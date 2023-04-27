DJ Petrofac Limited: RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PETROFAC LIMITED

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

-- Challenges in E&C partially offset by strong performance in Asset Solutions and IES

-- Business performance EBIT loss of USUSD(205) million(1)

-- Reported net loss of USUSD(310) million(2) inclusive of separately disclosed items

-- Healthy total Group pipeline of USUSD51 billion scheduled for award in the period to June 2024

-- Net debt of USUSD349 million(3) and liquidity of USUSD506 million (4) at 31 December 2022

-- Bank facilities extended to October 2024

-- Backlog of USUSD3.4 billion at 31 December 2022

-- Share of EUR13 billion TenneT framework agreement and first contract award secured in Q1 2023

Year ended 31 December 2022 Year ended 31 December 2021(5) USUSDm Business Separately disclosed Reported Business Separately disclosed Reported performance items performance items Revenue 2,591 n/a 2,591 3,038 n/a 3,038 EBITDA (126) (12) (138) 56 (142) (86) EBIT (205) (7) (212) (12) (177) (189) Net loss(2) (284) (26) (310) 3 (248) (245)

Tareq Kawash, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive since 1 April 2023, commented:

"Petrofac's performance for 2022 was severely impacted by the challenges in the Group's legacy E&C portfolio, which continues to feel the direct and indirect effects of pandemic delays. We are working resolutely to put these challenges behind us, and to rebuild our backlog - such as the recent multi-year, multi-platform Framework Agreement in support of TenneT's 2GW offshore wind programme. Meanwhile, IES is performing well and Asset Solutions continues to provide us with attractive growth opportunities.

"I joined Petrofac because I see the business is a trusted project delivery partner, with significant opportunity for growth and value creation. I have known the business for many years and believe strongly in the business model and Petrofac's differentiated competitive position. We have an exceptional Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Operations capability that is well positioned to deliver and support critical energy infrastructure. In an increasingly active market, we must be selective and disciplined as we grow our order book over the coming years. I am impressed by the people at Petrofac and I'm excited to work together to deliver the Group's potential." DIVISIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Engineering & Construction (E&C)

2022 was another challenging year for E&C as we progressed with the completion of many of the legacy Covid-19 affected projects in the portfolio and new industry awards were further delayed. As a result, financial performance was adversely affected by unrecovered cost overruns and delays to the realisation of working capital balances.

Cost overruns related principally to two areas: the Thai Oil Clean Fuels contract and other legacy contracts completed or substantially completed in the year (6).

On the Thai Oil Clean Fuels contract, due to the scale and complexity of this project and the schedule delays suffered during the pandemic, the additional work required to complete the project and recover lost time led to additional costs. Going forward, we expect to recover a portion of these additional costs, however, in the meantime, we remain focussed on working with our client and partners to safely and successfully deliver this unique project.

In addition, in a challenging commercial environment, we have in some cases suffered adverse outcomes on commercial settlements in the remaining portfolio of contracts to release working capital.

Following the impact of these challenges, E&C reports the following financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022 (1)

-- Revenue down 33% to USUSD1.3 billion (2021 restated(5): USUSD2.0 billion)

-- EBIT loss of USUSD299 million (2021 restated(5): USUSD62 million)

-- EBIT margin down to (22.8)% (2021 restated(5): (3.2)%)

Industry awards were lower than expected again in 2022, and, as a result, E&C's new order intake for the year was lower than prior years at USUSD0.5 billion (2021: USUSD1.2 billion), comprising an EPC contract in Algeria and net variation orders.

In June 2022, Petrofac and Hitachi Energy entered into a collaboration to provide joint grid integration and associated infrastructure to support the rapidly growing offshore wind market. This collaboration led, subsequent to the year end, to the award of our largest ever Framework Agreement with TenneT, in support of its 2GW offshore wind programme. Worth approximately EUR13 billion to the partnership, the multi-year Framework Agreement was accompanied by the first platform contract award which was added to backlog in Q1 2023.

