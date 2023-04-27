InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Apr 27

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / The Company announces that on 26 April 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 26 April 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,854 Lowest price paid per share: £ 54.9200 Highest price paid per share: £ 55.6400 Average price paid per share: £ 55.2755

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,863,548 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,854 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 26 April 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,854 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 55.6400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.9200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 55.2755

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 26/04/2023 08:11:10 BST 94 55.0600 XLON 755846204099408 26/04/2023 09:06:55 BST 125 54.9200 XLON 755846204105665 26/04/2023 09:21:45 BST 96 55.0200 XLON 755846204106936 26/04/2023 09:34:55 BST 87 55.0800 XLON 755846204107940 26/04/2023 10:01:06 BST 84 55.0800 XLON 755846204109622 26/04/2023 10:27:56 BST 75 55.1400 XLON 755846204110980 26/04/2023 10:49:18 BST 25 55.2000 XLON 755846204112280 26/04/2023 10:49:18 BST 51 55.2000 XLON 755846204112279 26/04/2023 11:10:18 BST 87 55.3200 XLON 755846204114005 26/04/2023 11:40:27 BST 79 55.1800 XLON 755846204115788 26/04/2023 12:02:16 BST 89 55.1200 XLON 755846204116931 26/04/2023 12:32:52 BST 78 55.2600 XLON 755846204118643 26/04/2023 13:09:22 BST 93 55.3600 XLON 755846204120747 26/04/2023 13:30:52 BST 97 55.4200 XLON 755846204121517 26/04/2023 13:48:10 BST 76 55.5600 XLON 755846204122286 26/04/2023 14:05:25 BST 80 55.5200 XLON 755846204123930 26/04/2023 14:22:00 BST 94 55.6400 XLON 755846204125329 26/04/2023 14:35:11 BST 88 55.4600 XLON 755846204128068 26/04/2023 14:42:27 BST 94 55.4600 XLON 755846204129658 26/04/2023 14:52:16 BST 134 55.5200 XLON 755846204131452 26/04/2023 15:00:07 BST 119 55.4200 XLON 755846204133477 26/04/2023 15:07:42 BST 106 55.3600 XLON 755846204134806 26/04/2023 15:18:26 BST 108 55.3800 XLON 755846204136805 26/04/2023 15:27:47 BST 89 55.3000 XLON 755846204138952 26/04/2023 15:34:55 BST 97 55.2200 XLON 755846204140793 26/04/2023 15:45:41 BST 92 55.1600 XLON 755846204142275 26/04/2023 15:53:01 BST 7 55.2000 XLON 755846204143707 26/04/2023 15:53:01 BST 75 55.2000 XLON 755846204143708 26/04/2023 15:58:39 BST 81 55.1000 XLON 755846204144730 26/04/2023 16:06:19 BST 119 55.1600 XLON 755846204146248 26/04/2023 16:14:27 BST 87 55.2600 XLON 755846204148223 26/04/2023 16:21:42 BST 9 55.3200 XLON 755846204149813 26/04/2023 16:21:42 BST 38 55.3200 XLON 755846204149811 26/04/2023 16:21:42 BST 49 55.3200 XLON 755846204149812 26/04/2023 16:28:29 BST 52 55.3000 XLON 755846204151891

