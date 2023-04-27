EQS-News: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Takeover

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.





THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONSTITUTES AN ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 4(1) OF THE DANISH EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 636 OF 15 MAY 2020 ON TAKEOVER OFFERS. 27 April 2023

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG ANNOUNCES ALL-CASH VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER FOR SIMCORP A/S AT AN OFFER PRICE OF DKK 735.0 PER SIMCORP SHARE Deutsche Börse AG, ("DB1") ("Deutsche Börse") and SimCorp A/S, ("SIM") ("SimCorp") have today entered into a binding agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which Deutsche Börse will make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer to acquire all of the shares (excluding treasury shares) in SimCorp at a price of DKK 735.0 per share (the "Offer" and the "Offer Price" respectively), valuing the entire issued capital of SimCorp [1] at DKK 29.0 billion / EUR 3.9 billion [2] . The Offer Price represents a 38.9 per cent premium and a 45.3 per cent premium to the closing share price of DKK 529.0 and 3-months volume-weighted average price of DKK 505.7 as of 26 April 2023 respectively. Offer Highlights Deutsche Börse will offer DKK 735.0 for each share of SimCorp in cash, subject to adjustment for any dividends or other distributions paid to the shareholders of SimCorp prior to completion of the Offer.

Completion of the Offer is subject to satisfaction of certain customary conditions, including that Deutsche Börse obtains all necessary regulatory approvals and a minimum acceptance level of 50% plus one share of SimCorp's share capital and voting rights.

SimCorp's Board of Directors has unanimously resolved that it intends to recommend SimCorp's shareholders to accept the Offer, when made, in the form of an offer document approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "Danish FSA").

Members of SimCorp's Executive Management Board and Board of Directors have irrevocably undertaken to accept the Offer or otherwise sell their SimCorp shares to Deutsche Börse at the Offer Price on the terms and conditions applicable to the Offer, subject to certain customary conditions and any restrictions applicable under SimCorp's Remuneration Policy or SimCorp's existing incentive program. The Offer in Brief Today, Deutsche Börse has entered into the Agreement with SimCorp, whereby Deutsche Börse, subject to certain conditions, has agreed to make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer to acquire all of the shares (except for treasury shares) in SimCorp. The Offer will be conducted in accordance with Danish law and the terms and conditions of the Offer will be set out in an offer document, which will be published by Deutsche Börse upon approval by the Danish FSA, no later than 4 weeks from the date of this announcement. The Offer is expected to be made in the U.S. in compliance with Section 14(e) of, and applicable provisions of Regulation 14E promulgated under, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), subject to the "Tier II" exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Danish law. Deutsche Börse also expects to take steps to meet the conditions required for the Offer to be exempt from the requirements of Part 2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Takeover Bids and Issuer Bids under Canadian securities laws. Once the offer document is published, all shareholders in SimCorp (except SimCorp shareholders who are resident in certain restricted jurisdictions) will have the possibility to tender their SimCorp shares to Deutsche Börse under the terms of the offer document. The offer period is initially expected to expire 7 weeks after publication of the offer document but can be extended including in order to allow time for satisfaction of the regulatory conditions. No later than three business days after expiry of the offer period (as may be extended), Deutsche Börse will publish the final result of the Offer. Members of SimCorp's Executive Management Board and Board of Directors have irrevocably undertaken to accept the Offer or otherwise sell their Sapphire shares to Deutsche Börse at the Offer Price on the terms and conditions applicable to the Offer, subject to certain customary conditions and any restrictions applicable under SimCorp's Remuneration Policy or SimCorp's existing incentive program. Completion of the Offer is expected to occur during Q3 2023. The SimCorp Board of Directors' Recommendation The Board of Directors of SimCorp has unanimously resolved that it intends to recommend the shareholders of SimCorp to accept the Offer, when made, in the form of an offer document approved by the Danish FSA. The Board of Directors of SimCorp will in accordance with Section 22 of the Danish Executive Order on Takeover Offers (in Danish: "bekendtgørelse nr. 636 af 15. maj 2020 om overtagelsestilbud") publish a statement in respect of the Offer upon publication of the final offer document, which will include the Board of Directors' considered statement on the Offer. Conditions to Completion The Offer will be