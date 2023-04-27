

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemical company BASF (BFA.L) Thursday said its sales in the first quarter declined 13.4% to 19.99 billion euros, hurt by lower volumes in almost all segments due to weaker demand.



Net income for the quarter, however, increased to 1.562 billion euros or 1.75 euros per share from 1.221 billion euros or 1.34 euros per share last year. The company said that in the prior-year quarter, impairments on the shareholding in Wintershall Dea AG had burdened net income.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings per share declined to 1.93 euros from 2.70 euros last year.



Income from operations or EBIT before special items decreased 31.5% year-on-year to 1.9 billion euros.



The company's Board has proposed a dividend of 3.40 euros per share to be paid on May 3 to shareholders on the register on April 27.



Looking forward, the company's full-year outlook remains unchanged.



For the Full-year the company sees sales in the range of 84 billion euros-87 billion euros and EBIT before special items in the range of 4.8 billion euros-5.4 billion euros.



