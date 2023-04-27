Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.04.2023
27.04.2023
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Apr 27

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / The Company announces that on 26 April 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:26 April 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,854
Lowest price paid per share:£ 54.9200
Highest price paid per share:£ 55.6400
Average price paid per share:£ 55.2755

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,863,548 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,854 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 26 April 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,854

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.6400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.9200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 55.2755

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

26/04/2023

08:11:10

BST

94

55.0600

XLON

755846204099408

26/04/2023

09:06:55

BST

125

54.9200

XLON

755846204105665

26/04/2023

09:21:45

BST

96

55.0200

XLON

755846204106936

26/04/2023

09:34:55

BST

87

55.0800

XLON

755846204107940

26/04/2023

10:01:06

BST

84

55.0800

XLON

755846204109622

26/04/2023

10:27:56

BST

75

55.1400

XLON

755846204110980

26/04/2023

10:49:18

BST

25

55.2000

XLON

755846204112280

26/04/2023

10:49:18

BST

51

55.2000

XLON

755846204112279

26/04/2023

11:10:18

BST

87

55.3200

XLON

755846204114005

26/04/2023

11:40:27

BST

79

55.1800

XLON

755846204115788

26/04/2023

12:02:16

BST

89

55.1200

XLON

755846204116931

26/04/2023

12:32:52

BST

78

55.2600

XLON

755846204118643

26/04/2023

13:09:22

BST

93

55.3600

XLON

755846204120747

26/04/2023

13:30:52

BST

97

55.4200

XLON

755846204121517

26/04/2023

13:48:10

BST

76

55.5600

XLON

755846204122286

26/04/2023

14:05:25

BST

80

55.5200

XLON

755846204123930

26/04/2023

14:22:00

BST

94

55.6400

XLON

755846204125329

26/04/2023

14:35:11

BST

88

55.4600

XLON

755846204128068

26/04/2023

14:42:27

BST

94

55.4600

XLON

755846204129658

26/04/2023

14:52:16

BST

134

55.5200

XLON

755846204131452

26/04/2023

15:00:07

BST

119

55.4200

XLON

755846204133477

26/04/2023

15:07:42

BST

106

55.3600

XLON

755846204134806

26/04/2023

15:18:26

BST

108

55.3800

XLON

755846204136805

26/04/2023

15:27:47

BST

89

55.3000

XLON

755846204138952

26/04/2023

15:34:55

BST

97

55.2200

XLON

755846204140793

26/04/2023

15:45:41

BST

92

55.1600

XLON

755846204142275

26/04/2023

15:53:01

BST

7

55.2000

XLON

755846204143707

26/04/2023

15:53:01

BST

75

55.2000

XLON

755846204143708

26/04/2023

15:58:39

BST

81

55.1000

XLON

755846204144730

26/04/2023

16:06:19

BST

119

55.1600

XLON

755846204146248

26/04/2023

16:14:27

BST

87

55.2600

XLON

755846204148223

26/04/2023

16:21:42

BST

9

55.3200

XLON

755846204149813

26/04/2023

16:21:42

BST

38

55.3200

XLON

755846204149811

26/04/2023

16:21:42

BST

49

55.3200

XLON

755846204149812

26/04/2023

16:28:29

BST

52

55.3000

XLON

755846204151891

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751583/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Apr-27

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