made subject to a number of conditions, including a requirement that Deutsche Börse at the expiry of the Offer period owns or has received valid acceptances with respect to SimCorp shares representing at least 50 per cent of the voting rights and share capital of SimCorp plus one SimCorp share, that necessary approvals by relevant regulatory authorities are obtained, that the Board of Directors of SimCorp does not withdraw or adversely amend its recommendation to the shareholders to accept the Offer, and the non-occurrence of certain material adverse changes, and certain other customary conditions. According to Deutsche Börse's assessment, the transaction will require customary merger control approval in the European Union, approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in the United States and foreign direct investment approval in a limited number of EU jurisdictions. Deutsche Börse has initiated the work on filings relevant for the transaction. Deutsche Börse has in the Agreement made certain undertakings and commitments to SimCorp for the purpose of ensuring that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled. Similarly, SimCorp has made certain undertakings and commitments to support Deutsche Börse in its pursuit of satisfying such conditions and otherwise in respect of the Offer. Neither SimCorp nor Deutsche Börse will be obliged to pay any "break-fees" or penalties if the conditions to completion of the Offer are not satisfied and the Offer is not completed. Financing Deutsche Börse will fully finance the Offer with cash and debt. Deutsche Börse has entered a fully underwritten bridge facility with Morgan Stanley, which is expected to be refinanced by an optimal mix of existing cash and debt capital market instruments. The envisaged funding of the proposed Offer is expected to result in an AA- rating at group-level and maintaining AA at Clearstream-level. Deutsche Börse is committed to preserve a strong investment grade rating both at group-level and Clearstream-level following the completion of the Offer. Compulsory Acquisition and Delisting If, upon completion of the Offer, Deutsche Börse holds the requisite number of SimCorp shares under the Danish Companies Act (i.e., more than 90 per cent of the SimCorp shares and the attaching voting rights, not including any SimCorp treasury shares), Deutsche Börse intends to initiate and complete a compulsory acquisition of the remaining minority SimCorp shares held by SimCorp shareholders in accordance with the Danish Companies Act. Also, if upon completion of the Offer, Deutsche Börse holds the requisite number of SimCorp shares, Deutsche Börse intends to seek to have SimCorp's shares removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S at an appropriate time following completion of the Offer. Advisors Deutsche Börse has appointed Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (lead) and Deutsche Bank AG as financial advisors as well as Plesner Advokatpartnerselskab, Hengeler Mueller Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten mbB, Linklaters LLP (financing) and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP (U.S. counsel) as legal advisors in connection with the Offer. Investor Presentation An Analyst & Investor Call will take place today, 27 April 2023 at 9a.m. CEST. To participate in the conference call, registration is required using the following link: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/CcsSCN819MsM . Contacts Ingrid Haas Group Communications Deutsche Börse AG Phone: +49 69 21113217 Jan Strecker Investor Relations Deutsche Börse AG Phone: +49 69 21111670 About Deutsche Börse As an international exchange organisation and innovative market infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse ensures markets characterised by integrity, transparency and stability. With its wide range of products, services and technologies, the Deutsche Börse Group organises safe and efficient markets for sustainable economies. Its?business areas?cover the entire financial market transaction process chain. This includes the provision of indices, data and analytical solutions as well as admission, trading and clearing. Additionally, it comprises services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments as well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company, the Deutsche Börse Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers IT systems all over the world. With more than 10,000 employees, the Deutsche Börse Group has its headquarters in the financial centre of Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in 38 locations such as Luxembourg, Prague, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/ . About SimCorp SimCorp offers an industry-leading front-to-back investment management platform and ecosystem used by some of the world's top asset owners and managers. SimCorp's proprietary technology and its eco-system comprising partners, services, and third-party connectivity provides their customers with the efficiency and flexibility needed to succeed. With over 25 offices around the world, and more than 2,200 employees, SimCorp is a truly global, collaborative team that connects clients from every continent and across the industry seamlessly. For more information, visit www.simcorp.com . Versions This announcement is prepared in both a Danish and an English version. In case of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall prevail. DISCLAIMER This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any securities in SimCorp or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in SimCorp, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise. The Offer will be made solely by means of an offer document when approved by the Danish FSA, which will contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how the Offer may be accepted. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the PRA in the U.K. is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Deutsche Börse and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement. In connection with such matters, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement, the offer document or any other matter referred to herein. Forward-Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements and statements of future expectations that reflect Deutsche Börse's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied and that are beyond Deutsche Börse's ability to control or estimate precisely. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "anticipates", "intends", "expects", "may", "will", "shall", "potential", "continue" and other similar expressions. The absence of such terminology does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those statements due to, without limitation, (i) general economic conditions, (ii) future performance of financial markets, (iii) interest rate levels, (iv) currency exchange rates, (v) the behaviour of other market participants, (vi) general competitive factors, (vii) changes in laws and regulations, (viii) changes in the policies of central banks, governmental regulators and/or (foreign) governments, (ix) the ability to successfully integrate acquired and merged businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, (x) reorganisation measures, in each case on a local, national, regional and/or global basis , and (xi) litigations or other legal proceedings. The forward-looking statements included in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof. Although Deutsche Börse believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this announcement, such forward-looking statements are based on Deutsche Börse's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections about the Deutsche Börse Group's business, SimCorp's business and, following completion of the Offer, including settlement of the Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions as will be set out in the Offer, the combined Deutsche Börse Group and SimCorp's (the "Combined Group") business and the industry in which the Deutsche Börse Group and SimCorp operate as well as on information which Deutsche Börse has received from SimCorp (including with respect to forecasts prepared by SimCorp's management with respect to expected future financial and operating performance of SimCorp) and/or which has been extracted from publications, reports and other documents prepared by SimCorp and/or the Deutsche Börse Group and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's and/or the Combined Group's control that could cause the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's or the Combined Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, neither Deutsche Börse nor any of its advisors assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect any change in their respective expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based and to adapt them to future events or developments. Restricted Jurisdictions The Offer will not be made, and the SimCorp shares will not be accepted for purchase from or on behalf of persons, in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction (the "Restricted Jurisdictions"). Persons obtaining this announcement and/or into whose possession this announcement comes are required to take due note and observe all such restrictions and obtain any necessary authorisations, approvals or consents. Neither Deutsche Börse nor any of its advisors accepts any liability for any violation by any person of any such restriction. Any person (including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees) who intends to forward this announcement to any jurisdiction outside Denmark should inform themselves of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction, before taking any action. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than Denmark may be restricted by law, and, therefore, persons who come into possession of this announcement should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws and regulations of any such jurisdiction. Notice to SimCorp's Shareholders in the United States of America The Offer will be subject to the laws of Denmark. The Offer will relate to the securities of a Danish company and will be subject to the disclosure requirements applicable under Danish law, which may be different in material respects from those applicable in the U.S. The Offer is expected to be made in the U.S. in compliance with Section 14(e) of, and applicable provisions of Regulation 14E promulgated under, Exchange Act, subject to the "Tier II" exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Danish