Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on May 5th and 6th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Defiance Silver Corp management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 1:30 PM CET on May 6th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:

https://www.soarfinancial.com/events/deutsche-goldmesse-fall-2022-773/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, "Following two virtual, and three in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 12 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, mining influencers, HNW investors, asset and fund managers, media partners and more. I am excited to offer this boutique event once again, exclusive to the junior mining sector."

Defiance will also be participating at the 121 Mining Investment conference in London on May 9-10, as well as taking meetings with investors. We encourage any investors to reach out directly if they would like to meet with management.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (WKN: A1JQW5) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

