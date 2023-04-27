Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (BOURSE:XFAB):
Highlights Q1 2023:
› Revenue was USD 208.1 million, within the guided USD 205-220 million, up 16% year-on-year (YoY) and up 13% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)
› Record revenues with strong 28% year-on-year growth across X-FAB's key end markets automotive, industrial, and medical
› EBITDA at USD 58.0 million, up 41% YoY
› EBITDA margin of 27.9%, above the guided 22-26%
› EBIT was USD 37.4 million, up 68% YoY, with an EBIT margin of 18.0%
Outlook:
› Q2 2023 revenue is expected to come in at a range of USD 205-220 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 23-27%. The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.09 USD/Euro
Revenue breakdown per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 y-o-y
Automotive
82.8
81.5
83.8
89.7
98.3
96.9
104.4
120.9
35%
Industrial
35.2
38.3
39.7
41.4
42.5
46.7
42.3
46.9
13%
Medical
10.4
14.3
14.5
13.7
13.9
13.5
14.6
17.6
28%
Subtotal core business
128.4
134.1
138.0
144.9
154.7
157.0
161.3
185.4
28%
79.8%
79.3%
80.1%
81.1%
81.9%
83.4%
87.9%
89.1%
CCC
32.4
34.7
34.0
32.5
33.6
30.7
21.6
22.5
-31%
Others
0.1
0.3
0.3
1.2
0.6
0.6
0.7
0.2
Total revenues
161.0
169.1
172.3
178.7
188.8
188.3
183.6
208.1
16%
Consumer, Communications Computer
in millions of USD
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 y-o-y
CMOS
137.5
141.8
144.2
148.6
156.3
152.6
151.9
172.8
16%
MEMS
16.2
17.4
17.5
17.9
19.8
18.4
19.5
22.2
24%
Silicon carbide
7.2
9.9
10.6
12.1
12.8
17.4
12.2
13.2
9%
Total revenues
161.0
169.1
172.3
178.7
188.8
188.3
183.6
208.1
16%
Business development
In the first quarter of 2023, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 208.1 million, within the guided USD 205-220 million, up 16% year-on-year and 13% quarter-on-quarter. X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical accounted for USD 185.4 million, up 28% year-on-year, further increasing their share of total revenues to 89.1%. Each core market set a new quarterly revenue record.
Demand remained strong throughout the quarter with order intake amounting to USD 226.8 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1. Backlog at the end of the first quarter came in at USD 508.3 million.
X-FAB's automotive business continued to grow strongly, reaching USD 120.9 million in the first quarter, up 35% year-on-year. The transition to climate-friendly mobility continues to drive demand for power semiconductors and supporting applications covered by X-FAB's comprehensive technology portfolio and expertise as an automotive supplier. In the first quarter, the share of automotive revenues went up to 58%, reflecting X-FAB's strong exposure to this market. The growth of X-FAB's automotive business continues to be driven by the French site's ongoing capacity conversion to X-FAB's automotive technologies. 89% of X-FAB France's first quarter revenues were based on X-FAB technologies.
Industrial revenue for the first quarter was USD 46.9 million, up 13% year-on-year. The electrification trend is also driving growth in X-FAB's industrial business, as the transition to renewable energy sources as well as the need to efficiently generate and store energy, requires more and more semiconductor technologies, including silicon carbide (SiC) applications and sensors.
X-FAB's SiC revenues in the first quarter were USD 13.2 million, up 9% year-on-year. An increasing share of customers sourced their own SiC raw wafers, contributing to a lower total billing. However, this had no impact on the total value added provided by X-FAB to customers, which resulted in a higher profitability margin for the business. In the first quarter, customers provided the substrate for more than 70% of all SiC wafers produced by X-FAB while the total quantity of SiC wafers delivered increased by 56% year-on-year.
First quarter medical revenues came in at USD 17.6 million, up 28% year-on-year. Strong medical growth during this period was primarily driven by increased production volumes of a lab-on-a-chip device for DNA sequencing. Lab-on-a-chip applications are one of the key technologies driving advances in medicine, enabling reliable, fast and cost-effective testing and screening for a wide range of applications, and are expected to remain a major growth driver for X-FAB's medical business going forward.
