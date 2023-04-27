CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: Prospectus & Financial Statements Publication



27-Apr-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





April 27, 2023

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Publishes Updated Prospectus & 2022 Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Jersey - April 27, 2023 - The board of CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") is pleased to announce the publication of its updated annual base prospectus, approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and published on April 20, 2023, as well as the publication of the Issuer's audited financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2022.

The updated prospectus and financial statements can be found on CoinShares' website here: https://coinshares.com/etps/documents

For further information, please contact:

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

2 Hill Street

St. Helier, Jersey,

JE2 4UA

Channel Islands

ir@coinshares.com