

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) reported that its first quarter total income, including recoveries, rose 14.7% to 2.10 billion pounds from 1.83 billion pounds in the prior year.



David Schwimmer, CEO said, 'As we continue our shift from integration to transformation, we are confident of making further progress through the rest of the year.'



On a constant currency basis, total income, excluding recoveries, was up 7.5% year-on-year in the first quarter, or up 8.0% excluding the impact of the Russia/Ukraine war. On an organic basis, growth was 6.4%.



The company reiterated 2023 guidance. It still expects 6-8% constant currency growth in total income, excluding recoveries; EBITDA margin of 48%, business-as-usual capex of about 750 million pounds.



