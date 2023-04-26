OpenOcean Pioneers Efficient Crypto Swaps on 23 Chains, integrated by MetaMask

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenOcean is excited to announce that MetaMask, the most popular non-custodial DeFi wallet, has integrated OpenOcean's advanced swaps for their in-wallet trades. Swaps will be supported on six major public blockchains - Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism and Avalanche.





OpenOcean is the leading DEX Aggregator in web3 and crypto. OpenOcean indexes vast liquidity for trades and automatically routes users the best possible trade with the lowest slippage and best final swap returns. OpenOcean is backed by top investors - Binance Labs, CMS, Kenetic, Altonomy, Multicoin and more. OpenOcean is proud to support over 23+ blockchains and over 280+ Decentralized exchanges and liquidity pools.

As a primary entry point for many crypto users, MetaMask users can now access OpenOcean's superior and efficient trades across all supported chains. The integration with OpenOcean has enabled traders to access a vast ocean of liquidity at competitive prices. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both parties. OpenOcean can now benefit more DeFi users with its unique trade routing algorithm by split-routing trades across different decentralized exchanges for the best possible efficiency.

"This integration is yet another step in our mission to bring the best service and prices to MetaMask Swaps users." From MetaMask Wallet team. (Source - https://twitter.com/MetaMask/status/1650856215977549824's=20 )

As a middleware protocol, OpenOcean has published its free-to-use API and SDK which is supported on 19 EVM chains. OpenOcean offers the best environment for secure, stable, and competitive swap rates for all developers and users. In addition to MetaMask, OpenOcean's API has been adopted by leading protocols such as DefiLlama, Ankr, Fantom Wallet, Li Finance, Gnosis safe, Vesta Finance, Sonne Finance, etc.

