

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) or BBVA, a Spanish financial services provider, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings for the first-quarter, that reflected the performance of recurring income from the banking business, mainly net interest income.



For the three-month period, the company registered a net profit of 1.846 billion euros or 0.29 euro per share, higher than 1.325 billion euros or 0.19 euro per share, posted for the first-quarter of 2022.



Excluding items, earnings were 0.29 euro per share, compared with last year's 0.21 euro per share.



Pre-tax income stood at 2.944 billion euros as against 2.225 billion euros of previous year period.



Operating profit was at 3.942 billion euros, versus 2.989 billion euros a year ago.



Net interest income increased to 5.642 billion euros from 3.943 billion euros of last year period.



Net fees and commissions improved to 1.439 billion euros, compared with 1.247 billion euros of 2022.



The provisions for impairment on financial assets increased to 28.9 percent in year-on-year terms and at constant exchange rates, with higher provisions mainly in South America and Mexico, in a context of growth in activity.



Operating expenses for the quarter increased by 25.4 percent to 3.016 billion euros, from 2.406 billion euros of 2022, largely impacted by the inflation rates observed in the countries in which the Group operates.



