

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) issued a trading statement for the three months ended 31 March 2023. Gross premiums written increased by 22.7% year-on-year to $586.2 million. IFRS 17 insurance revenue increased by 31.6% year-on-year to $338.7 million.



Alex Maloney, CEO, said: 'In the first three months of 2023 we maintained the momentum we built during 2022. Strong rate rises in a number of our product lines have persisted, particularly in property catastrophe business where the supply and demand gap for capacity which we saw at the January 1 renewals remains.'



