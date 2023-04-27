

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Economic confidence data from the euro area is the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases retail sales and household consumption data. Sales are forecast to grow 0.3 percent on month in March, following a 0.2 percent rise in February.



In the meantime, flash GDP data is due from Sweden. Economists forecast the economy to grow 0.2 percent annually in the first quarter, in contrast to the 0.6 percent fall in the preceding period.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases retail sales and unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen at 12.9 percent in the first quarter.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office Insee is set to issue business and consumer confidence survey data. The consumer confidence index is forecast to rise to 105.5 in April from 105.1 in March. At the same time, the business sentiment index is expected to fall to 104 from 104.2 in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area economic confidence survey results. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 99.9 in April from 99.3 in March.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX