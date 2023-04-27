For the three months ended 31 March 2023

(figures are unaudited and in US$ except where stated)

On track for Group FY23 production guidance after solid Q3 performance1,2

Corporate update Newcrest granted Newmont exclusive due diligence following revised non-binding indicative proposal in April 2023 to acquire 100% of the issued shares of Newcrest

Safety and sustainability Third consecutive quarter of reduced injury rates with zero recordable injuries at Cadia and Lihir Key trials and studies to support the Group Net Zero Emissions Roadmap progressing as planned Newcrest Sustainability Fund continues to support local communities with three new projects commencing

Third quarter operating performance Gold production of 510koz 3 and copper production of 31kt All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,012/oz 3 , delivering an AISC margin of $837/oz 4 Gold and copper production expected to increase in the June 2023 quarter 2

Advancing multiple gold and copper growth options Wafi-Golpu Framework Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed, marking a key milestone towards development of the project East Ridge Exploration Target at Red Chris significantly enhanced following continued exploration success 5 Red Chris Block Cave Feasibility Study expected to be completed in H2 CY23 6 Cadia delivered first ore from PC2-3 Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Study demonstrated attractive financial returns as further studies evaluate the potential extension of Lihir's elevated production profile beyond FY31 6 Brucejack transformation program progressing multiple value opportunities as exploration success continues



Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - Newcrest (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) Interim Chief Executive Officer, Sherry Duhe, said, "We continued to deliver on our strategy in 2023, with our pipeline of high-quality organic gold and copper growth projects marking a number of important milestones. At Lihir, the Phase 14A Feasibility Study was released early in the quarter, demonstrating attractive financial returns with upside potential as we look to unlock additional high grade mineralisation outside the current Ore Reserve. We then significantly increased the Exploration Target at East Ridge, highlighting the exciting opportunity this discovery presents for the future of Red Chris, and in April, the Wafi-Golpu Framework MOU was signed, moving us closer to developing this world-class copper-gold deposit.

"Our third quarter performance has positioned us well to achieve our Group FY23 production guidance. We expect gold and copper production to increase in the June quarter and remain on track to deliver a strong FY23 result, supported by continued momentum in gold and copper prices.

"Following the rejection of Newmont's two non-binding indicative proposals to acquire Newcrest during the quarter, a further non-binding indicative proposal was received in April, valuing Newcrest at over A$29 billion and representing a 46% premium to our share price prior to their initial proposal in February. The revised proposal highlights our outstanding portfolio of long-life gold and copper assets, our high-quality growth and exploration pipeline, and the achievements of our exceptional people. The Newcrest Board has agreed to provide Newmont the opportunity to conduct confirmatory due diligence on an exclusive basis, enabling it to put forward a binding proposal. Through this period, we will remain steadfastly focused on our business and the safety and wellbeing of our people, to continue delivering value for our shareholders," said Ms Duhe.

Overview

Gold production was in line with the prior period7 with an improved operating performance at Brucejack, Lihir and Fruta del Norte offset by lower gold production at Cadia, Telfer and Red Chris. Higher gold production at Lihir was driven by increased mill throughput following improved rainfall during the quarter, as well as higher gold head grade. Gold production at Brucejack also increased compared to the prior period with operations returning to full capacity following the fatality in October 2022. Gold production at Cadia was mainly impacted by lower mill throughput compared to the prior period.

Newcrest remains on track to deliver its full year Group production guidance for FY232. Gold and copper production is expected to increase in the June 2023 quarter driven by higher mill throughput across all operations with a lower planned maintenance schedule6. Gold head grade is also expected to increase at Lihir, Brucejack and Telfer6. While Brucejack successfully resumed operations following the fatality in October, gold production is now expected to be ~300koz for FY23 driven by lower mill throughput and head grade. Further details on FY23 guidance expectations are outlined on page 9 below.

Newcrest's AISC of $1,012/oz3 for the quarter was 7% lower than the prior period, driven by a higher copper realised price, lower production stripping expenditure at Lihir and Telfer and lower sustaining capital expenditure at Red Chris, Cadia and Brucejack. In addition, gold production was higher at Brucejack, Lihir and Fruta del Norte, driving an increase in gold sales volumes for the Group. This was partly offset by the impact of a stronger Australian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs.

Injury rates decreased during the quarter reflecting the strong focus on safety as control improvement programs continued across all sites to address major hazards. Injury rates were reviewed during the quarter which resulted in a restatement of the previously reported frequency rates at Brucejack and the Group.

