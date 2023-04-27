DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR

DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 133.2461

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4356183

CODE: JPNL LN

ISIN: FR0010245514

