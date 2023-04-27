Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Operational & Corporate Update

DJ Operational & Corporate Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Operational & Corporate Update 27-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27 April 2023

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Operational & Corporate Update

Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq ("KRI" or "Kurdistan"), is today providing an update on operational and corporate activity and 2023 guidance following the shut-in of the Iraq-Turkey pipeline on 25 March 2023.

Jon Harris, Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Gulf Keystone was on track to deliver another year of strong profitable production growth and robust cash flow generation until the Iraq-Turkey pipeline arbitration award resulted in the suspension of pipeline exports. March production prior to the pipeline suspension averaged c.53,700 bopd with plans to bring on SH-18 in Q2 2023 and ongoing facilities expansion activities.

The lack of crude oil exports for a month has further exacerbated delays in KRG payments to international oil companies with uncertainty on when consistent monthly payments will resume and when the current overdue amount of USD102 million net to GKP will be paid.

While we continue to believe that the pipeline shut-in is temporary and the KRG will resume more normalised payments, we are prudently taking action to preserve liquidity by targeting a reduction of costs across the business. We are closely monitoring the situation and will take further appropriate action as required."

Operational

-- Up to the Iraq-Turkey pipeline shut-in on 25 March 2023, gross average production in 2023 of c.49,200bopd and in March 2023 of c.53,700 bopd, including five days in excess of 55,000 bopd

-- Following the suspension of exports, GKP produced at reduced rates into storage facilities prior toshutting in production at PF-1 on 31 March 2023 and at PF-2 on 13 April 2023

-- The suspension has resulted in a gross production deferment to date of around 1.6 million barrels, orapproximately 4,400 bopd on a full-year basis

-- The Company continues to believe that the suspension of exports will be temporary and is ready to resumeproduction immediately, although no official timeline to restart pipeline operations has been publicly announced bythe Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG")? The Company understands that discussions between the KRG and the Iraqi Ministry of Oil are ongoing toimplement the framework agreement announced on 4 April 2023

-- Upon the resumption of exports, production will be gradually ramped up with the objective of safelyreturning to full export capacity? The drilling of SH-18 was recently completed and the well is now being hooked-up. We expect the wellto be available for start-up in Q2 2023, in line with prior guidance

Financial

-- The Company continues to engage with the KRG regarding the delays to oil sales payments? While the Company has received USD66 million net from the KRG in 2023 for August and September 2022 oilsales, overdue receivables for the months of October 2022 to January 2023 total USD102 million net on the basisof the KBT pricing mechanism

-- Net capital expenditures to the end of April 2023 are estimated at USD45 million net, including completionof SH-17 and SH-18, well workovers, well pad preparation, long lead items and expansion of production facilities

-- Cash balance of USD99 million at 26 April 2023

Outlook

-- Given the ongoing suspension of exports and continued delays to KRG payments, the Company is focussed onpreserving liquidity and is targeting a reduction of costs across the business, while maintaining a strong focus onsafety and long-term asset reliability

-- Consequently, the Company is significantly reducing planned net capital expenditures to focus on onlysafety critical and unavoidable contractual commitments? While our review is ongoing, we currently expect May to December 2023 net capital expenditures ofUSD35-40 million - Full year 2023 net capital of expenditures are currently estimated at USD80-85 million (prior guidance:USD160-USD175 million)

-- The Company is implementing initiatives to reduce Opex and G&A. However, until pipeline operations resumeand the overall production impact from the export suspension is known, the Board is suspending production and grossOpex per barrel guidance

-- As part of its ongoing review, the Board is considering the previously declared final 2022 ordinaryannual dividend of USD25 million

-- The Board continues to review the implications of the current situation and is considering necessaryoperational, financial and legal measures to protect the Company's interests during this period

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GKP LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 Sequence No.: 239838 EQS News ID: 1618379 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1618379&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)