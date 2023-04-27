

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) issued a pre-close trading update in respect of the year ending 30 April 2023. The Group recorded strong growth in profitability and financial performance, continuing the trends described on 9 March 2023 and in line with its expectations.



'Our relentless focus on more resilient international FMCG customers to meet their rapidly evolving needs has enabled us to increase our share of their business and, together with ongoing cost management, has driven very strong profit growth,' Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive, said.



The Group stated that the expected adjusted EBITA for fiscal 2023 is in the range of 850 - 860 million pounds.



