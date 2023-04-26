DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback April 26, 2023

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback April 26, 2023 26-Apr-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GEVELOT Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

_________________________

Levallois, le 26 avril 2023

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 18 au 25 avril 2023

(ISIN: FR0000033888)

Nom de Code Identifiant de Jour de la Code identifiant de Volume total Prix pondéré moyen l'émetteur l'émetteur transaction l'instrument journalier (en journalier d'acquisition Marché financier nombre d'actions) des actions GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 18/04/2023 FR0000033888 11 194,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 19/04/2023 FR0000033888 12 194,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 20/04/2023 FR0000033888 11 194,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 21/04/2023 FR0000033888 11 194,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 24/04/2023 FR0000033888 11 189,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 25/04/2023 FR0000033888 11 191,0000 XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot; Euronext Growth

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: GEVELOT Weekly report of share buyback April 26, 2023

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: GEVELOT S.A. 6 Boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET France Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03 Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05 E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr Internet: www.gevelot.fr ISIN: FR0000033888 Euronext Ticker: ALGEV AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) EQS News ID: 1617913 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1617913 26-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1617913&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)