In the first quarter, CCC (Consumer, Communication Computer) revenues were USD 22.5 million, down 31% year-on-year. The first quarter still included a small amount of legacy CCC business produced at X-FAB France, which has now been reduced to zero. This is in line with the plan to convert the freed-up capacity at the French site to X-FAB's popular automotive technology platform. X-FAB's CCC business has thus reached a more sustainable level and top line growth will no longer be impacted by the planned phase-out of the legacy business.
In the first quarter, prototyping revenues came in at USD 26.4 million, up 7% year-on-year and up 12% quarter-on-quarter.
Prototyping and production revenue per quarter and end market:
in millions
of USD
Revenue
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Automotive
Prototyping
5.0
4.1
3.3
4.7
3.5
Production
84.8
94.2
93.6
99.8
117.3
Industrial
Prototyping
11.0
9.2
11.1
11.2
14.2
Production
30.4
33.3
35.6
31.1
32.7
Medical
Prototyping
3.1
1.6
2.8
2.8
2.9
Production
10.7
12.4
10.7
11.8
14.7
CCC
Prototyping
4.3
5.0
5.0
4.6
5.7
Production
28.2
28.6
25.7
17.1
16.8
Operations update
Given the continued strong demand, all fabs operated at high capacity throughout the first quarter, focusing on smooth execution, productivity improvements and the implementation of ongoing capacity expansion projects. Equipment engineering teams at all sites have made good progress with the installation and qualification of new equipment, which is being delivered on a regular basis.
In the first quarter, capital expenditures came in at USD 48.9 million. With total capital expenditures expected to reach approximately USD 350 million in 2023, the first quarter capital expenditures were rather on the low side. However, X-FAB expects a significant increase in capital expenditures in the second half of the year in line with anticipated equipment deliveries, primarily related to the capacity conversion at X-FAB France, the expansion of SiC capacity at X-FAB Texas, and the building expansion at X-FAB Sarawak.
Financial update
First quarter EBITDA was USD 58.0 million with an EBITDA margin of 27.9%, above the guidance range of 22-26%. Volume growth and economies of scale positively impacted profitability. In addition, the price increases introduced in 2022 have taken effect, contributing to top-line growth and higher margins.
In the first quarter, deferred tax assets were increased, resulting in a tax benefit of USD 9.6 million. Due to the improved profitability, stable performance of the underlying entities, and positive outlook supported by the long-term agreements with customers, X-FAB is currently reviewing the valuation horizon for deferred tax assets in line with the better expected visibility of the business.
Since X-FAB's business is naturally hedged, profitability remained unaffected by exchange rate fluctuations. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.12 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been 0.1 percentage points higher.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter amounted to USD 350.3 million, down 5.2% compared to the previous quarter end. Cash flow from operating activities was USD 57.3 million.
Organizational update
Damien Macq has joined X-FAB's executive management team as Chief Operations Officer of the X-FAB group, effective April 2023. Concurrently, Michael Woittennek has assumed the role of CEO of X-FAB Dresden, succeeding Rico Tillner, who will take on a new challenge at X-FAB Texas later this year.
Management comments
Rudi De Winter, CEO of the X-FAB Group, said: "The first quarter was marked by strong revenue growth of 28% in our core business and improved profitability that exceeded our guidance. I am very pleased to see the key elements of X-FAB's success coming to fruition: We offer a broad range of specialty technologies that are urgently needed to address the major challenges of our time, and we continue to see strong demand from our customers. With X-FAB's capacity expansion projects well underway, we are able to increase capacity at our existing sites, setting the stage for strong growth over the next three years. Last but not least, increased volumes, an improved product mix with higher value-added products and the ongoing turnaround of our French site continue to contribute to higher profitability. I am confident in X-FAB's long-term success, and we are fully focused on excellent execution in all parts of our business."
The second quarter 2023 results will be communicated on July 27, 2023.
