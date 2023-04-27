CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
April 27, 2023
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Publishes Updated Prospectus & 2022 Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
Jersey - April 27, 2023 - The board of CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") is pleased to announce the publication of its updated annual base prospectus, approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and published on April 20, 2023, as well as the publication of the Issuer's audited financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2022.
The updated prospectus and financial statements can be found on CoinShares' website here: https://coinshares.com/etps/documents
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE2 4UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
|2 Hill Street
|JE2 4UA St Helier
|Jersey Guernsey
|Phone:
|+44 1534513100
|E-mail:
|physical@coinshares.com
|Internet:
|https://coinshares.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BNRRFJ82, GB00BNRRFW10
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1618425
