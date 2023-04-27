pv magazine speaks to Tim Riedel, who owns a 24 kW residential rooftop PV system and a 12.86 kW air-source heat pump, about the return on investment for air-source heat pumps and the savings households can achieve by pairing them with PV.Germany is considering a ban on new gas and oil heaters from 2024. This has sparked discussions about the ability of heat pumps to compete economically with gas heating and the role of PV in reducing electricity bills. Although simulation data on the return on investment of heat pumps and their symbiotic relationship with rooftop PV abound, field data are harder ...