Highlights Metric Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr YTD

FY23 YTD

FY22 FY23 Guidance2,8,9 Group - gold3 oz 509,637 512,130 527,115 1,548,882 1,319,150 2,100 - 2,400koz Group - copper t 31,148 34,564 32,459 98,171 81,979 135 - 155kt Group - silver oz 312,970 303,537 361,957 978,463 586,132

Cadia - gold oz 133,468 169,262 142,194 444,924 373,936 560 - 620koz Cadia - copper t 22,392 27,146 23,406 72,945 56,707 95 - 115kt Lihir - gold oz 168,404 154,143 165,243 487,790 474,512 720 - 840koz Telfer - gold oz 85,452 87,985 84,372 257,809 310,107 355 - 405koz Telfer - copper t 5,076 3,256 2,962 11,294 10,896 ~20kt Brucejack - gold10 oz 70,160 51,813 84,123 206,096 24,013 ~300koz Red Chris - gold11 oz 7,347 10,163 12,259 29,768 28,663 ~30koz Red Chris - copper11 t 3,680 4,162 6,090 13,932 14,376 ~20kt Fruta del Norte - gold3,12 oz 44,807 38,764 38,923 122,494 107,918 125 - 145koz Fatalities Number 0 1 0 1 0

TRIFR13 mhrs 2.75 3.2414 3.27 3.1014 3.8715

All-In Sustaining Cost3 $/oz 1,012 1,08416 1,095 1,064 1,12017

All-In Cost18 $/oz 1,342 1,483 1,538 1,456 1,773

All-In Sustaining Cost margin4 $/oz 837 591 579 668 611

Realised gold price19 $/oz 1,860 1,693 1,698 1,750 1,767

Realised copper price19 $/lb 4.01 3.66 3.53 3.73 4.39

Realised copper price19 $/t 8,841 8,069 7,782 8,223 9,678

Average exchange rate AUD:USD 0.6847 0.6568 0.6840 0.6752 0.7293

Average exchange rate PGK:USD 0.2839 0.2838 0.2837 0.2838 0.2845

Average exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7397 0.7368 0.7669 0.7477 0.7924



Operations

Cadia, Australia

Highlights Metric Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr YTD

FY23 YTD

FY22 FY23 Guidance8 TRIFR13 mhrs 0.00 3.18 6.17 3.08 7.22

Total production - gold oz 133,468 169,262 142,194 444,924 373,936 560 - 620koz Total production - copper t 22,392 27,146 23,406 72,945 56,707 95 - 115kt Head grade - gold g/t 0.79 0.84 0.81 0.82 0.84

Head grade - copper % 0.41 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.38

Sales - gold oz 142,011 170,456 147,470 459,936 351,295

Sales - copper t 24,936 26,353 24,257 75,546 52,693

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz (154) 32 107 (2) (19)

All-In Sustaining Cost margin20 $/oz 2,014 1,661 1,591 1,752 1,786



Cadia achieved its best safety performance on record with no recordable injuries during the quarter, reflecting the benefits of a detailed safety review undertaken in the prior period. The site is focused on further embedding its safety culture to ensure everyone remains committed to identifying and addressing potential hazards and risks.

Gold production of 133koz was 21% lower than the prior period, mainly driven by lower mill throughput following an unscheduled mechanical breakdown of the concentrate filter presses at the Blayney dewatering facility. A planned shutdown to Concentrator 1 and Concentrator 2 was brought forward while maintenance activities were successfully completed at Blayney.

Mill throughput rates are expected to continue ramping up towards 35Mtpa during the June 2023 quarter with no further scheduled maintenance planned6,21. Newcrest continues to work proactively with the New South Wales Department of Planning & Environment to satisfy all conditions for the permitted processing capacity increase to 35Mtpa in a calendar year21.

Gold head grade decreased during the quarter in line with expectations. As highlighted in the December 2022 quarterly report, gold head grade is expected to decrease through FY23 as mining transitions into lower gold grade ore sources, while copper head grade is anticipated to remain consistent with prior periods6. Gold and copper recovery rates improved for the third consecutive quarter reflecting the ongoing benefits of the recovery improvement projects which were commissioned as part of the two-stage plant expansion project.

During the quarter, the PC2-3 project delivered first ore to the mill. This is a significant milestone for Cadia's next panel cave, with activity now focused on the cave establishment phase and final project completion. Activity on the PC1-2 project continued during the quarter with development commencing on the extraction level, ongoing raise boring activities and construction of the primary ventilation system now well progressed.

Cadia's AISC of negative $154/oz largely reflects the benefit of a higher realised copper price and lower sustaining capital expenditure compared to the prior period. This was partly offset by lower gold and copper production driving a decrease in gold and copper sales volumes for the quarter, as well as the impact of a stronger Australian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs.

Lihir, Papua New Guinea

Highlights Metric Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr YTD

FY23 YTD

FY22 FY23 Guidance8 TRIFR13 mhrs 0.00 1.65 0.53 0.83 1.3815

Total production - gold oz 168,404 154,143 165,243 487,790 474,512 720 - 840koz Head grade - gold g/t 2.28 2.20 2.15 2.21 2.27

Sales - gold oz 172,401 144,194 188,311 504,906 459,730

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,343 1,545 1,436 1,436 1,718

All-In Sustaining Cost margin20 $/oz 517 148 262 314 49



Lihir delivered outstanding safety performance during the quarter with zero recordable injuries. This is only the second time in ten years that Lihir has achieved zero recordable injuries in a quarter, reflecting the significant focus on safety with the rollout of Newcrest's NewSafe program and improved awareness on preventing hand injuries.

Gold production of 168koz was 9% higher than the prior period mainly due to higher mill throughput, with increased rainfall during the quarter resulting in additional water supply to the plant. Medium term weather forecasts indicate rainfall levels will continue to return to normal in the June 2023 quarter. Lihir is progressing a range of activities to increase water availability, including internal water recycling, water storage solutions and improving water efficiencies within the processing plant. Despite the higher rainfall, mill availability was impacted by the bi-annual scheduled plant shutdown in March 2023, as well as other unscheduled mill downtime events during the quarter.

Gold head grade increased during the quarter reflecting additional higher grade ex-pit ore feed from Phase 15 and Phase 16. This is expected to continue in the June 2023 quarter as mining progresses into the higher grade zones within the Phase 16 orebody6. This was partly offset by lower gold recovery compared to the prior period with a lower sulphur content in the mill feed and capacity constraints in the autoclave.

Total material movement was lower than the prior period following knock on effects from increased rainfall, lower truck availability and impacts from a temporary change to haul routes. Mining volumes are expected to increase in the June 2023 quarter6, in line with the ongoing benefits from the mine improvement program.

Gold production is expected to increase in the June 2023 quarter with increased mining rates, a better quality feed blend, higher gold head grade and a lower planned maintenance schedule6. As previously highlighted, Lihir is expected to deliver around the lower end of its production guidance range for FY23 following water supply restrictions and unplanned mill downtime events in the first half.

Lihir's AISC of $1,343/oz was 13% lower than the prior period mainly due to higher gold production driving an increase in sales volumes, as well as lower production stripping and sustaining capital expenditures.

In January 2023, the Newcrest Board approved the Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Study, endorsing the project into full implementation. Phase 14A is another step forward in realising the full potential of Lihir with the cutback expected to deliver additional high grade gold production over the next four years. Phase 14A activities continued to progress during the quarter with ground support works at Bench 1 nearing completion and mining underway in Bench 2. The civil fleet is almost completely mobilised to site and Lihir is on track to deliver high grade ore from Phase 14A in FY246.

Newcrest continues to assess a range of options to unlock additional high grade mineralisation outside the current Ore Reserve with the potential to extend the elevated production profile beyond FY31. Work to assess the application of steep wall technologies in the northern and eastern extents of the Kapit orebody, as well as an alternative lower cost and simpler seepage barrier design is underway. Design optimisation work and any associated impact on the long term production profile is on track for completion in CY236.

Lihir - Material Movements

Ore Sources Metric Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr YTD

FY23 YTD

FY22 Ex-pit crushed tonnes(a) kt 1,756 2,273 2,797 6,826 3,241 Ex-pit to stockpile kt 2,706 2,683 1,306 6,695 4,004 Waste kt 3,788 7,234 7,059 18,082 20,472 Total Ex-pit kt 8,251 12,190 11,161 31,602 27,717 Stockpile reclaim(a) kt 1,095 430 537 2,062 5,438 Stockpile relocation kt 2,695 3,000 3,606 9,301 7,981 Total Other kt 3,790 3,430 4,143 11,363 13,419 Total Material Moved kt 12,041 15,620 15,305 42,965 41,135

(a) For the March 2023 quarter, ex-pit crushed gold head grade was 2.73g/t and sulphur grade was 6.06%. Stockpile reclaim gold head grade was 1.76g/t and sulphur grade was 5.09%.