law. In this case, the Offer would not be subject to Section 14(d)(1) of, or Regulation 14D promulgated under, the Exchange Act. Accordingly, the Offer would be subject to disclosure requirements that may be different than those applicable under U.S. law, procedures and practice. In addition, the financial information contained in this announcement has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and thus may not be comparable to financial information relating to U.S. companies. The Offer is expected to be made to SimCorp shareholders residing in the U.S. on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other SimCorp shareholders to whom the Offer will be made. Any information documents, including this announcement are expected to be disseminated to SimCorp shareholders whose place of residence, seat or habitual residence is in the U.S. (the "U.S. SimCorp Shareholders") on a basis reasonably comparable to the method that such documents are provided to other SimCorp shareholders. U.S. SimCorp Shareholders must be aware that this announcement and the offer document and any other documents regarding the Offer will be prepared in accordance with Danish laws and standards, which laws and standards may differ from U.S. laws and standards. In addition, the procedures for the tender of SimCorp shares and settlement of the consideration due to each SimCorp shareholder who accepts the Offer will be carried out in accordance with the rules applicable in Denmark, which may differ in material aspects from the rules and procedures applicable to a tender offer for the securities of a domestic U.S. company, in particular with respect to withdrawal rights, offer timetable, settlement procedures and the payment date of the securities. It may be difficult for U.S. SimCorp Shareholders to enforce certain rights and claims they may have arising in connection with the Offer under U.S. securities laws, since Deutsche Börse and SimCorp are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions, and some or all of their respective officers and directors are residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. U.S. SimCorp Shareholders may not be able to sue Deutsche Börse or SimCorp and/or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of U.S. securities laws. Further, it may not be possible to compel Deutsche Börse and SimCorp or their respective affiliates, as applicable, to subject themselves to the judgment of a U.S. court. In accordance with customary Danish practice and to the extent permitted by applicable law, including Rule 14e-5(b) of the Exchange Act, Deutsche Börse or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or nominees or brokers of the foregoing (acting as agents or in a similar capacity), may from time to time make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, SimCorp shares outside of the U.S., other than pursuant to the Offer, before or during the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. If, prior to the completion of the Offer, Deutsche Börse or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or any nominee or broker of the foregoing acquires SimCorp shares at a higher price than the Offer Price, Deutsche Börse will increase the Offer Price correspondingly as required by applicable law. Any information about such purchases will be announced through relevant electronic media if, and to the extent, such announcement is required under applicable law. In addition, in the ordinary course of business, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc's affiliates may make or hold a broad array of investments including serving as counterparties to certain derivative and hedging arrangements and actively trade debt and equity financial instruments (or related derivative financial instruments) and other types of financial instruments (including bank loans) for their own account and for the accounts of their customers, and such investment and financial instrument activities may involve securities and/or instruments of SimCorp. ----- MÅ IKKE OFFENTLIGGØRES, PUBLICERES ELLER UDLEVERES DIREKTE ELLER INDIREKTE I ELLER TIL NOGEN JURISDIKTION, HVIS DETTE VILLE UDGØRE EN OVERTRÆDELSE AF GÆLDENDE RET ELLER REGULERING I DEN PÅGÆLDENDE JURISDIKTION. DENNE MEDDELELSE UDGØR EN OFFENTLIGGØRELSE UDSTEDT I HENHOLD TIL § 4, STK. 1 I BEKENDTGØRELSE NR. 636 AF 15. MAJ 2020 OM OVERTAGELSESTILBUD. 27. april 2023 DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG OFFENTLIGØR ET KONTANT FRIVILLIGT ANBEFALET OFFENTLIGT OVERTAGELSESTILBUD PÅ SIMCORP A/S MED EN TILBUDSPRIS PÅ DKK 735,0 FOR HVER SIMCORP AKTIE Deutsche Börse AG, ("DB1") ("Deutsche Börse") og SimCorp A/S, ("SIM") ("SimCorp") har i dag indgået en bindende aftale ("Aftalen"), i henhold til hvilken Deutsche Börse vil fremsætte et kontant frivilligt anbefalet offentligt overtagelsestilbud om at købe alle aktier (eksklusive egne aktier) i SimCorp til en pris på DKK 735,0 for hver aktie (henholdsvis "Tilbuddet" og "Tilbudsprisen"), som værdiansætter den samlede udstedte aktiekapital i SimCorp [3] til DKK 29,0 milliarder / EUR 3,9 milliarder [4] . Tilbudsprisen udgør henholdsvis en præmie på 38,9 procent og en præmie på 45,3 procent i forhold til lukkekursen på DKK 529,0 og den 3-måneders volumenvægtede gennemsnitskurs på DKK 505,7 pr. 26. april 2023. Hovedpunkter for Tilbuddet Deutsche Börse vil tilbyde DKK 735,0 for hver SimCorp aktie i kontanter, med forbehold for justering for udbytte eller andre uddelinger udbetalt til aktionærerne i SimCorp inden gennemførelsen af Tilbuddet.

Gennemførelsen af Tilbuddet er betinget af opfyldelse af visse sædvanlige betingelser, herunder at Deutsche Börse opnår alle nødvendige myndighedsgodkendelser og et minimumsacceptniveau på 50 procent plus én aktie af SimCorps aktiekapital og stemmerettigheder.

SimCorps bestyrelse har enstemmigt besluttet, at den har til hensigt at anbefale SimCorps aktionærer at acceptere Tilbuddet, når det er fremsat i form af et af Finanstilsynet godkendt tilbudsdokument.

Medlemmerne af SimCorps Executive Management Board og bestyrelsen har uigenkaldeligt forpligtet sig til at acceptere Tilbuddet, eller på anden måde sælge deres SimCorp aktier til Deutsche Börse, til Tilbudsprisen på de vilkår og betingelser, der gælder for Tilbuddet, med forbehold for visse sædvanlige betingelser og begrænsninger, der gælder i henhold SimCorps vederlagspolitik eller SimCorps eksisterende incitamentsprogram. Kort om Tilbuddet Deutsche Börse har i dag indgået Aftalen med SimCorp, hvorved Deutsche Börse, med forbehold for visse betingelser, har forpligtet sig til at fremsætte et kontant frivilligt anbefalet offentligt overtagelsestilbud om at købe alle aktier (eksklusive egne aktier) i SimCorp. Tilbuddet vil blive foretaget i overensstemmelse med dansk lovgivning, og de vilkår og betingelser for Tilbuddet som vil fremgå af tilbudsdokumentet, som vil blive offentliggjort af Deutsche Börse efter godkendelse fra Finanstilsynet senest 4 uger efter datoen for denne meddelelse. Tilbuddet forventes at blive fremsat i USA i overensstemmelse med Section 14(e) i, og gældende bestemmelser af Regulation 14E udstedt i henhold til, U.S. Securities and Exchange Act af 1934, som senere ændret ("Exchange Act"), med forbehold for "Tier II" undtagelserne i henhold til Rule 14d-1(d) i Exchange Act og i øvrigt i overensstemmelse med kravene i dansk lovgivning. Deutsche Börse forventer også at tage nødvendige skridt for at opfylde de betingelser, der kræves, for at Tilbuddet kan undtages fra kravene i del 2 i National Instrument 62-104 - Takeover Bids and Issuer Bids i henhold til canadisk værdipapirlovgivning. Når tilbudsdokumentet er offentliggjort, vil alle aktionærer i SimCorp (undtagen aktionærer i SimCorp, der er bosiddende i visse udelukkede jurisdiktioner) have mulighed for at tilbyde deres SimCorp aktier til Deutsche Börse i henhold til tilbudsdokumentet. Tilbudsperioden forventes indledningsvis at udløbe 7 uger efter offentliggørelsen af tilbudsdokumentet, men kan forlænges bl.a. for at sikre tid til at opnå alle nødvendige myndighedsgodkendelser. Deutsche Börse vil offentliggøre det endelige resultat af Tilbuddet senest tre hverdage efter udløbet af tilbudsperioden (som kan forlænges). Medlemmerne af SimCorps Executive Management Board og bestyrelsen har uigenkaldeligt forpligtet sig til at acceptere Tilbuddet, eller på anden måde sælge deres SimCorp aktier til Deutsche Börse, til Tilbudsprisen på de vilkår og betingelser, der gælder for Tilbuddet, med forbehold for visse sædvanlige betingelser og begrænsninger, der gælder i henhold SimCorps vederlagspolitik eller SimCorps eksisterende incitamentsprogram. Tilbuddet forventes at blive gennemført i løbet af Q3 2023. SimCorp bestyrelsens anbefaling Bestyrelsen i SimCorp har enstemmigt besluttet, at den har til hensigt at anbefale aktionærerne i SimCorp at acceptere Tilbuddet, når dette fremsættes i form af et tilbudsdokument, der er godkendt af Finanstilsynet. Bestyrelsen i SimCorp vil, i overensstemmelse med § 22 i bekendtgørelse nr. 636 af 15. maj 2020 om overtagelsestilbud, offentliggøre en redegørelse om Tilbuddet efter offentliggørelsen af det endelige tilbudsdokument, som vil indeholde bestyrelsens begrundede udtalelse om Tilbuddet. Betingelser for gennemførelse Tilbuddet vil blive afgivet med forbehold for en række betingelser, herunder krav om, at Deutsche Börse ved udløbet af tilbudsperioden besidder eller har modtaget gyldige accepter med hensyn til SimCorp aktier, der repræsenterer mindst 50 procent af stemmerettighederne og aktiekapitalen i SimCorp plus én SimCorp aktie, at de nødvendige godkendelser fra de relevante tilsynsmyndigheder er modtaget, at bestyrelsen i SimCorp ikke trækker sin anbefaling tilbage eller ændrer dens anbefaling til aktionærer om at acceptere Tilbuddet på en negativ måde, og at der ikke indtræffer visse væsentlige negative begivenheder, samt visse andre sædvanlige betingelser. Transaktionen vil, i henhold til Deutsche Börses vurdering, kræve sædvanlig fusionsgodkendelse i EU, godkendelse i henhold til Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act af 1976 i USA, og FDI-godkendelse i et begrænset antal EU-jurisdiktioner. Deutsche Börse har indledt arbejdet med de ansøgninger, der er relevante for transaktionen. Deutsche Börse har i Aftalen afgivet visse tilsagn og forpligtelser over for SimCorp med henblik på at sikre, at de lovgivningsmæssige betingelser opfyldes. På samme måde har SimCorp afgivet visse tilsagn og forpligtelser om at understøtte Deutsche Börse i deres bestræbelser på at opfylde disse betingelser og i øvrigt i forbindelse med Tilbuddet. Hverken