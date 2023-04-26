

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK) Wednesday reported first-quarter sales of 6.96 billion euros, up 7.4% from 6.48 billion euros last year.



Sales growth was driven by a 12.3% price-mix effect, reflecting the Group products' quality and performance. The growth in high-value segments and strong Mining tire sales have more than offset an unfavorable OE/RT mix.



Looking forward, the Group confirms its projected scenario in markets trending towards the lower end of the initial ranges. Sales volumes are still expected to end the year within the -4% to -0% range.



