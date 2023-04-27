Norsk Hydro: Invitation to conference call today 08:30 CEST

Hydro has today announced a new partnership with Glencore in Brazil. Hydro will sell 30 percent of its alumina refinery, Alunorte, and its ownership in bauxite producer, Mineração Rio do Norte (MRN), to Glencore.

Hydro is inviting to a conference call today (Thursday, April 27) at 08:30 CEST (06:30 GMT) to provide further details on the transactions.

President and CEO, Hilde Merete Aasheim, and Executive Vice President and CFO, Pål Kildemo, will host a webcast in English. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation.

To listen to the presentation, please register and join the audio webcast . To join the conference call and ask questions, register your details using this registration link . Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing your dial-in number(s) and PINs.

Investor contacts:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

line.haugetraa@hydro.com