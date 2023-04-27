

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HelloFresh (HLFFF, HFG.F) reported first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of 66.1 million euros compared to 99.3 million euros, prior year. Revenue was 2.02 billion euros, corresponding to a 5.3% revenue growth. Revenue in constant currency was up 3.3%. HelloFresh recorded a continued increase in average order value to 61.2 euros, up 8.9% on a constant currency basis.



HelloFresh reconfirmed its guidance for fiscal 2023, expecting revenue growth on a constant currency basis of approximately 2% to 10%. The management expects an adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023 between 460 million and 540 million euros.



