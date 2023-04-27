

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German banking major Deutsche Bank AG (DB) reported Thursday that its profit before tax for the first quarter grew 12 percent to 1.85 billion euros from last year's 1.66 billion euros.



Net profit attributable to shareholders grew 9 percent to 1.16 billion euros from 1.06 billion euros a year ago. Earnings per share were 0.61 euro, up from 0.55 euro in the prior year quarter.



Net revenues grew 5 percent to 7.68 billion euros from 7.33 billion euros a year earlier.



For the full year 2023, provision for credit losses is expected to remain within the previously communicated range of 25-30 basis points of average loans.



