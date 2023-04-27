

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to 0.6138 against the U.S. dollar and 81.99 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6116 and 81.76, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to 1.8004 from yesterday's closing value of 1.8043.



Moving away from an early 2-day low of 1.0802 against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged up to 1.0766.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.64 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen, 1.76 against the euro and 1.06 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX