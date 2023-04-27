

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The european currency strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The euro rose to an 8-day high of 0.9848 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9836.



Moving away from an early low of 0.8849 against the pound, the euro advanced to 0.8861.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the euro edged up to 1.1055 and 147.82 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1038 and 147.56, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.99 against the franc, 0.89 against the pound, 1.11 against the greenback and 149.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX