Vivakor Inc. Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), a socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, received on April 20, 2023 a standard notice from Nasdaq indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Form 10-K"), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The notice informed the Company that it is required to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements within 60 calendar days of from the date of the notice. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-K's due date, or until October 16, 2023, to regain compliance.

The Company is working diligently to complete and file its Form 10-K as soon as practicable and anticipates that its 10-K will be filed prior to the date on which the Company is required to submit the Plan.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK), is a clean energy technology company focused on the oil remediation and natural resources sectors. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies. Its Silver Fuels Delhi, LLC, and White Claw Colorado City, LLC subsidiaries include a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facilities, which feature long-term ten year take or pay contracts.

The Company's patented Remediation Processing Centers allows for the environmentally friendly recovery of bitumen (heavy crude) and other hydrocarbons from the remediation of contaminated soils. It is believed to be the only remediation system that can clean soils with more than 5% by weight oil contamination while fully recovering the oil and leaving the soil fully viable for reuse. Its Remediation Processing Centers currently focus on extraction from shallow, oil-laden sands in Eastern Utah, along with generating petroleum-based remediation projects in Kuwait and in Houston, Texas.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

