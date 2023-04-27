Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
27.04.23
08:36 Uhr
6,846 Euro
+0,088
+1,30 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7906,86608:58
0,0000,00008:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2023 | 08:10
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Invitation to conference call today 08:30 CEST

Hydro has today announced a new partnership with Glencore in Brazil. Hydro will sell 30 percent of its alumina refinery, Alunorte, and its ownership in bauxite producer, Mineração Rio do Norte (MRN), to Glencore.

Hydro is inviting to a conference call today (Thursday, April 27) at 08:30 CEST (06:30 GMT) to provide further details on the transactions.

President and CEO, Hilde Merete Aasheim, and Executive Vice President and CFO, Pål Kildemo, will host a webcast in English. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation.

To listen to the presentation, please register and join the audio webcast. To join the conference call and ask questions, register your details using this registration link. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing your dial-in number(s) and PINs.

Investor contacts:

Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.