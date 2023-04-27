DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.4301

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2346418

CODE: PRIU LN

ISIN: LU1931974858

