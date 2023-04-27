Enzymatica AB: Interim report Q1/2023: Strong start to the year - Enzymatica's growth journey continues according to plan

LUND, Sweden, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter Net sales reached SEK 13.0 (4.2) million.

The operating result totaled SEK -14.4 (-18.1) million.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.09 (-0.12).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -12.2 (-10.2) million. Cash flow was impacted by payment of one-off compensation to partners totaling SEK 5.6 million.

Significant events during the quarter Significant events after the quarter No significant events were reported

during the quarter. No significant events were reported

after the end of the quarter.

Other events during the quarter

Enzymatica's mouth spray will be launched in Jordan in April by MS Pharma, under the ViruProtect brand.

"Sales in the first quarter of the year increased by over 200% compared with the same period last year. The comparison is against a weak quarter in 2022, but it is reassuring to see that Enzymatica is back on the growth journey that took an unexpected and challenging break during the pandemic. A clear increase in demand can be seen both in Sweden and our partner markets. Sales in the first quarter were in line with the same period in 2019, which was the last year when sales were not affected by the pandemic", said Claus Egstrand, CEO of Enzymatica.

The full year-end report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports

This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CET on April 27, 2023.

For more information, please contact:



Claus Egstrand,

Chief Executive Officer,

Enzymatica AB

Phone: +44 7780 22 8385

Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com



Stefan Olsson,

Communication Manager,

Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 708 55 11 85

Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com

Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.se. Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18091/3759292/2016058.pdf The full report (PDF) https://mb.cision.com/Public/18091/3759292/8fe04e377debd654.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/interim-report-q12023-strong-start-to-the-year--enzymaticas-growth-journey-continues-according-to-plan-301809326.html