Lihir - Processing

Equipment Metric Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr YTD

FY23 YTD

FY22 Crushing kt 2,851 2,703 3,334 8,888 8,679 Milling kt 2,959 2,755 3,146 8,861 8,801 Flotation kt 2,196 2,012 2,522 6,729 6,920 Autoclave kt 1,922 1,775 1,757 5,454 4,930

Telfer, Australia

Highlights Metric Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr YTD

FY23 YTD

FY22 FY23

Guidance8 TRIFR13 mhrs 11.98 5.04 7.04 8.03 5.06

Total production - gold oz 85,452 87,985 84,372 257,809 310,107 355 - 405koz Total production - copper t 5,076 3,256 2,962 11,294 10,896 ~20kt Head grade - gold g/t 0.69 0.62 0.64 0.65 0.76

Head grade - copper % 0.15 0.10 0.09 0.11 0.10

Sales - gold oz 86,777 88,760 85,494 261,031 283,455

Sales - copper t 4,707 3,246 2,905 10,858 9,803

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,517 1,534 1,895 1,647 1,371

All-In Sustaining Cost margin20 $/oz 343 159 (197) 103 396



Telfer TRIFR of 11.98 recordable injuries per million hours was higher than the prior period predominantly due to hand injuries. Several safety programs are progressing on site including a full refresh of the Newsafe program, the dedicated Safe Hands intervention program and further upskilling of frontline leaders in safety leadership.

Gold production of 85koz was 3% lower than the prior period mainly driven by lower mill throughput following a planned maintenance shutdown to Train 1 and Train 2 during the quarter, as well as an unplanned conveyor breakdown. This was partly offset by higher gold head grade as mining transitioned into higher grade zones in both the open pit and underground.

Gold production is expected to increase in the June 2023 quarter driven by higher mill throughput with a lower maintenance schedule and higher gold head grade6.

Telfer's AISC of $1,517/oz was slightly lower than the prior period. Higher copper sales volumes, a higher realised copper price and lower production stripping expenditure was mostly offset by the impact of lower gold production and a stronger Australian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs.

Brucejack, Canada

Highlights10 Metric Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr YTD

FY23 YTD

FY22 FY23 Guidance8 TRIFR13 mhrs 3.09 9.1414 8.89 7.2014 0.00

Total production - gold oz 70,160 51,813 84,123 206,096 24,013 ~300koz Head grade - gold g/t 6.30 6.72 7.59 6.88 7.54

Sales - gold oz 73,070 54,909 74,983 202,961 28,312

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,207 1,368 973 1,164 1,261

All-In Sustaining Cost margin20 $/oz 653 325 725 586 506



Brucejack TRIFR of 3.09 recordable injuries per million hours was lower than the prior period reflecting the benefits of the extensive safety review conducted across all activities in the prior period, as well as the ongoing rollout of the NewSafe program. Injury rates were reviewed during the quarter with the previously reported frequency rate restated following an internal review.

Gold production of 70koz was 35% higher than the prior period with operations returning to full capacity following the 21 day shutdown in the December 2022 quarter due to the fatality. Higher mill throughput was partly offset by lower gold head grade and lower gold recovery.

Gold production is expected to further increase in the June 2023 quarter driven by higher mill throughput and higher gold head grade6. While Brucejack successfully resumed mining and processing operations following the fatality in October 2022, gold production for FY23 is expected to be ~300koz driven by lower mill throughput and gold head grade.

Brucejack's AISC of $1,207/oz was 12% lower than the prior period primarily due to higher gold production resulting in higher sales volumes for the quarter, as well as lower sustaining capital expenditure.

The three-phase transformation program at Brucejack continued to advance during the quarter with a range of initiatives well progressed. Brucejack remains on track to deliver the expected synergy benefits of C$20-$30 million (US$16-$24 million) per annum22, with over 50% of the benefits expected to be delivered by the end of FY236.

The debottlenecking Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) is underway to further investigate the potential to increase process plant capacity by up to 30%23. The processing plant permit application is now anticipated to be lodged with the regulator in May 2023 and the PFS is expected to be completed in the December 2023 quarter6. The ore sorting project continues to progress with a concept study planned to commence shortly following some impressive preliminary results in the initial bench scale trials.

Recent exploration (Pretium and Newcrest) has successfully expanded the footprint of the Valley of the Kings deposit with the discovery of the North Block (pre-Newcrest) and 1080 HBx zones. These zones demonstrate the potential for new mining fronts within the footprint of the existing infrastructure. Scientific and technical studies to assess and estimate Brucejack Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are well progressed with an update expected in the second half of CY236. The latest drilling results for Brucejack are included in the March 2023 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Red Chris, Canada

Highlights11 Metric Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr YTD

FY23 YTD

FY22 FY23 Guidance8 TRIFR13 mhrs 9.15 1.72 5.03 5.22 7.23

Total production - gold oz 7,347 10,163 12,259 29,768 28,663 ~30koz Total production - copper t 3,680 4,162 6,090 13,932 14,376 ~20kt Head grade - gold g/t 0.31 0.39 0.39 0.37 0.34

Head grade - copper % 0.32 0.34 0.45 0.37 0.40

Sales - gold oz 6,728 9,112 12,323 28,162 29,462

Sales - copper t 3,228 3,995 6,242 13,465 14,680

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 5,038 5,060 1,766 3,614 1,384

All-In Sustaining Cost margin20 $/oz (3,178) (3,367) (68) (1,864) 383



Red Chris TRIFR of 9.15 recordable injuries per million hours increased compared to the prior period. In response, the site remains focused on embedding the Critical Control Management process across all high-risk tasks and continuing the rollout of the NewSafe program.

