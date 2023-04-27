

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB), a German-based online food-delivery service, said Thursday that its total Segment Revenue for the first quarter grew 12 percent to 2.5 billion euros.



The Group's Gross Merchandise Value, or GMV, rose 2 percent to 11.2 billion euros. The GMV for the Group increased 16 percent, excluding Asia. While all other segments recorded double-digit growth, Asia slid by 7 percent due to a difficult COVID comparables.



Looking ahead, Delivery Hero said it expects GMV for 2023 to accelerate to reach 5-7 percent for the full year in constant currency, while Total Segment Revenue is expected to grow by around 10 percent in constant currency.



In addition, the Group confirmed its prior guidance of an adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of over 0.5 percent for the entire fiscal year 2023, and over 1.0 percent for second half of 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX