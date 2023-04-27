DNS Research Federation: £6.8 BILLION AND COUNTING - THE TRUE COST OF INTERNET SCAMS ON UK CONSUMERS REVEALED

LONDON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The average amount of money Brits lose to online scams has hit a national average of £1,169 per person, with 7% claiming to have lost more than £7,500 to scammers, according to new research by the DNS Research Federation - the independent, not-for profit organisation that believes passionately in a better future for the Internet.

Nationally, 11% of UK adults - 5.8 million people nationwide - admitted they had fallen for an Internet scam and had money stolen*. This equates to £6.8 Billion stolen from personal accounts.

The study also revealed that older people were most vulnerable to losing large sums to scammers. People aged over 55 that had been victims of Internet crime claimed to have lost an average of £2,151 to scammers, compared to an average loss of £1,270 for 36-54 year-olds and £851 for people aged under 35.

The findings are from a survey of a representative sample of 2,000 adults, which explored the prevalence and impact of internet crime in Britain today. It is highly likely that the true number of people that have been victims of internet crime is far higher than the proportion of people that report it. For example, compared to the 11% of individuals acknowledged losing money to scammers, 30% said someone in their family had lost money to scammers, and survey respondents also knew close friends (43%), work colleagues (38%) or neighbours (29%) that had been the target of Internet crime.

Emily Taylor, CEO at the DNS Research Federation comments: "It is time to stop accepting the prevalence on Internet crime as in any way normal. And from both our market research and our focus group work, it is clear that being a victim of Internet crime carries a taboo, a sense of helplessness and can have a lasting impact on mental health. People too often - and wrongly - blame themselves for being scammed and many don't report it or feel comfortable acknowledging it to friends. With people now ten times more likely to be scammed than burgled it is time to tackle the underlying challenges head-on - and it is a task where everyone has a part to play.

"At the DNS Research Federation, we are passionate advocates of the Internet's power to do good and improve society. But we have to set the bar higher so the Internet's power to deliver wonderful outcomes outweighs the perceived risks posed to people's safety and freedoms. A not-for-profit and with no angle - we are an independent, objective organisation that believe passionately in a better future for the Internet. There is work to be done to empower consumers, shape policy and improve standards for the benefit of everyone. Join us in joining the dots in protecting the future of the free and open Internet."

*11% of the UK sample reported to have lost money to scammers online. Based on a UK adult population of 53,188,204, this represents 5,850,702 adults who have lost an average of £1,169 - which equates to £6,839,471,152.

About the DNS Research Federation:

The first organisation of its kind, The DNS Research Federation is a not-for-profit organisation that sits at the intersection of policy and technology. With a mission to advance the understanding of the Domain Name System's impact on cybersecurity, policy and technical standards, the Federation funds research, engages in technical standards, and brings technical tools and objective data relating to the internet's unique identifier systems - especially the DNS - to researchers, public safety and industry stakeholders.

