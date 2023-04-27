DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Apr-2023 / 07:25 GMT/BST

27 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 April 2023 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 120,000 60,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0220 GBP0.9050 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0080 GBP0.8960 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0173 GBP0.9021

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 681,468,448 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,344 1.0120 XDUB 08:45:04 00027647558TRDU1 1,500 1.0120 XDUB 08:45:06 00027647560TRDU1 727 1.0120 XDUB 08:45:06 00027647559TRDU1 283 1.0100 XDUB 08:50:08 00027647687TRDU1 1,341 1.0140 XDUB 09:02:00 00027647944TRDU1 1,435 1.0140 XDUB 09:02:00 00027647943TRDU1 742 1.0140 XDUB 09:07:48 00027648032TRDU1 1,794 1.0140 XDUB 09:11:14 00027648060TRDU1 168 1.0140 XDUB 09:11:14 00027648059TRDU1 505 1.0140 XDUB 09:11:14 00027648058TRDU1 730 1.0140 XDUB 09:24:25 00027648222TRDU1 91 1.0180 XDUB 09:47:31 00027648522TRDU1 5,245 1.0180 XDUB 09:47:31 00027648523TRDU1 2,483 1.0180 XDUB 09:53:55 00027648562TRDU1 91 1.0180 XDUB 10:06:59 00027648816TRDU1 2,364 1.0180 XDUB 10:18:52 00027648995TRDU1 5,026 1.0180 XDUB 10:18:52 00027648994TRDU1 2,838 1.0180 XDUB 10:18:52 00027648993TRDU1 2,483 1.0180 XDUB 11:12:05 00027650200TRDU1 1,604 1.0180 XDUB 11:16:52 00027650242TRDU1 774 1.0180 XDUB 11:16:52 00027650241TRDU1 17 1.0180 XDUB 11:16:52 00027650240TRDU1 727 1.0180 XDUB 11:30:46 00027650367TRDU1 741 1.0180 XDUB 11:35:06 00027650474TRDU1 2,399 1.0200 XDUB 11:39:46 00027650506TRDU1 740 1.0220 XDUB 12:44:32 00027651497TRDU1 4,616 1.0220 XDUB 12:44:32 00027651499TRDU1 4,488 1.0220 XDUB 12:44:32 00027651498TRDU1 2,434 1.0220 XDUB 12:56:49 00027651643TRDU1 721 1.0220 XDUB 13:11:01 00027651822TRDU1 2,336 1.0220 XDUB 13:21:38 00027651916TRDU1 2,352 1.0220 XDUB 13:27:34 00027651964TRDU1 2,407 1.0220 XDUB 13:39:09 00027652104TRDU1 2,397 1.0220 XDUB 13:49:50 00027652162TRDU1 2,761 1.0220 XDUB 14:00:27 00027652277TRDU1 27 1.0220 XDUB 14:00:27 00027652276TRDU1 2,576 1.0220 XDUB 14:12:52 00027652381TRDU1 2,415 1.0180 XDUB 14:22:38 00027652502TRDU1 5,202 1.0180 XDUB 14:22:38 00027652501TRDU1 4,989 1.0080 XDUB 14:37:10 00027652708TRDU1 873 1.0160 XDUB 15:23:58 00027653627TRDU1 878 1.0160 XDUB 15:23:58 00027653626TRDU1 2,168 1.0160 XDUB 15:23:58 00027653625TRDU1 873 1.0160 XDUB 15:23:58 00027653624TRDU1 2,168 1.0160 XDUB 15:23:58 00027653623TRDU1 1,290 1.0160 XDUB 15:23:58 00027653628TRDU1 956 1.0160 XDUB 15:23:58 00027653629TRDU1 513 1.0160 XDUB 15:23:58 00027653630TRDU1 1,572 1.0160 XDUB 15:23:58 00027653631TRDU1 1,299 1.0160 XDUB 15:24:15 00027653639TRDU1 1,487 1.0160 XDUB 15:24:16 00027653641TRDU1 528 1.0160 XDUB 15:30:50 00027653747TRDU1 1,991 1.0160 XDUB 15:30:50 00027653746TRDU1 7,266 1.0180 XDUB 15:52:41 00027654026TRDU1 1,073 1.0180 XDUB 15:58:25 00027654123TRDU1 1,700 1.0180 XDUB 15:58:25 00027654122TRDU1 4,776 1.0160 XDUB 16:01:47 00027654251TRDU1 2,444 1.0160 XDUB 16:01:47 00027654250TRDU1 2,063 1.0120 XDUB 16:26:23 00027654815TRDU1 1,712 1.0120 XDUB 16:26:23 00027654814TRDU1 3,169 1.0120 XDUB 16:27:53 00027654845TRDU1 288 1.0120 XDUB 16:27:53 00027654844TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,014 0.9020 XLON 09:28:15 00027648258TRDU1 2,854 0.9020 XLON 09:28:15 00027648257TRDU1 986 0.9020 XLON 09:35:07 00027648326TRDU1 2,265 0.9020 XLON 09:44:58 00027648427TRDU1 1,045 0.9030 XLON 10:13:58 00027648922TRDU1 1,495 0.9030 XLON 10:13:58 00027648921TRDU1 1,239 0.9030 XLON 10:38:13 00027649196TRDU1 1,238 0.9030 XLON 10:38:13 00027649195TRDU1 57 0.9000 XLON 10:59:50 00027650139TRDU1 3,000 0.9040 XLON 11:43:54 00027650662TRDU1 1,390 0.9040 XLON 11:43:54 00027650663TRDU1 1,298 0.9040 XLON 12:03:24 00027650832TRDU1 2,568 0.9050 XLON 12:40:28 00027651393TRDU1 2,350 0.9050 XLON 12:54:34 00027651618TRDU1 258 0.9050 XLON 13:22:50 00027651926TRDU1 1,001 0.9050 XLON 13:22:50 00027651925TRDU1 1,286 0.9050 XLON 13:22:50 00027651924TRDU1 2,338 0.9050 XLON 13:49:00 00027652157TRDU1 4,468 0.9040 XLON 13:52:47 00027652219TRDU1 1,240 0.9010 XLON 14:22:39 00027652507TRDU1 941 0.9010 XLON 14:22:39 00027652506TRDU1 1,327 0.9010 XLON 14:22:39 00027652505TRDU1 665 0.9010 XLON 14:22:39 00027652504TRDU1 198 0.9010 XLON 14:22:39 00027652503TRDU1 4,750 0.9000 XLON 15:23:56 00027653621TRDU1 23 0.8990 XLON 15:23:56 00027653622TRDU1 1,636 0.9000 XLON 15:27:24 00027653694TRDU1 2,405 0.9020 XLON 15:38:21 00027653846TRDU1 2,315 0.9020 XLON 15:48:45 00027653967TRDU1 1,377 0.9020 XLON 16:00:39 00027654217TRDU1 791 0.9020 XLON 16:00:39 00027654218TRDU1 3,772 0.9010 XLON 16:00:39 00027654219TRDU1 655 0.8990 XLON 16:01:47 00027654255TRDU1 517 0.8990 XLON 16:01:47 00027654254TRDU1 176 0.8990 XLON 16:01:47 00027654253TRDU1 292 0.8990 XLON 16:01:47 00027654252TRDU1 2,278 0.8960 XLON 16:27:53 00027654849TRDU1 225 0.8960 XLON 16:27:53 00027654848TRDU1 1,073 0.8960 XLON 16:27:53 00027654847TRDU1 194 0.8960 XLON 16:27:53 00027654846TRDU1

