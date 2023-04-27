Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (BOURSE:XFAB):

Highlights Q1 2023:

› Revenue was USD 208.1 million, within the guided USD 205-220 million, up 16% year-on-year (YoY) and up 13% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

› Record revenues with strong 28% year-on-year growth across X-FAB's key end markets automotive, industrial, and medical

› EBITDA at USD 58.0 million, up 41% YoY

› EBITDA margin of 27.9%, above the guided 22-26%

› EBIT was USD 37.4 million, up 68% YoY, with an EBIT margin of 18.0%

Outlook:

› Q2 2023 revenue is expected to come in at a range of USD 205-220 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 23-27%. The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.09 USD/Euro

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q1 y-o-y

growth Automotive 82.8 81.5 83.8 89.7 98.3 96.9 104.4 120.9 35% Industrial 35.2 38.3 39.7 41.4 42.5 46.7 42.3 46.9 13% Medical 10.4 14.3 14.5 13.7 13.9 13.5 14.6 17.6 28% Subtotal core business 128.4 134.1 138.0 144.9 154.7 157.0 161.3 185.4 28% 79.8% 79.3% 80.1% 81.1% 81.9% 83.4% 87.9% 89.1% CCC 32.4 34.7 34.0 32.5 33.6 30.7 21.6 22.5 -31% Others 0.1 0.3 0.3 1.2 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.2 Total revenues 161.0 169.1 172.3 178.7 188.8 188.3 183.6 208.1 16%

Consumer, Communications Computer

in millions of USD Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q1 y-o-y

growth CMOS 137.5 141.8 144.2 148.6 156.3 152.6 151.9 172.8 16% MEMS 16.2 17.4 17.5 17.9 19.8 18.4 19.5 22.2 24% Silicon carbide 7.2 9.9 10.6 12.1 12.8 17.4 12.2 13.2 9% Total revenues 161.0 169.1 172.3 178.7 188.8 188.3 183.6 208.1 16%

Business development

In the first quarter of 2023, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 208.1 million, within the guided USD 205-220 million, up 16% year-on-year and 13% quarter-on-quarter. X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical accounted for USD 185.4 million, up 28% year-on-year, further increasing their share of total revenues to 89.1%. Each core market set a new quarterly revenue record.

Demand remained strong throughout the quarter with order intake amounting to USD 226.8 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1. Backlog at the end of the first quarter came in at USD 508.3 million.

X-FAB's automotive business continued to grow strongly, reaching USD 120.9 million in the first quarter, up 35% year-on-year. The transition to climate-friendly mobility continues to drive demand for power semiconductors and supporting applications covered by X-FAB's comprehensive technology portfolio and expertise as an automotive supplier. In the first quarter, the share of automotive revenues went up to 58%, reflecting X-FAB's strong exposure to this market. The growth of X-FAB's automotive business continues to be driven by the French site's ongoing capacity conversion to X-FAB's automotive technologies. 89% of X-FAB France's first quarter revenues were based on X-FAB technologies.

Industrial revenue for the first quarter was USD 46.9 million, up 13% year-on-year. The electrification trend is also driving growth in X-FAB's industrial business, as the transition to renewable energy sources as well as the need to efficiently generate and store energy, requires more and more semiconductor technologies, including silicon carbide (SiC) applications and sensors.

X-FAB's SiC revenues in the first quarter were USD 13.2 million, up 9% year-on-year. An increasing share of customers sourced their own SiC raw wafers, contributing to a lower total billing. However, this had no impact on the total value added provided by X-FAB to customers, which resulted in a higher profitability margin for the business. In the first quarter, customers provided the substrate for more than 70% of all SiC wafers produced by X-FAB while the total quantity of SiC wafers delivered increased by 56% year-on-year.

First quarter medical revenues came in at USD 17.6 million, up 28% year-on-year. Strong medical growth during this period was primarily driven by increased production volumes of a lab-on-a-chip device for DNA sequencing. Lab-on-a-chip applications are one of the key technologies driving advances in medicine, enabling reliable, fast and cost-effective testing and screening for a wide range of applications, and are expected to remain a major growth driver for X-FAB's medical business going forward.

In the first quarter, CCC (Consumer, Communication Computer) revenues were USD 22.5 million, down 31% year-on-year. The first quarter still included a small amount of legacy CCC business produced at X-FAB France, which has now been reduced to zero. This is in line with the plan to convert the freed-up capacity at the French site to X-FAB's popular automotive technology platform. X-FAB's CCC business has thus reached a more sustainable level and top line growth will no longer be impacted by the planned phase-out of the legacy business.

In the first quarter, prototyping revenues came in at USD 26.4 million, up 7% year-on-year and up 12% quarter-on-quarter.

Prototyping and production revenue per quarter and end market:

in millions of USD Revenue Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Automotive Prototyping 5.0 4.1 3.3 4.7 3.5 Production 84.8 94.2 93.6 99.8 117.3 Industrial Prototyping 11.0 9.2 11.1 11.2 14.2 Production 30.4 33.3 35.6 31.1 32.7 Medical Prototyping 3.1 1.6 2.8 2.8 2.9 Production 10.7 12.4 10.7 11.8 14.7 CCC Prototyping 4.3 5.0 5.0 4.6 5.7 Production 28.2 28.6 25.7 17.1 16.8

Operations update

Given the continued strong demand, all fabs operated at high capacity throughout the first quarter, focusing on smooth execution, productivity improvements and the implementation of ongoing capacity expansion projects. Equipment engineering teams at all sites have made good progress with the installation and qualification of new equipment, which is being delivered on a regular basis.

In the first quarter, capital expenditures came in at USD 48.9 million. With total capital expenditures expected to reach approximately USD 350 million in 2023, the first quarter capital expenditures were rather on the low side. However, X-FAB expects a significant increase in capital expenditures in the second half of the year in line with anticipated equipment deliveries, primarily related to the capacity conversion at X-FAB France, the expansion of SiC capacity at X-FAB Texas, and the building expansion at X-FAB Sarawak.

Financial update

First quarter EBITDA was USD 58.0 million with an EBITDA margin of 27.9%, above the guidance range of 22-26%. Volume growth and economies of scale positively impacted profitability. In addition, the price increases introduced in 2022 have taken effect, contributing to top-line growth and higher margins.

In the first quarter, deferred tax assets were increased, resulting in a tax benefit of USD 9.6 million. Due to the improved profitability, stable performance of the underlying entities, and positive outlook supported by the long-term agreements with customers, X-FAB is currently reviewing the valuation horizon for deferred tax assets in line with the better expected visibility of the business.

Since X-FAB's business is naturally hedged, profitability remained unaffected by exchange rate fluctuations. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.12 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been 0.1 percentage points higher.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter amounted to USD 350.3 million, down 5.2% compared to the previous quarter end. Cash flow from operating activities was USD 57.3 million.

Organizational update

Damien Macq has joined X-FAB's executive management team as Chief Operations Officer of the X-FAB group, effective April 2023. Concurrently, Michael Woittennek has assumed the role of CEO of X-FAB Dresden, succeeding Rico Tillner, who will take on a new challenge at X-FAB Texas later this year.

Management comments

Rudi De Winter, CEO of the X-FAB Group, said: "The first quarter was marked by strong revenue growth of 28% in our core business and improved profitability that exceeded our guidance. I am very pleased to see the key elements of X-FAB's success coming to fruition: We offer a broad range of specialty technologies that are urgently needed to address the major challenges of our time, and we continue to see strong demand from our customers. With X-FAB's capacity expansion projects well underway, we are able to increase capacity at our existing sites, setting the stage for strong growth over the next three years. Last but not least, increased volumes, an improved product mix with higher value-added products and the ongoing turnaround of our French site continue to contribute to higher profitability. I am confident in X-FAB's long-term success, and we are fully focused on excellent execution in all parts of our business."

