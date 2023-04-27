DJ Travis Perkins: Directorate Change

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Travis Perkins plc ("Travis Perkins" or the "Company") makes the following announcement:

After nearly nine years as a Non-executive Director, Pete Redfern, will relinquish his role as Senior Independent Director on 1 June 2023 and subsequently step down from the Company's board of Directors ("Board") at the conclusion of the Board's meeting on 19 September 2023.

Travis Perkins is also pleased to announce the appointment of Jez Maiden to the Company's Board as a Non-executive and Senior Independent Director with effect from 1 June 2023.

Jez brings to the Board over forty years of business, leadership and corporate experience spanning diverse sectors, including household FMCG, management consultancy, food manufacturing, transport and chemicals.

A qualified accountant (FCMA), Jez has extensive operational finance as well as comprehensive corporate finance experience. He has held a number of Executive Director CFO positions, latterly as Group Finance Director for Croda International Plc from whose board he stepped down on 26 April 2023 before retiring from Croda on 31 May 2023.

He has previously served as a Non-executive Director, Audit & Risk Committee Chair, and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees at PZ Cussons plc and as a Non-executive Director at Synthomer plc, where he was Senior Independent Director and chaired the Audit Committee. He is currently a Non-executive Director and member of the Audit Committee at Intertek Group plc.

Jasmine Whitbread, Chair of Travis Perkins commented:

"On behalf of the Board and all at Travis Perkins, I would like to thank Pete for his diligent and valued service. My personal thanks go to Pete for his support to me in his role as Senior Independent Director and we wish him every success in all his future endeavours.

"We are delighted to welcome Jez to the Travis Perkins team. Jez is a proven Senior Independent Director with diverse sector experience, and we are pleased that we will benefit from his extensive finance and audit, public company and capital markets expertise. We look forward to working with Jez as we continue to fulfil our ambition to be the leading partner to the construction industry."

Commenting on his appointment, Jez Maiden said:

"This is an exciting time for the construction industry with the transformation of the built environment playing a critical role in the UK's net zero journey and creating huge opportunity for Travis Perkins. I look forward to joining the Board and working with the wider Travis Perkins team."

Listing Rule 9.6.13: There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of Jez Maiden under paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules.

About Travis Perkins plc:

Travis Perkins plc is a leading partner to the construction industry and the UK's leading distributor of building materials to trade customers. The Group operates market leading businesses, including Travis Perkins Builders' Merchants, Toolstation and a number of specialists in the civils market (Keyline), heating and ventilation (BSS) and drylining and insulation (CCF), and many more. With annual revenues of GBP4.6bn, the Group employs nearly 20,000 colleagues across the UK, but also in France and Benelux through Toolstation. The company has a proud heritage that spans over 200 years. For more information, please visit www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk

