Mittwoch, 26.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
WKN: 542159 | ISIN: FR0000033888 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XD
Frankfurt
26.04.23
08:03 Uhr
176,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
26.04.2023 | 18:31
GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback April 26, 2023 26-Apr-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

GEVELOT 
Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros 
Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

_________________________

Levallois, le 26 avril 2023

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 18 au 25 avril 2023

(ISIN: FR0000033888) 

Nom de    Code Identifiant de Jour de la Code identifiant de Volume total     Prix pondéré moyen 
l'émetteur  l'émetteur      transaction l'instrument    journalier (en    journalier d'acquisition Marché 
                        financier      nombre d'actions)  des actions 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 18/04/2023 FR0000033888    11          194,0000         XPAR 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 19/04/2023 FR0000033888    12          194,0000         XPAR 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 20/04/2023 FR0000033888    11          194,0000         XPAR 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 21/04/2023 FR0000033888    11          194,0000         XPAR 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 24/04/2023 FR0000033888    11          189,0000         XPAR 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 25/04/2023 FR0000033888    11          191,0000         XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot; Euronext Growth

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: GEVELOT Weekly report of share buyback April 26, 2023 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1617913 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1617913 26-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