About X-FAB
X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs approx. 4,200 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Revenue
208,109
178,664
183,638
739,469
Revenues in USD in
55
59
56
58
Revenues in EUR in
45
40
44
42
Cost of sales
-150,912
-135,422
-142,791
-563,515
Gross Profit
57,197
43,241
40,847
175,954
Gross Profit margin in %
27.5
24.2
22.2
23.8
Research and development expenses
-10,922
-10,759
-10,208
-40,803
Selling expenses
-2,196
-2,149
-2,218
-8,179
General and administrative expenses
-10,501
-8,732
-9,400
-37,487
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
2,071
292
-448
-298
Other income and other expenses
1,743
331
2,458
-31,852
Operating profit
37,393
22,223
21,031
57,335
Finance income
8,538
7,092
10,635
36,531
Finance costs
-10,255
-8,490
-10,472
-56,804
Net financial result
-1,717
-1,398
163
-20,273
Profit before tax
35,676
20,825
21,194
37,062
Income tax
7,042
-1,450
20,025
15,429
Profit for the period
42,717
19,375
41,219
52,491
Operating profit (EBIT)
37,393
22,223
21,031
57,335
Depreciation
20,618
18,808
21,161
77,534
EBITDA
58,011
41,031
42,192
134,869
EBITDA margin in %
27.9
23.0
23.0
18.2
Earnings per share at the end of period
0.33
0.15
0.32
0.40
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.07165
1.12344
1.01900
1.05431
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in thousands of USD
Quarter ended
31 Mar 2023
unaudited
Quarter ended
31 Mar 2022
unaudited
Year ended
31 Dec 2022
audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
486,499
368,674
460,126
Investment properties
7,539
8,158
7,675
Intangible assets
6,184
5,018
6,199
Other non-current assets
73
18
79
Deferred tax assets
77,577
45,528
67,977
Total non-current assets
577,872
427,397
542,056
Current assets
Inventories
233,322
195,362
214,435
Trade and other receivables
93,896
74,999
73,116
Other assets
53,231
48,654
56,024
Cash and cash equivalents
350,276
259,271
369,425
Total current assets
730,725
578,286
713,001
TOTAL ASSETS
1,308,597
1,005,683
1,255,057
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
59,227
-16,780
16,509
Cumulative translation adjustment
-297
-607
-226
Treasury shares
-770
-770
-770
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
839,614
763,297
796,968
Non-controlling interests
0
355
0
Total equity
839,614
763,652
796,968
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
59,143
36,877
63,433
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
4,023
5,685
4,024
Total non-current liabilities
63,165
42,562
67,456
Current liabilities
Trade payables
78,119
37,132
53,654
Current loans and borrowings
211,542
93,030
233,513
Other current liabilities and provisions
116,157
69,308
103,467
Total current liabilities
405,818
199,470
390,633
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,308,597
1,005,683
1,255,057
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Income before taxes
35,676
20,825
21,194
37,062
Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities:
22,981
20,944
20,664
96,296
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
20,618
18,808
21,161
77,534
Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization
-737
-874
-811
-3,346
Interest income and expenses (net)
1,445
183
3,242
17,407
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
-1,483
-158
-1,890
-3,889
Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives and financial assets (net)
0
0
500
500
Other non-cash transactions (net)
3,138
2,985
-1,538
8,090
Changes in working capital:
-1,210
-32,183
12,564
-32,886
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
-21,001
-8,637
9,571
-6,661
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses
3,073
-5,799
-7,955
-12,759
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
-18,886
-14,349
-10,159
-33,422
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
27,240
-2,014
6,563
-1,873
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
8,364
-1,384
14,544
21,828
Income taxes (paid)/received
-109
-107
77
-480
Cash Flow from operating activities
57,339
9,479
54,500
99,991
Cash Flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets
-48,895
-48,847
-54,056
-180,580
Payments for investments
0
0
0
-204
Payments for loan investments to related parties
-135
-114
-106
-299
Proceeds from loan investments related parties
120
98
54
284
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
1,486
164
1,902
4,017
Interest received
1,014
237
895
1,801
Cash Flow used in investing activities
-46,411
-48,462
-51,311
-174,981
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
9,213
7,261
32,002
184,272
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-35,931
-2,803
-5,358
-11,420
Receipts of sale leaseback arrangements
0
7,723
0
7,723
Payments of lease installments
-1,513
-1,759
-1,283
-5,662
Receipt of government grants and subsidies
0
0
433
945
Interest paid
-3,258
-139
-3,738
-17,812
Distribution to non-controlling interests
0
-11
0
-11
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities
-31,488
10,271
22,056
158,035
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash
1,411
-2,205
16,712
-3,808
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
-20,560
-28,712
25,245
83,046
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
369,425
290,187
327,468
290,187
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
350,276
259,271
369,425
369,425
