DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) (CEU2 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 81.1674

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19101129

CODE: CEU2 LN

ISIN: LU1437015735

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU2 LN Sequence No.: 239844 EQS News ID: 1618573 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1618573&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)