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs approx. 4,200 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2022 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2022 audited Revenue 208,109 178,664 183,638 739,469 Revenues in USD in 55 59 56 58 Revenues in EUR in 45 40 44 42 Cost of sales -150,912 -135,422 -142,791 -563,515 Gross Profit 57,197 43,241 40,847 175,954 Gross Profit margin in % 27.5 24.2 22.2 23.8 Research and development expenses -10,922 -10,759 -10,208 -40,803 Selling expenses -2,196 -2,149 -2,218 -8,179 General and administrative expenses -10,501 -8,732 -9,400 -37,487 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 2,071 292 -448 -298 Other income and other expenses 1,743 331 2,458 -31,852 Operating profit 37,393 22,223 21,031 57,335 Finance income 8,538 7,092 10,635 36,531 Finance costs -10,255 -8,490 -10,472 -56,804 Net financial result -1,717 -1,398 163 -20,273 Profit before tax 35,676 20,825 21,194 37,062 Income tax 7,042 -1,450 20,025 15,429 Profit for the period 42,717 19,375 41,219 52,491 Operating profit (EBIT) 37,393 22,223 21,031 57,335 Depreciation 20,618 18,808 21,161 77,534 EBITDA 58,011 41,031 42,192 134,869 EBITDA margin in % 27.9 23.0 23.0 18.2 Earnings per share at the end of period 0.33 0.15 0.32 0.40 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.07165 1.12344 1.01900 1.05431

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Quarter ended 31 Mar 2023 unaudited Quarter ended 31 Mar 2022 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2022 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 486,499 368,674 460,126 Investment properties 7,539 8,158 7,675 Intangible assets 6,184 5,018 6,199 Other non-current assets 73 18 79 Deferred tax assets 77,577 45,528 67,977 Total non-current assets 577,872 427,397 542,056 Current assets Inventories 233,322 195,362 214,435 Trade and other receivables 93,896 74,999 73,116 Other assets 53,231 48,654 56,024 Cash and cash equivalents 350,276 259,271 369,425 Total current assets 730,725 578,286 713,001 TOTAL ASSETS 1,308,597 1,005,683 1,255,057 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings 59,227 -16,780 16,509 Cumulative translation adjustment -297 -607 -226 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 839,614 763,297 796,968 Non-controlling interests 0 355 0 Total equity 839,614 763,652 796,968 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 59,143 36,877 63,433 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 4,023 5,685 4,024 Total non-current liabilities 63,165 42,562 67,456 Current liabilities Trade payables 78,119 37,132 53,654 Current loans and borrowings 211,542 93,030 233,513 Other current liabilities and provisions 116,157 69,308 103,467 Total current liabilities 405,818 199,470 390,633 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,308,597 1,005,683 1,255,057

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2022 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2022 audited Income before taxes 35,676 20,825 21,194 37,062 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 22,981 20,944 20,664 96,296 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 20,618 18,808 21,161 77,534 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -737 -874 -811 -3,346 Interest income and expenses (net) 1,445 183 3,242 17,407 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -1,483 -158 -1,890 -3,889 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives and financial assets (net) 0 0 500 500 Other non-cash transactions (net) 3,138 2,985 -1,538 8,090 Changes in working capital: -1,210 -32,183 12,564 -32,886 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables -21,001 -8,637 9,571 -6,661 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses 3,073 -5,799 -7,955 -12,759 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -18,886 -14,349 -10,159 -33,422 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables 27,240 -2,014 6,563 -1,873 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 8,364 -1,384 14,544 21,828 Income taxes (paid)/received -109 -107 77 -480 Cash Flow from operating activities 57,339 9,479 54,500 99,991 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets -48,895 -48,847 -54,056 -180,580 Payments for investments 0 0 0 -204 Payments for loan investments to related parties -135 -114 -106 -299 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 120 98 54 284 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,486 164 1,902 4,017 Interest received 1,014 237 895 1,801 Cash Flow used in investing activities -46,411 -48,462 -51,311 -174,981

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2022 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2022 audited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 9,213 7,261 32,002 184,272 Repayment of loans and borrowings -35,931 -2,803 -5,358 -11,420 Receipts of sale leaseback arrangements 0 7,723 0 7,723 Payments of lease installments -1,513 -1,759 -1,283 -5,662 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 0 0 433 945 Interest paid -3,258 -139 -3,738 -17,812 Distribution to non-controlling interests 0 -11 0 -11 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities -31,488 10,271 22,056 158,035 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash 1,411 -2,205 16,712 -3,808 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents -20,560 -28,712 25,245 83,046 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 369,425 290,187 327,468 290,187 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 350,276 259,271 369,425 369,425

