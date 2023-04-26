Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (Paris:ALACT) (FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, in particular stroke, announces today the availability of its Universal Registration Document for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, as well as the preparatory documents for its Combined General Meeting on May 12, 2023.

Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document 2022, filed with the French stock-market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 26, 2023 under visa number R. 23-020, is available free of charge to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted on the Company's website (Investors Regulated Information Financial Information 2023), as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

This Universal Registration Document includes in particular the annual financial report, the management report, the corporate governance report, the information relating to the fees paid to the statutory auditors and the reports of the Statutory Auditors.

Availability of the documents relating to the General Meeting

The combined general meeting of the Company will be held on Friday May 12, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Acticor Biotech headquarters located at the Wojo Building, 82 avenue du Maine, 75014 Paris, room on the 7th floor

The notice of meeting as notice of convocation, including the agenda and the draft resolutions as well as the conditions and modalities of participation and voting at the meeting, has been posted on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces légales Obligatoires "BALO" (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo) on April 5, 2023, bulletin number 41. The notice of meeting is published on the website in legal announcements "Actu-Juridique" (http://www.actu-juridique.fr) on April 24, 2023.

If shareholders are unable to attend the meeting in person, shareholders may exercise their voting rights remotely, before the meeting:

either by sending a proxy to the Company

or by voting by mail,

by using the voting form available on https://fr.acticor-biotech.com/ in accordance with the procedures indicated in the prior notice published in the BALO on April 5, 2023.

The preparatory documents relating to this general meeting are available on request from the Company, or can be consulted on the company's website in the Investors section. In accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions:

Any registered shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the General Meeting, request the Company to send him the documents provided for in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code. In the event of an express request, the documents may be sent by electronic means. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision by their authorized intermediary of a certificate of account registration;

Any shareholder may consult the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the company's registered office.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.

In May 2022, Acticor Biotech presented positive results from its Phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, at the ESOC, confirming the safety profile and showing a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group in patients with stroke. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being evaluated in an international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, which will include 1,000 patients. In July 2022, Acticor Biotech was granted "PRIME" status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke. This designation will allow the company to strengthen its interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Mediolanum farmaceutici and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For more information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com

