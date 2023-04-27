InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Apr 27

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / The Company announces that on 26 April 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|26 April 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,854
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 54.9200
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 55.6400
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 55.2755
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,863,548 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,854 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 26 April 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,854
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 55.6400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.9200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 55.2755
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
26/04/2023
08:11:10
BST
94
55.0600
XLON
755846204099408
26/04/2023
09:06:55
BST
125
54.9200
XLON
755846204105665
26/04/2023
09:21:45
BST
96
55.0200
XLON
755846204106936
26/04/2023
09:34:55
BST
87
55.0800
XLON
755846204107940
26/04/2023
10:01:06
BST
84
55.0800
XLON
755846204109622
26/04/2023
10:27:56
BST
75
55.1400
XLON
755846204110980
26/04/2023
10:49:18
BST
25
55.2000
XLON
755846204112280
26/04/2023
10:49:18
BST
51
55.2000
XLON
755846204112279
26/04/2023
11:10:18
BST
87
55.3200
XLON
755846204114005
26/04/2023
11:40:27
BST
79
55.1800
XLON
755846204115788
26/04/2023
12:02:16
BST
89
55.1200
XLON
755846204116931
26/04/2023
12:32:52
BST
78
55.2600
XLON
755846204118643
26/04/2023
13:09:22
BST
93
55.3600
XLON
755846204120747
26/04/2023
13:30:52
BST
97
55.4200
XLON
755846204121517
26/04/2023
13:48:10
BST
76
55.5600
XLON
755846204122286
26/04/2023
14:05:25
BST
80
55.5200
XLON
755846204123930
26/04/2023
14:22:00
BST
94
55.6400
XLON
755846204125329
26/04/2023
14:35:11
BST
88
55.4600
XLON
755846204128068
26/04/2023
14:42:27
BST
94
55.4600
XLON
755846204129658
26/04/2023
14:52:16
BST
134
55.5200
XLON
755846204131452
26/04/2023
15:00:07
BST
119
55.4200
XLON
755846204133477
26/04/2023
15:07:42
BST
106
55.3600
XLON
755846204134806
26/04/2023
15:18:26
BST
108
55.3800
XLON
755846204136805
26/04/2023
15:27:47
BST
89
55.3000
XLON
755846204138952
26/04/2023
15:34:55
BST
97
55.2200
XLON
755846204140793
26/04/2023
15:45:41
BST
92
55.1600
XLON
755846204142275
26/04/2023
15:53:01
BST
7
55.2000
XLON
755846204143707
26/04/2023
15:53:01
BST
75
55.2000
XLON
755846204143708
26/04/2023
15:58:39
BST
81
55.1000
XLON
755846204144730
26/04/2023
16:06:19
BST
119
55.1600
XLON
755846204146248
26/04/2023
16:14:27
BST
87
55.2600
XLON
755846204148223
26/04/2023
16:21:42
BST
9
55.3200
XLON
755846204149813
26/04/2023
16:21:42
BST
38
55.3200
XLON
755846204149811
26/04/2023
16:21:42
BST
49
55.3200
XLON
755846204149812
26/04/2023
16:28:29
BST
52
55.3000
XLON
755846204151891
