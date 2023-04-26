Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.04.2023 | 19:24
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OpenOcean Pioneers Efficient Crypto Swaps on 23 Chains, integrated by MetaMask

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenOcean is excited to announce that MetaMask, the most popular non-custodial DeFi wallet, has integrated OpenOcean's advanced swaps for their in-wallet trades. Swaps will be supported on six major public blockchains - Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism and Avalanche.

MetaMask has announced the integration for OpenOcean's advanced swaps for their in-wallet trades on 6 major chains.

OpenOcean is the leading DEX Aggregator in web3 and crypto. OpenOcean indexes vast liquidity for trades and automatically routes users the best possible trade with the lowest slippage and best final swap returns. OpenOcean is backed by top investors - Binance Labs, CMS, Kenetic, Altonomy, Multicoin and more. OpenOcean is proud to support over 23+ blockchains and over 280+ Decentralized exchanges and liquidity pools.

As a primary entry point for many crypto users, MetaMask users can now access OpenOcean's superior and efficient trades across all supported chains. The integration with OpenOcean has enabled traders to access a vast ocean of liquidity at competitive prices. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both parties. OpenOcean can now benefit more DeFi users with its unique trade routing algorithm by split-routing trades across different decentralized exchanges for the best possible efficiency.

"This integration is yet another step in our mission to bring the best service and prices to MetaMask Swaps users." From MetaMask Wallet team. (Source - https://twitter.com/MetaMask/status/1650856215977549824's=20)

As a middleware protocol, OpenOcean has published its free-to-use API and SDK which is supported on 19 EVM chains. OpenOcean offers the best environment for secure, stable, and competitive swap rates for all developers and users. In addition to MetaMask, OpenOcean's API has been adopted by leading protocols such as DefiLlama, Ankr, Fantom Wallet, Li Finance, Gnosis safe, Vesta Finance, Sonne Finance, etc.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean is a pioneering middleware developer, dex aggregator, cross-chain swap aggregator and Web 3 developer in the crypto space, offering a suite of tools across 23+ networks and 280+ deep liquidity sources. OpenOcean is building a one-stop trading platform, to bring users the best swap return for decentralized crypto trading.

Website: https://openocean.finance/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OpenOceanGlobal
Discord: https://discord.gg/C7PHQaKdNX
Telegram: https://t.me/OOFinance

Contact:

  • OpenOcean Marketing Team
  • contact@openocean.finance

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2063581/MetaMask_integrates_OpenOcean.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2051790/3980473/OpenOcean_Logo.jpg

OpenOcean_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/openocean-pioneers-efficient-crypto-swaps-on-23-chains-integrated-by-metamask-301808585.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.