Webex Calling using search criteria, including Caller Number, Originating Party, Terminating Party, Combinations, Durations, Signaling, Call Identifier, and Called Queue of Inbound Traffic.

New Report Delivery Options

Users can export reports in multiple formats and distribute them by email, chatbot, file transfer or even locally within the Variphy repository.

Variphy Call Analytics for Webex Calling Preview:

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFP0xh39OQ4

Variphy continues to enhance its offerings, with support for Webex Calling available just one month after the launch of Zoom Phone support. These advanced analytics and reporting features give organizations greater visibility and control over their communication data.

About Variphy

Variphy creates leading-edge UC tools and analytics software solutions to streamline the service delivery and management of Cisco CUCM, Webex Calling, and Zoom Phone platforms. Since 2004, it has helped over 1,500 organizations visualize, search, analyze, and report on their UC environments. Product development, sales and marketing, service delivery, and support teams are based in the United States. For more information, visit variphy.com.

Learn more about Variphy Call Analytics for Webex Calling: https://www.variphy.com/products/webex-calling-reporting-analytics/

Try Variphy Today: https://variphy.com/trial

View Our Partners: https://www.variphy.com/company/partners/

