WKN: A1C8BP | ISIN: US5603172082 | Ticker-Symbol: RL9A
Lang & Schwarz
27.04.23
09:08 Uhr
10,350 Euro
-10,350
-100,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
VK COMPANY LIMITED GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VK COMPANY LIMITED GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,20010,50009:08
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
27.04.2023 | 08:31
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VK Company (VKCO) VK releases FY 2022 Annual Report 27-Apr-2023 / 09:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

April 27, 2023. VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, "VK" or the "Company") announces the publication of its Annual report ended December 31, 2022.

The Company's Annual year report has been submitted to the UK's Federal Conduct Authority through the National Storage Mechanism and will be available via this link. The report is also available on VK's corporate website and on the website of the Interfax Corporate Information Disclosure Center.

For further information please contact:

VK IR team ir@vk.team

About VK

VK is Russia's largest technological company. VK products and services help millions of people with their daily online needs, with an audience of more than 90% of Russian-speaking internet users. VK projects enable communication, playing games, developing professional skills, listening to music, watching and filming videos, buying and selling goods and services, among other tasks. The company is also developing a range of products and services in business process digitalization, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     US5603172082 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     VKCO 
LEI Code:   2138009IXUP41SPL5B50 
Sequence No.: 239837 
News ID:    1618365 
 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1618365&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
