Donnerstag, 27.04.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
27.04.23
08:02 Uhr
0,999 Euro
-0,005
-0,50 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0061,03610:20
Dow Jones News
27.04.2023 | 08:58
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Apr-2023 / 07:25 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 April 2023 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            120,000     60,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0220     GBP0.9050 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0080     GBP0.8960 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0173     GBP0.9021

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 681,468,448 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,344      1.0120        XDUB     08:45:04      00027647558TRDU1 
1,500      1.0120        XDUB     08:45:06      00027647560TRDU1 
727       1.0120        XDUB     08:45:06      00027647559TRDU1 
283       1.0100        XDUB     08:50:08      00027647687TRDU1 
1,341      1.0140        XDUB     09:02:00      00027647944TRDU1 
1,435      1.0140        XDUB     09:02:00      00027647943TRDU1 
742       1.0140        XDUB     09:07:48      00027648032TRDU1 
1,794      1.0140        XDUB     09:11:14      00027648060TRDU1 
168       1.0140        XDUB     09:11:14      00027648059TRDU1 
505       1.0140        XDUB     09:11:14      00027648058TRDU1 
730       1.0140        XDUB     09:24:25      00027648222TRDU1 
91        1.0180        XDUB     09:47:31      00027648522TRDU1 
5,245      1.0180        XDUB     09:47:31      00027648523TRDU1 
2,483      1.0180        XDUB     09:53:55      00027648562TRDU1 
91        1.0180        XDUB     10:06:59      00027648816TRDU1 
2,364      1.0180        XDUB     10:18:52      00027648995TRDU1 
5,026      1.0180        XDUB     10:18:52      00027648994TRDU1 
2,838      1.0180        XDUB     10:18:52      00027648993TRDU1 
2,483      1.0180        XDUB     11:12:05      00027650200TRDU1 
1,604      1.0180        XDUB     11:16:52      00027650242TRDU1 
774       1.0180        XDUB     11:16:52      00027650241TRDU1 
17        1.0180        XDUB     11:16:52      00027650240TRDU1 
727       1.0180        XDUB     11:30:46      00027650367TRDU1 
741       1.0180        XDUB     11:35:06      00027650474TRDU1 
2,399      1.0200        XDUB     11:39:46      00027650506TRDU1 
740       1.0220        XDUB     12:44:32      00027651497TRDU1 
4,616      1.0220        XDUB     12:44:32      00027651499TRDU1 
4,488      1.0220        XDUB     12:44:32      00027651498TRDU1 
2,434      1.0220        XDUB     12:56:49      00027651643TRDU1 
721       1.0220        XDUB     13:11:01      00027651822TRDU1 
2,336      1.0220        XDUB     13:21:38      00027651916TRDU1 
2,352      1.0220        XDUB     13:27:34      00027651964TRDU1 
2,407      1.0220        XDUB     13:39:09      00027652104TRDU1 
2,397      1.0220        XDUB     13:49:50      00027652162TRDU1 
2,761      1.0220        XDUB     14:00:27      00027652277TRDU1 
27        1.0220        XDUB     14:00:27      00027652276TRDU1 
2,576      1.0220        XDUB     14:12:52      00027652381TRDU1 
2,415      1.0180        XDUB     14:22:38      00027652502TRDU1 
5,202      1.0180        XDUB     14:22:38      00027652501TRDU1 
4,989      1.0080        XDUB     14:37:10      00027652708TRDU1 
873       1.0160        XDUB     15:23:58      00027653627TRDU1 
878       1.0160        XDUB     15:23:58      00027653626TRDU1 
2,168      1.0160        XDUB     15:23:58      00027653625TRDU1 
873       1.0160        XDUB     15:23:58      00027653624TRDU1 
2,168      1.0160        XDUB     15:23:58      00027653623TRDU1 
1,290      1.0160        XDUB     15:23:58      00027653628TRDU1 
956       1.0160        XDUB     15:23:58      00027653629TRDU1 
513       1.0160        XDUB     15:23:58      00027653630TRDU1 