The market outlook for the remainder of 2023 and beyond remains positive. Following a decade of underinvestment, a renewed focus in the sector on secure, affordable, sustainable energy provides a backdrop for awards in the short and medium-term. E&C's addressable pipeline remains healthy, with a potential USUSD40 billion in customer opportunities scheduled for award in the period to June 2024. This includes bids in the proposal process of approximately USUSD12 billion and a further USUSD1.5 billion where we remain at preferred bidder stage. Asset Solutions

Asset Solutions delivered another robust performance in 2022, in line with guidance, with a strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x for the year, with each of the service lines (Asset Operations, Asset Development and Well Engineering & Decommissioning) delivering growth. We maintained our core 40% market share in the UK and renewal rate of 80% for operations and maintenance contracts. Internationally, we have expanded our operations within new and existing geographies, with awards across each service line. In particular, 2022 saw great success in driving forward our late-life asset management and decommissioning service offerings, with significant awards in Australia and the Gulf of Mexico.

Operational performance has continued to remain robust, with healthy margins, albeit reduced compared with the prior year due to the roll-off of certain historic high-margin contracts and the impact of an increased proportion of pass-through revenue.

Asset Solutions reports the following financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022(1)

-- Revenue up 4% to USUSD1.2 billion

-- EBIT of USUSD60 million (2021: USUSD74 million)

-- EBIT margin of 5.2% (2021: 6.7%)

-- USUSD1.4 billion of awards (2021: USUSD1.0 billion), representing a book-to-bill of 1.2x

The strong momentum we have gained over the last two years in new energies continued in 2022, with a series of early-stage awards and strategic alliances with technology providers. This leaves us well positioned over the medium-term to secure engineering, procurement and construction scopes and other execution phase project work, as projects reach final investment decision. Integrated Energy Services (IES)

IES delivered strong financial performance in the year, reflecting the increased production and higher oil prices realised. Net production reflected a full year's production from the East Cendor development, which commenced in June 2021, the reinstatement of the main Cendor field production and other well workovers. IES generated positive free cash flow in the year as a result of Block PM304 performance, as well as receiving USUSD98 million of consideration from the divestments of the Greater Stella Area and the Mexico operations.

IES reports the following financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022(1)

-- Revenue up 174% to USUSD137 million? Average realised oil price up 49% to USUSD112/boe - Net production up 97% to 1,261kboe

-- EBITDA up USUSD88 million to USUSD109 million SEPARATELY DISCLOSED ITEMS (7)

The reported net loss of USUSD310 million (2021 restated(5): USUSD245 million) includes a net charge of USUSD26 million (2021: USUSD248 million). This predominantly related to:

-- USUSD(5) million impairment reversal (net) primarily resulting from a review of the carrying amount of theinvestment in Block PM304 in Malaysia

-- USUSD(10) million of positive fair value re-measurements (net), primarily resulting from the improved finalsettlement relating to the divestment of the Group's operations in Mexico

-- USUSD18 million financing related fair value loss associated with the embedded derivative in respect of theRevolving Credit Facility

-- USUSD10 million of cloud ERP software implementation costs

-- Other net separately disclosed items of USUSD13 million including: restructuring and redundancy costs, aloss on the sale of the deferred consideration in relation to the divestment of the Greater Stella Area operations,and professional service fees in the Corporate reporting segment CASH FLOW, NET DEBT AND LIQUIDITY

Free cash outflow for the year of USUSD188 million principally reflected the net cash outflow used in operating activities - which included the payment of the USUSD104 million SFO court penalty - and higher interest payments, partially offset by higher divestment proceeds.

Net debt, excluding net finance leases, increased to USUSD349 million at 31 December 2022 (2021: USUSD144 million), driven by the free cash outflow in the year.

The Group had USUSD506 million of liquidity(4) available at 31 December 2022 (2021: USUSD705 million).