Gold production of 7koz was 28% lower than the prior period largely driven by lower gold head grade (which was in line with expectations) and lower mill throughput. As highlighted in the December 2022 quarterly report, gold head grade is expected to decrease through FY23 as mining transitions into the lower gold grade Phase 7 ore source6.

Mill throughput decreased during the quarter with crusher operations impacted by worn liners and an unplanned rock breaker failure. This was partly offset by higher gold recovery with mining now progressed through the open pit saddle zone which had an elevated sulphur content.

Red Chris' AISC of $5,038/oz was slightly lower than the prior period due to lower sustaining capital expenditure and a higher realised copper price. This was offset by lower production driving lower gold and copper sales volumes for the quarter. FY23 continues to be an investment year for Red Chris as the stripping program continues in the open pit and the Block Cave Feasibility Study progresses to unlock future value.

The exploration program continued at Red Chris during the quarter with ongoing drilling east of the East Ridge Exploration Target returning positive results. Target generation has also identified an initial portfolio of high priority copper-gold targets within the Red Chris porphyry corridor for further testing. The latest drilling results for Red Chris are included in the March 2023 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador

Newcrest acquired the gold prepay and stream facilities and an offtake agreement in respect of Lundin Gold Inc.'s (Lundin Gold) Fruta del Norte mine for $460 million in April 2020.

In January 2023, Newcrest received early repayment of the gold prepay credit facility in the amount of $173 million from Lundin Gold. The stream facility and the offtake agreement will continue in place following the repayment of the gold prepay credit facility.

During the quarter, Newcrest received cash flows of $19 million (net of withholding taxes) from the stream facility and the offtake agreement. With the early repayment from Lundin Gold, Newcrest has received $470 million (net of withholding taxes) from these financing facilities since their acquisition, including cash flows of $325 million (net of withholding taxes) from the gold prepay credit facility.

Included within Newcrest's gold production for the March 2023 quarter is 45koz relating to Newcrest's 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold. Newcrest also received its second dividend of C$10.3 million (US$7.5 million) in March 2023 relating to its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold and has received total dividends of C$29.9 million (US$22.6 million) in FY23.

Guidance Update2,24

Newcrest provides the following updates to its Group guidance for FY23 reflecting its operating and financial performance to date:

Newcrest remains on track to deliver its full year Group production guidance for FY23 2 . Gold and copper production is expected to increase in the June 2023 quarter, driven by higher mill throughput across all operations with a lower planned maintenance schedule 6 . Gold head grade is also expected to increase at Lihir, Brucejack and Telfer 6 . Gold production at Red Chris and Fruta del Norte is expected to be at the upper end of the indicated guidance range.

As previously highlighted, Lihir is expected to deliver around the lower end of its production guidance range for FY23 following water supply restrictions and unplanned mill downtime events in the first half. Additionally, Brucejack's gold production is expected to be ~300koz for FY23 mainly driven by lower mill throughput and head grade. Telfer's copper production is expected to be at the lower end of the range indicated by the guidance of ~20kt.

Production stripping (sustaining and non-sustaining) is expected to be lower than the original guidance range due to the favourable cost and productivity performance of Phase 16 stripping at Lihir, a decrease in the stripping ratio as a result of more ore presenting than forecast at Telfer (West Dome Stage 5), as well as slower than forecast progress on stripping campaigns in Phase 17 and Phase 14A at Lihir, and in Phase 7 at Red Chris.

Sustaining capital and major projects (non-sustaining) are expected to be lower than the original guidance range, due to timing of spend on various capital projects including tailings projects and the development of PC2-3 and PC1-2 at Cadia, Phase 14A development at Lihir and advanced development at Red Chris.

Capital expenditure guidance for the 12 months ending 30 June 2023

Capital Expenditure ($m) Original Group Updated Group Production stripping (sustaining) 155 - 185 105 - 135 Production stripping (non-sustaining) 115 - 145 65 - 90 Sustaining capital 470 - 520 400 - 440 Major projects (non-sustaining) 660 - 760 500 - 560 Business integration capital ~20 15 - 20 Total Capital Expenditure 1,420 - 1,630 1,085 - 1,245

Project Development

Red Chris, Canada

Newcrest continued the development of the Block Cave during the quarter with the exploration decline now progressed to 2,963 metres as at 19 April 2023. Raise boring of the first ventilation rise is complete with shotcreting now underway.

The Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in the second half of CY236 with several optimisation opportunities in progress to unlock further value. Newcrest is assessing various options to optimise the initial extraction level of the first block cave with the potential to access high grade ore earlier. Several alternative plant expansion options are also being considered, including the potential to stage expansion to match the cave ramp up.

In March 2023, Newcrest released an expanded Exploration Target5 for East Ridge confirming the substantial discovery near existing infrastructure and indicating potential to support additional block caves at Red Chris. Work is underway to update the Red Chris resource including East Ridge in CY23, which will provide further clarity on the size and scale of this exciting prospect. For further information see release titled "Red Chris exploration success expands East Ridge Exploration Target delivering additional mining potential" dated 14 March 2023 which is available on www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile.

The exploration program at Red Chris continued during the quarter with ongoing drilling east of the East Ridge Exploration Target. The latest drilling results at Red Chris are included in the March 2023 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Havieron, Western Australia

The development of the exploration decline continued during the quarter with 2,025 metres complete as at 19 April 2023. Various workstreams to support the Feasibility Study continue to progress with several value enhancing options underway to maximise value and de-risk the Havieron project.

The growth drilling program continued during the quarter with results demonstrating the potential for incremental resource additions around the Eastern Breccia, Northern Breccia and other higher grade mineralised pods. The latest drilling results for the Havieron Project are included in the March 2023 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea

On 6 April 2023, Newcrest and its Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture (WGJV) partner Harmony Gold signed a Framework MOU with the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.

The MOU represents a substantial step forward in progressing towards the signing of a Mining Development Contract for Wafi-Golpu and confirms the parties' intent to proceed with the project, subject to finalising the permitting process and approvals of both the Newcrest and Harmony Gold Boards.

The MOU sets out key terms to be included in the Mining Development Contract, which is a pre-requisite for the granting of a Special Mining Lease (SML) including the key terms and framework for the parties to progress the permitting of the Wafi-Golpu Project as quickly as possible.

For further information see release titled "Wafi-Golpu Framework MOU signed" dated 6 April 2023 which is available on www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile.

Exploration

See the separately released "Quarterly Exploration Report" for the March 2023 quarter.

Sustainability

Newcrest continued to progress its sustainability commitments during the period. Scoping and planning of key trials and studies to support the Group Net Zero Emissions Roadmap continued as planned. The electric light vehicle trial at Cadia is expected to commence in the June 2023 quarter6 with operational readiness tasks now complete, and wind resource monitoring is well progressed for inclusion in the Telfer / Havieron renewables concept study. The final Sandvik Z50 battery electric truck arrived at Brucejack in March 2023, completing its fleet of eight battery electric trucks. In addition, Brucejack commenced a trial of the battery electric load haul dump scoops in the March 2023 quarter.

The Newcrest Sustainability Fund continues to identify high quality projects to contribute to the resilience of communities across Newcrest's geographic areas of interest, and support achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Three new projects have been approved including two projects in Australia and one new project in British Columbia, Canada. These projects will address the key United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of gender equality, good health and well-being, and decent work and economic growth.

Seven major projects have now been approved to date, with five of these projects being multi-year, ensuring a long-term commitment to building sustainable outcomes through the Newcrest Sustainability Fund.

Corporate

Revised non-binding indicative offer from Newmont

In April 2023, Newcrest received a revised non-binding indicative proposal from Newmont Corporation (Newmont) to acquire 100% of the issued shares of Newcrest, by way of a scheme of arrangement (Revised Proposal). Under the Revised Proposal, Newcrest shareholders would be entitled to receive 0.400 Newmont shares for each Newcrest share held. In addition, the Revised Proposal permits Newcrest to pay a franked special dividend of up to US$1.10 per share25 on or around the implementation of the scheme of arrangement. In aggregate, the Revised Proposal represented an implied value of A$32.87 per share to Newcrest shareholders26.

Following Newcrest's announcement of 16 February 2023, Newcrest and Newmont signed a non-disclosure and standstill agreement. Newcrest subsequently provided Newmont with access to limited, non-public information on a non-exclusive basis to determine if Newmont could provide an improved proposal that appropriately reflected the value of Newcrest.

Newmont has indicated that the Revised Proposal represents its best and final price in the absence of a competing proposal.

After assessing the Revised Proposal, Newcrest agreed to grant Newmont the opportunity to conduct confirmatory due diligence to enable it to put forward a binding proposal. Newcrest has granted Newmont exclusivity until 11.59pm on 11 May 2023 to allow Newmont to conduct confirmatory due diligence on an exclusive basis. Newcrest will also undertake confirmatory due diligence on Newmont during this period.

For further information see releases titled "Revised non-binding indicative proposal received from Newmont" dated 11 April 2023 and "Newcrest and Newmont enter into exclusivity deed" dated 14 April 2023 which are available on www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile.

Interactive Analyst CentreTM

Newcrest's financial and operational information can also be viewed via the Interactive Analyst CentreTM which is located under the Investor tab on Newcrest's website (www.newcrest.com). This interactive tool allows users to chart and export Newcrest's current and historical results for further analysis.

Sherry Duhe

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Gold Production Summary

March 2023 Quarter Mine

Production

Tonnes

(000's)27 Tonnes

Treated

(000's) Head

Grade

(g/t Au) Gold

Recovery

(%) Gold

Production

(oz) Gold

Sales

(oz) All-In

Sustaining

Cost

($/oz)3 Cadia East Panel Cave 1 651











Cadia East Panel Cave 2 6,317











Cadia East Panel Cave 2-3 203











Cadia28 7,172 6,463 0.79 80.0 133,468 142,011 (154) Telfer Open Pit 10,011 3,918 0.62 83.6 65,655



Telfer Underground 399 395 1.40 88.7 15,879



Telfer Dump Leach







3,918



Telfer 10,410 4,313 0.69 84.5 85,452 86,777 1,517 Lihir 8,251 2,959 2.28 77.7 168,404 172,401 1,343 Brucejack 540 361 6.30 96.3 70,160 73,070 1,207 Red Chris 6,147 1,464 0.31 50.2 7,347 6,728 5,038 Fruta del Norte29







44,807 43,101 883 Total 32,519 15,560 1.13 81.2 509,637 524,087 1,012

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share and Fruta del Norte which is shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Copper Production Summary

March 2023 Quarter Copper

Grade

(%) Copper Recovery

(%) Concentrate Produced

(tonnes) Metal

Production

(tonnes) Cadia 0.41 85.2 92,263 22,392 Telfer Open Pit 0.11 74.3 33,382 3,253 Telfer Underground 0.56 82.1 9,595 1,823 Telfer 0.15 76.9 42,977 5,076 Red Chris 0.32 77.4 17,422 3,680 Total 0.25 82.8 152,662 31,148

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share.

Silver Production Summary

March 2023 Quarter Tonnes Treated

(000's) Silver

Production

(oz) Cadia 6,463 134,273 Telfer 4,313 54,766 Lihir 2,959 6,618 Brucejack 361 101,232 Red Chris 1,464 16,081 Total 15,560 312,970

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share.

All-In Sustaining Cost: March 2023 Quarter

3 months to

31 March 2023 Units Cadia Telfer Lihir Brucejack Red Chris Corporate

/ Other Group30 Gold Produced oz 133,468 85,452 168,404 70,160 7,347 - 464,830 Mining $/oz prod. 265 865 454 495 3,242 - 526 Milling $/oz prod. 459 558 672 95 2,609 - 533 Administration and other $/oz prod. 170 152 347 471 2,277 - 310 Lease adjustments $/oz prod. (4) (28) (27) (28) (132) - (22) Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs31 $/oz prod. 291 207 3 105 882 - 152 Royalties $/oz prod. 108 75 48 27 102 - 68 By-product credits $/oz prod. (1,822) (510) (1) (35) (3,890) - (684) Ore inventory adjustments32 $/oz prod. (35) 4 (137) - 13 - (59) Production stripping adjustments32 $/oz prod. - (203) (143) - (989) - (105) AOD adjustments32 $/oz prod. - 31 - - - - 6 Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. (568) 1,151 1,216 1,130 4,114 - 725 Gold Sold oz 142,011 86,777 172,401 73,070 6,728 - 480,986 Adjusted operating costs33 $/oz sold (475) 1,127 1,158 1,122 4,084 - 705 Corporate, general & administrative costs34,35 $/oz sold - - - - - 54 54 Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 9 44 11 15 75 - 18 Production stripping (sustaining)36 $/oz sold - 200 44 - - - 52 Advanced operating development $/oz sold - (30) - - - - (5) Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 306 112 93 43 735 6 166 Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold 2 37 11 - - - 11 Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 4 27 26 27 144 - 22 All-In Sustaining Costs $/oz sold (154) 1,517 1,343 1,207 5,038 60 1,023 Growth and development35 $/oz sold - - - - - 5 5 Production stripping

(non-sustaining)36 $/oz sold - - 95 - 1,080 - 49 Capital expenditure

(non-sustaining)37 $/oz sold 353 18 72 55 2,803 28 209 Exploration (non-sustaining) $/oz sold - 4 - 110 689 26 54 Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 1 - - - 69 1 2 All-In Costs $/oz sold 200 1,539 1,510 1,372 9,679 120 1,342 Depreciation & amortisation38 $/oz sold 368 255 465 531 1,535 9 432

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding. Group AISC shown in this table is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.