1,572      1.0160        XDUB     15:23:58      00027653631TRDU1 
1,299      1.0160        XDUB     15:24:15      00027653639TRDU1 
1,487      1.0160        XDUB     15:24:16      00027653641TRDU1 
528       1.0160        XDUB     15:30:50      00027653747TRDU1 
1,991      1.0160        XDUB     15:30:50      00027653746TRDU1 
7,266      1.0180        XDUB     15:52:41      00027654026TRDU1 
1,073      1.0180        XDUB     15:58:25      00027654123TRDU1 
1,700      1.0180        XDUB     15:58:25      00027654122TRDU1 
4,776      1.0160        XDUB     16:01:47      00027654251TRDU1 
2,444      1.0160        XDUB     16:01:47      00027654250TRDU1 
2,063      1.0120        XDUB     16:26:23      00027654815TRDU1 
1,712      1.0120        XDUB     16:26:23      00027654814TRDU1 
3,169      1.0120        XDUB     16:27:53      00027654845TRDU1 
288       1.0120        XDUB     16:27:53      00027654844TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,014      0.9020        XLON     09:28:15      00027648258TRDU1 
2,854      0.9020        XLON     09:28:15      00027648257TRDU1 
986       0.9020        XLON     09:35:07      00027648326TRDU1 
2,265      0.9020        XLON     09:44:58      00027648427TRDU1 
1,045      0.9030        XLON     10:13:58      00027648922TRDU1 
1,495      0.9030        XLON     10:13:58      00027648921TRDU1 
1,239      0.9030        XLON     10:38:13      00027649196TRDU1 
1,238      0.9030        XLON     10:38:13      00027649195TRDU1 
57        0.9000        XLON     10:59:50      00027650139TRDU1 
3,000      0.9040        XLON     11:43:54      00027650662TRDU1 
1,390      0.9040        XLON     11:43:54      00027650663TRDU1 
1,298      0.9040        XLON     12:03:24      00027650832TRDU1 
2,568      0.9050        XLON     12:40:28      00027651393TRDU1 
2,350      0.9050        XLON     12:54:34      00027651618TRDU1 
258       0.9050        XLON     13:22:50      00027651926TRDU1 
1,001      0.9050        XLON     13:22:50      00027651925TRDU1 
1,286      0.9050        XLON     13:22:50      00027651924TRDU1 
2,338      0.9050        XLON     13:49:00      00027652157TRDU1 
4,468      0.9040        XLON     13:52:47      00027652219TRDU1 
1,240      0.9010        XLON     14:22:39      00027652507TRDU1 
941       0.9010        XLON     14:22:39      00027652506TRDU1 
1,327      0.9010        XLON     14:22:39      00027652505TRDU1 
665       0.9010        XLON     14:22:39      00027652504TRDU1 
198       0.9010        XLON     14:22:39      00027652503TRDU1 
4,750      0.9000        XLON     15:23:56      00027653621TRDU1 
23        0.8990        XLON     15:23:56      00027653622TRDU1 
1,636      0.9000        XLON     15:27:24      00027653694TRDU1 
2,405      0.9020        XLON     15:38:21      00027653846TRDU1 
2,315      0.9020        XLON     15:48:45      00027653967TRDU1 
1,377      0.9020        XLON     16:00:39      00027654217TRDU1 
791       0.9020        XLON     16:00:39      00027654218TRDU1 
3,772      0.9010        XLON     16:00:39      00027654219TRDU1 
655       0.8990        XLON     16:01:47      00027654255TRDU1 
517       0.8990        XLON     16:01:47      00027654254TRDU1 
176       0.8990        XLON     16:01:47      00027654253TRDU1 
292       0.8990        XLON     16:01:47      00027654252TRDU1 
2,278      0.8960        XLON     16:27:53      00027654849TRDU1 
225       0.8960        XLON     16:27:53      00027654848TRDU1 
1,073      0.8960        XLON     16:27:53      00027654847TRDU1 
194       0.8960        XLON     16:27:53      00027654846TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  239841 
EQS News ID:  1618515 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1618515&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2023 02:26 ET (06:26 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
