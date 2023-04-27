Quinyx Announces the Appointment of Jeremias Jansson as Chief Revenue Officer

Quinyx, an industry leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Workforce Management (WFM) software, has named Jeremias Jansson as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Quinyx, an industry leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Workforce Management (WFM) software, has named Jeremias Jansson as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With his extensive tech background and proven leadership skills, Jansson is well-equipped to support the company's fast growth. Jansson spent most of his career at Unit4, an international ERP B2B software company, where he held several senior positions, including Chief Sales Officer.

"I've long admired Quinyx and how it has redefined the Workforce Management industry, focusing on putting frontline employees at the center, a values-based approach to leadership, and a relentless focus on customer service. This has helped differentiate Quinyx, driving its growth and success in supporting millions of frontline worker organizations around the world," said Jeremias Jansson.

"We are delighted to have Jeremias on board as our new Chief Revenue Officer," said Quinyx CEO and founder Erik Fjellborg. "His wealth of experience and leadership skills will be a tremendous asset to our company as we continue to grow and innovate in the workforce management market." With his impressive track record and extensive experience, Jansson will embark on his new journey with Quinyx in May.

Quinyx's AI-powered WFM platform is revolutionizing how organizations with frontline employees operate. The company recently introduced the first phase of its All-In-One Frontline Platform, which addresses increasing demand from organizations for a single partner who can provide a one-stop-shop solution for frontline employee engagement and performance.

About Quinyx

Quinyx, a leader in workforce management solutions, elevates how frontline worker-reliant organizations optimize their businesses, manage their workforce, and engage their frontline employees. With an international footprint, Quinyx supports millions of users in an extensive range of clients such as Swarovski, Starbucks, Kendra Scott, Calvin Klein, Bath & Body Works, Rituals, Victoria's Secret, and Tory Burch.

