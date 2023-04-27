DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (JARI LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6316.9954
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15266198
CODE: JARI LN
ISIN: LU2233156749
