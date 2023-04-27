

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment management company, St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) Thursday reported net inflows of 2 billion pounds for the first quarter, lower than 2.91 billion pounds in the same quarter a year ago.



Closing funds under management in the quarter increased to 153.62 billion pounds from 151.25 billion pounds last year.



Looking forward, Andrew Croft, Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'We have begun 2023 much as we expected, so if macroeconomic indicators and consumer sentiment show further signs of recovery, we continue to anticipate a more supportive environment for new business as 2023 unfolds.'