All-In Sustaining Cost: Nine months to 31 March 2023

9 months to

31 March 2023 Units Cadia Telfer Lihir Brucejack Red Chris Corporate

/ Other Group30 Gold Produced oz 444,924 257,809 487,790 206,096 29,768 - 1,426,387 Mining $/oz prod. 231 900 426 450 2,318 - 493 Milling $/oz prod. 414 563 722 101 1,650 - 527 Administration and other $/oz prod. 165 157 347 444 1,703 - 298 Lease adjustments $/oz prod. (4) (36) (29) (30) (99) - (24) Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs31 $/oz prod. 262 183 3 90 781 - 145 Royalties $/oz prod. 88 65 46 23 85 - 60 By-product credits $/oz prod. (1,484) (363) (1) (32) (3,692) - (610) Ore inventory adjustments32 $/oz prod. (8) 8 (96) - 43 - (33) Production stripping adjustments32 $/oz prod. - (153) (194) - (726) - (109) AOD adjustments32 $/oz prod. - (6) - - - - (1) Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. (336) 1,318 1,224 1,046 2,063 - 746 Gold Sold oz 459,936 261,031 504,906 202,961 28,162 - 1,456,996 Adjusted operating costs33 $/oz sold (311) 1,292 1,185 1,036 1,851 - 724 Corporate, general & administrative costs34,35 $/oz sold - - - - - 53 53 Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 6 42 11 12 58 - 16 Production stripping (sustaining)36 $/oz sold - 151 113 - - - 66 Advanced operating development $/oz sold - 6 - - - - 1 Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 298 92 92 85 1,600 5 190 Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold 1 28 7 - - - 8 Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 4 36 28 31 105 - 24 All-In Sustaining Costs $/oz sold (2) 1,647 1,436 1,164 3,614 58 1,082 Growth and development35 $/oz sold - - - - - 4 4 Production stripping

(non-sustaining)36 $/oz sold - - 74 - 768 - 41 Capital expenditure

(non-sustaining)37 $/oz sold 455 6 96 141 1,990 24 260 Exploration (non-sustaining) $/oz sold - 4 - 148 585 33 65 Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 2 - - - 51 2 4 All-In Costs $/oz sold 455 1,657 1,606 1,453 7,008 121 1,456 Depreciation & amortisation38 $/oz sold 388 292 500 532 1,380 8 457

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding. Group AISC shown in this table is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.

Appendix

Reconciliation of Newcrest's gold production and All-In Sustaining Cost including its 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Gold production Metric Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr YTD

FY23 YTD

FY22 Newcrest operations oz 464,830 473,366 488,191 1,426,387 1,211,232 Fruta del Norte oz 44,807 38,764 38,923 122,494 107,918 Total gold production oz 509,637 512,130 527,115 1,548,882 1,319,150

All-In Sustaining Cost Metric Mar

2023 Qtr29 Dec

2022 Qtr16 Sep

2022 Qtr YTD

FY23 YTD

FY2217 All-In Sustaining Cost ($m)











Newcrest operations $m 492 515 569 1,576 1,332 Fruta del Norte $m 38 33 35 106 80 Total All-In Sustaining Cost ($m) $m 530 548 604 1,682 1,412 Gold ounces sold











Newcrest operations oz 480,986 467,431 508,580 1,456,996 1,152,255 Fruta del Norte oz 43,101 38,365 43,085 124,551 108,596 Total gold ounces sold oz 524,087 505,796 551,664 1,581,547 1,260,851 All-In Sustaining Cost ($/oz)











Newcrest operations $/oz 1,023 1,102 1,119 1,082 1,156 Fruta del Norte $/oz 883 865 807 851 738 Total All-In Sustaining Cost ($/oz) $/oz 1,012 1,084 1,095 1,064 1,120

Reconciliation of Newcrest's All-In Sustaining Cost Margin excluding its 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte

All-In Sustaining Cost Margin Metric Mar

2023 Qtr Dec

2022 Qtr Sep

2022 Qtr YTD

FY23 YTD

FY22 Realised gold price19 $/oz 1,860 1,693 1,698 1,750 1,767 AISC - Newcrest operations $/oz 1,023 1,102 1,119 1,082 1,156 All-In Sustaining Cost Margin $/oz 837 591 579 668 611

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163907