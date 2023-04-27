Hydrogen and battery technologies are expected to play an increasingly vital role in the UK's transition to net zero by 2050, but the varying time scales of their rollouts are driving uncertainty in predicted market share profiles over time, according to a new report.Based upon current government policy positions, total energy carried by battery energy storage systems (BESS) and hydrogen technology (including hydrogen derived fuels) in the future UK energy system will increase rapidly to reach approximately 130 TWh and 105 TWh respectively per year by 2050, according to a new report. However, ...