SimCorp eller Deutsche Börse vil være forpligtet til at betale "break-fees" eller bøder, hvis betingelserne for gennemførelse af Tilbuddet ikke opfyldes, og Tilbuddet ikke gennemføres. Finansiering Deutsche Börse vil finansiere Tilbuddet fuldt ud med kontanter og gæld. Deutsche Börse har indgået en fuldt garanteret låneaftale med Morgan Stanley, som forventes at blive refinansieret ved hjælp af en optimal blanding af eksisterende kontanter og gældsinstrumenter. Den planlagte finansiering af det forslåede Tilbud forventes at resultere i en AA- kreditvurdering på koncernniveau og en fastholdelse af en AA kreditvurdering på Clearstream-niveau. Deutsche Börse er fast besluttet på at bevare en robust kreditvurdering på koncernniveau og på Clearstream-niveau efter gennemførelsen af Tilbuddet. Tvangsovertagelse og afnotering Hvis Deutsche Börse efter gennemførelsen af Tilbuddet besidder det nødvendige antal SimCorp aktier i henhold til Selskabsloven (dvs. mere end 90 procent af SimCorp aktierne og de tilknyttede stemmerettigheder, eksklusive egne aktier i SimCorp), har Deutsche Börse til hensigt at indlede og gennemføre en tvangsovertagelse af de resterende minoritetsaktier i SimCorp, som besiddes af SimCorp aktionærer, i overensstemmelse med Selskabsloven. Deutsche Börse har til hensigt at søge om at få SimCorps aktier slettet fra handel og officiel notering på Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S på et passende tidspunkt efter gennemførelsen af Tilbuddet. Rådgivere Deutsche Börse har udpeget Morgan Stanley & Co. International (ledende rådgiver) og Deutsche Bank AG som finansielle rådgivere samt Plesner Advokatpartnerselskaber, Hengeler Mueller von Rechtsanwälten mbB, Linklaters LLP (finansiering) og Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP (U.S. rådgiver) som juridiske rådgivere i forbindelse med Tilbuddet. Investorpræsentation En analytiker- og investorpræsentation vil finde sted i dag, 27. april 2023 kl. 9 CEST. For at deltage i konferencekaldet er det nødvendigt at tilmelde sig på følgende link: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/CcsSCN819MsM . Kontakter Ingrid Haas

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Telefon: +49 69 21113217 Jan Strecker

Investor Relations

Deutsche Börse AG

Telefon: +49 69 21111670 Om Deutsche Börse Deutsche Börse sikre, som en international børsorganisation og innovativ udbyder af markedsinfrastruktur, markeder karakteriseret af integritet, gennemsigtighed og stabilitet. Med sin brede vifte af produkter, tjenester og teknologier organiserer Deutsche Börse koncernen sikre og effektive markeder for bæredygtige økonomier. Deutsche Börses forretningsområder dækker hele proceskæden for transaktioner på det finansielle marked. Dette inkludere indeks, data og analyseløsninger samt optagelse, handel og clearing. Herudover omfatter det tjenester for fonde, afvikling og opbevaring af finansielle instrumenter samt administration af sikkerhedsstillelse og likviditet. Deutsche Börse koncernen udvikler som teknologivirksomhed avancerede it-løsninger og tilbyder it-systemer over hele verden. Med mere end 10.000 ansatte har Deutsche Börse koncernen dets hovedkvarter i det finansielle centrum af Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, samt en stærk global tilstedeværelse i 38 lokationer såsom Luxembourg, Prag, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo og Sydney. For yderligere information besøg venligst www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/ . Om SimCorp SimCorp tilbyder en brancheførende front-to-back investeringsforvaltningsplatform og økosystem anvendt af nogle af verdens top portefølje- og kapitalforvaltere. SimCorps proprietære teknologi og dets økosystem, der omfatter samarbejdspartnere, tjenester og tredjepartstilslutninger giver deres kunder den effektivitet og fleksibilitet, der er nødvendig for at få succes. Med over 25 kontorer rundt om i verden og mere end 2.200 ansatte er SimCorp et sandt globalt samarbejdende team, der problemfrit forbinder kunder fra alle kontinenter og på tværs af branchen. For yderligere information besøg www.simcorp.com . Versioner Denne meddelelse af udarbejdet i både en dansk og engelsk version. I tilfælde af uoverensstemmelse vil den danske version have forrang. DISCLAIMER Denne meddelelse udgør ikke et tilbud eller en invitation til at købe værdipapirer i SimCorp eller en opfordring til at købe værdipapirer i SimCorp, hverken i henhold Tilbuddet eller på anden måde. Tilbuddet vil udelukkende blive fremsat som et tilbudsdokument, når det er godkendt af Finanstilsynet, som vil indeholde alle vilkår og betingelser for Tilbuddet, herunder nærmere oplysninger om, hvordan Tilbuddet kan accepteres. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, som er godkendt af Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") og reguleres af Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") og PRA i U.K., agerer eksklusivt for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse med Tilbuddet. I forbindelse med sager relateret hertil vil Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, dets tilknyttede selskaber og deres respektive ledelse, ansatte og agenter ikke antage nogen anden person som deres klient, og vil heller ikke være ansvarlig over for nogen anden person for at yde den beskyttelse, der ydes til deres kunder eller for at yde rådgivning i forhold til indholdet af denne meddelelse, tilbudsdokumentet eller ethvert andet forhold, der henvises til heri. Forbehold vedrørende fremadrettede udsagn Denne meddelelse indeholder fremadrettede udsagn og udsagn om fremtidige forventninger, der afspejler Deutsche Börses nuværende synspunkter og antagelser med hensyn til fremtidige begivenheder. Disse udsagn er underlagt kendte og ukendte risici og usikkerheder, som kan medføre, at de faktiske resultater, præstationer eller begivenheder afviger væsentligt fra de udtrykte eller antydede, og som ligger uden for Deutsche Börses evne til at kontrollere eller vurdere præcist. Ud over udsagn, der er fremadrettede på grund af sammenhængen, kan fremadrettede udsagn identificeres ved brug af fremadrettede terminologier, herunder ordene "mener", "forudser", "har til hensigt", "forventer", "kan", "vil", "skal", "potentielt", "fortsætter" og lignende udtryk. Fraværet af en sådan terminologi betyder ikke nødvendigvis, at et udsagn ikke er fremadrettet. Faktiske resultater, præstationer eller begivenheder kan afvige væsentligt fra disse udsagn, uden begrænsning, på grund af (i) generelle økonomiske forhold, (ii) de finansielle markeders fremtidige resultater, (iii) renteniveauer, (iv) valutakurser, (v) andre markedsdeltageres adfærd, (vi) generelle konkurrencefaktorer, (vii) ændringer i love og bestemmelser, (viii) ændringer i centralbankernes politik, statslige tilsynsmyndigheder og/eller (udenlandske) regeringer, (ix) evnen til at integrere erhvervede og fusionerede virksomheder med succes og opnå forventede synergier, (x) reorganiseringsforanstaltninger, i hvert enkelt tilfælde på lokalt, nationalt, regionalt og/eller globalt plan, og (xi) tvister og andre retssager. De fremadrettede udsagn, der er indeholdt i denne meddelelse, gælder kun fra datoen heraf. Selvom Deutsche Börse mener, at de forventninger, der afspejles i disse fremadrettede udsagn, er rimelige på datoen for denne meddelelse, er sådanne fremadrettede udsagn baseret på Deutsche Börses nuværende forventninger, skøn, prognoser, forudsætninger og forudsigelser om Deutsche Börse koncernens virksomhed, SimCorps virksomhed og, efter gennemførelsen, herunder afviklingen, af Tilbuddet i overensstemmelse med de vilkår og betingelser, der vil blive fastsat i Tilbuddet, den kombinerede Deutsche Börse koncern og SimCorps (den "Sammenlagte Koncern") virksomhed og den branche, som Deutsche Börse koncernen og SimCorp opererer i, samt på oplysninger, som Deutsche Börse har modtaget fra SimCorp (herunder med hensyn til prognoser udarbejdet af SimCorps ledelse med hensyn til SimCorps forventede fremtidige finansielle og driftsmæssige resultater) og/eller som er blevet uddraget af publikationer, rapporter og andre dokumenter udarbejdet af SimCorp og/eller Deutsche Börse koncernen og er ikke garantier for fremtidige resultater eller udviklinger og indebærer kendte og ukendte risici, usikkerheder og andre vigtige faktorer uden for Deutsche Börse koncernens, SimCorp koncernens eller den kombinerede Sammenlagte Koncerns kontrol, som kan medføre, at Deutsche Börse koncernens, SimCorps og/eller den Sammenlagte Koncerns faktiske resultater, præstationer eller resultater afviger væsentligt fra de fremtidige resultater, præstationer eller resultater, som er udtrykt eller antydet i sådanne fremadrettede udsagn. Medmindre det kræves i henhold til gældende lovgivning, påtager hverken Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere sig nogen forpligtelse til at opdatere sådanne fremadrettede udsagn heri eller til at afspejle enhver ændring i deres respektive forventninger med hensyn hertil eller enhver ændring i de begivenheder, forhold eller omstændigheder, som et sådant udsagn er baseret på, og til at tilpasse dem til fremtidige begivenheder eller udviklinger. Udelukkede jurisdiktioner Tilbuddet vil ikke være et tilbud, og SimCorp aktierne vil ikke blive accepteret fra eller på vegne af personer, i enhver jurisdiktion, hvor et sådant tilbud eller accept heraf ikke ville være i overensstemmelse med værdipapirlovgivningen eller andre love og bestemmelser i en sådan jurisdiktion (de "Udelukkede Jurisdiktioner"). Personer, der modtager denne meddelelse og/eller kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, er forpligtet til at tage behørigt hensyn til og overholde alle sådanne restriktioner og indhente alle nødvendige tilladelser, godkendelser eller samtykker. Hverken Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere påtager sig noget ansvar for nogen overtrædelse af sådanne restriktioner fra nogen person. Enhver person (herunder, men ikke begrænset til, depotforvaltere, nominees, og trustees), der har til hensigt at videresende denne meddelelse til en jurisdiktion uden for Danmark, bør orientere sig om lovgivningen i den relevante jurisdiktion, inden de foretager sig noget. Distributionen af denne meddelelse i andre jurisdiktioner end Danmark kan være begrænset ved lov, og derfor bør personer, der kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, informerer sig om og overholde sådanne restriktioner. Enhver manglende overholdelse af sådanne restriktioner kan udgøre en overtrædelse af værdipapirlove og regler i en sådan jurisdiktion. Information til SimCorp Aktionærer i USA Tilbuddet vil være er underlagt dansk lovgivning. Tilbuddet vil vedrøre værdipapirer i et dansk selskab og vil være underlagt oplysningsforpligtelserne i henhold til dansk lovgivning, som på væsentlige områder kan være forskellige fra dem, der gælder i USA. Tilbuddet vil blive fremsat i USA i overensstemmelse med section 14(e) og gældende bestemmelser i regulation 14E bekendtgjort i Exchange Act med forbehold for "Tier II" undtagelser, der fremgår af rule 14-1(d) i Exhange Act og i øvrigt i henhold til danske lovkrav. Tilbuddet vil være ikke underlagt section 14(d)(1) i eller Regulation 14D bekendtgjort i Exchange Act. Tilbuddet vil derfor være underlagt oplysningskrav, som kan være anderledes end dem, der gælder i henhold til amerikansk lovgivning, procedurer og praksis. Herudover er de finansielle oplysninger i denne meddelelse ikke udarbejdet i overensstemmelse med almindeligt anerkendte regnskabsprincipper i USA og kan derfor ikke nødvendigvis sammenlignes med finansielle oplysninger vedrørende amerikanske virksomheder. Tilbuddet vil blive fremsat til SimCorp Aktionærer hjemmehørende i USA på samme vilkår og betingelser som dem, der gælder for andre SimCorp Aktionærer, til hvem Tilbuddet fremsættes. Alle dokumenter, inklusive denne meddelelse, vil blive formidlet til SimCorp Aktionærer, der er hjemmehørende, har hjemsted eller har sædvanligt opholdssted i USA ("Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer"), på et grundlag, der med rimelighed kan sammenlignes med den metode, hvormed sådanne dokumenter vil blive udleveret til andre SimCorp Aktionærer. Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer skal være opmærksomme på, at denne meddelelse og tilbudsdokumentet og andre dokumenter vedrørende Tilbuddet, inklusive bilag, vil blive udarbejdet i overensstemmelse med danske love og danske standarder, som kan afvige fra amerikanske love og amerikanske standarder. Fremgangsmåden for at tilbyde værdipapirer og afregne vederlag, der skal betales til hver enkelt SimCorp aktionær, der accepterer Tilbuddet, vil være i henhold til gældende danske regler, der på væsentlige områder kan være forskellige fra de regler og fremgangsmåder, der er gældende for et købstilbud vedrørende værdipapirerne i et amerikansk indregistreret selskab, særligt for så vidt angår tilbagekaldelsesret, tidsplan for købstilbuddet, afviklingsprocedurer og betalingstidspunkt for værdipapirerne. Det kan være vanskeligt for Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer at håndhæve visse rettigheder og krav, de måtte have i forbindelse med Tilbuddet i medfør af den amerikanske værdipapirlovgivning, idet Deutsche Börse og SimCorp er placeret i jurisdiktioner uden for USA, og nogle af eller alle deres respektive bestyrelses- og direktionsmedlemmer er hjemmehørende i jurisdiktioner uden for USA. Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer vil muligvis ikke kunne anlægge sag mod Deutsche Börse eller SimCorp og/eller deres respektive direktions- og bestyrelsesmedlemmer ved en ikke-amerikansk domstol for overtrædelse af amerikansk værdipapirlovgivning. Det kan desuden være vanskeligt at tvinge Deutsche Börse og SimCorp eller deres koncernforbundne selskaber til at underkaste sig en amerikansk domstols afgørelse. I henhold til sædvanlig dansk praksis og i det omfang, det er tilladt i henhold til gældende lovgivning, herunder Rule 14e-5(b) i Exchange Act kan Deutsche Börse eller et af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller nominees eller mæglere for forannævnte (der agerer som agenter eller i lignende egenskab) til enhver tid foretage visse køb eller indgå aftale om køb af SimCorp aktier uden for USA ud over i henhold til Tilbuddet. Dette kan ske før eller i løbet af den periode, hvor Tilbuddet er åbent for accept. Sådanne køb kan ske enten i markedet til gældende kurser eller i private transaktioner til forhandlede priser. Hvis Deutsche Börse, eller et af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller nominees eller mæglere for forannævnte, inden gennemførelsen, erhverver SimCorp aktier til en højere pris end Tilbudsprisen, vil Deutsche Börse forhøje Tilbudsprisen tilsvarende som krævet i henhold til gældende lovgivning. Eventuelle oplysninger om sådanne køb vil blive offentliggjort gennem Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S og relevante elektroniske medier, hvis og i det omfang en sådan offentliggørelse kræves i henhold til gældende ret, regler eller bestemmelser. I øvrigt kan både Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc og deres respektive tilknyttede selskaber som led i udøvelsen af deres sædvanlige aktiviteter foretage eller eje en lang række investeringer, herunder fungere som modparter i visse derivat- eller afdækningsaftaler og aktivt handle gælds- eller aktieinstrumenter (eller relaterede afledte finansielle instrumenter) samt andre typer finansielle instrumenter (herunder banklån) for egen regning og for deres kunders regning, og sådanne aktiviteter vedrørende investeringer og finansielle instrumenter kan omfatte værdipapirer og/eller instrumenter i SimCorp. [1] Exclusive of SimCorp's holding of 1,102,180 treasury shares. [2] Exchange rate of 7.45 as of 26 April 2023. [3] Eksklusiv SimCorps beholdning af 1.102.180 egne aktier. [4] Vekselkurs på 7,45 pr. den 26. april 2023.



